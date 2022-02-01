U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

Brian Surratt Appointed President and CEO of Greater Seattle Partners

·3 min read

Brian brings a strong public/private background in global business development, public policy and community-driven economic development to drive equitable and sustainable prosperity.

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Surratt has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Greater Seattle Partners (GSP), effective February 28, 2022. He will lead GSP's global marketing, economic development and international trade and investment strategies to drive quality jobs, investment and talent to the Greater Seattle region.

"I am honored to lead GSP as we continue its mission to drive investment and quality jobs into Greater Seattle..."

"Brian's wealth of experience in economic development, and his keen ability to build and foster relationships throughout government and the private sector uniquely equip him to lead Greater Seattle's ongoing commitment to be the most vibrant and innovative economy in the world," said Bill McSherry, current chair of the Board and vice president of government relations, The Boeing Company. "Brian is well-versed in the region's unique assets, culture and leadership, and he has a proven track record for creating economic opportunities for our diverse communities across the region."

GSP retained Jorgenson Consulting to conduct a nationwide search for a president and CEO with extensive experience in business attraction, branding and marketing and equitable economic growth, while also cultivating robust partner relationships. The search committee comprised more than 20 diverse public and private leaders from across the region who reviewed more than 100 qualified candidates from across the nation.

"I am honored to lead GSP as we continue its mission to drive investment and quality jobs into Greater Seattle to create and sustain opportunity and prosperity for everyone in our region," said Surratt. "I look forward to deepening my relationship with our incredible regional network of public and private partners and working together to tell the world our region's remarkable story of dynamic talent, pioneering spirit, proud and diverse communities and unmatched quality of life."

Brian comes to GSP from one of the country's largest community development organizations - Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) - where he served as an executive director and recently launched the Housing Equity Accelerator with Amazon to support emerging developers of color in the region. Previously, he was a vice president at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., the leading urban real estate investment trust focused on building collaborative life science and technology campuses in the nation's most dynamic innovation centers.

While in various economic development leadership roles with the city of Seattle, Brian oversaw efforts that spanned workforce development, manufacturing growth, foreign-direct investment and anti-displacement strategies. He helped establish the Juno Therapeutics headquarters in South Lake Union, served as the policy lead in Seattle's historic efforts to raise the minimum wage and negotiated the city's $1 billion development agreement to build Climate Pledge Arena.

Brian serves in a range of community leadership roles as well. He is a trustee for the Seattle Colleges District and commissioner for the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, and Brian serves on the boards for several prominent regional organizations, including FareStart, William D. Ruckelshaus Center and the University of Washington Runstad Department of Real Estate.

Brian will succeed Interim CEO, Chris Mefford. Chris has led GSP since May 2021 and will remain as a trusted advisor during the transition. "This is a great outcome for GSP, and the region. Brian and I have been close colleagues and friends for 20 years, and I'll be glad to help him hit the ground running."

ABOUT GREATER SEATTLE PARTNERS

For more information visit Greater-Seattle.com.

Contact:

Robert Payne
rpayne@greater-seattle.com
(206) 389-8658

Greater Seattle Partners
Brian Surratt, president and CEO of Greater Seattle Partners
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brian-surratt-appointed-president-and-ceo-of-greater-seattle-partners-301472077.html

SOURCE Greater Seattle Partners

