Briarcliff Manor NY Dental Implants – Tooth Loss/Decay Oral Surgery Announced

Manor Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
·2 min read

Briarcliff Manor, NY - Dr. Eduard Munarov from Manor Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (914-762-6611) is announces updated dental implant surgeries for patients looking for a long-term solution for tooth loss. The procedure uses the latest technologies to make it as painless as possible.

Briarcliff Manor, NY, United States, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Implants Briarcliff Manor, NY: Led by Dr. Eduard Munarov, this treatment helps patients regain their confidence and live a normal life with a new set of permanent teeth.

Manor Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is conveniently located at 449 N State Rd suite 102/103, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510, United States and welcomes patients from Ossining, Pleasantville, Thornwood, Valhalla, Tarrytown, Sleepyhollow.

Unlike traditional dentures which may become uncomfortable to wear, dental implants fuse into the patient’s bones and offer a more natural and comfortable fit.

More details can be found at https://www.manoroms.com/dental-implants

The updated surgery features new dental technologies that significantly hasten the procedure, consequently reducing treatment time and minimizing pain. Now, Dr. Munarov can install one implant per hour, depending on its size and location.

Dental implants are replacement tooth roots that are then fitted with new teeth. It is typically recommended for those who have suffered tooth loss due to periodontal disease or injury.

The process is simple. After an initial consultation with a dental specialist, patients will be fitted with dental implants made of titanium. These implants will heal into the bone and provide dentists with a new “root” for replacement teeth. The entire procedure may take anywhere between three to six months.

Dental implants offer a wide range of benefits, not least of which is improved comfort. Because the implants are embedded into the bone, they feel more natural and help patients perform ordinary tasks, such as eating or talking, with ease.

Dental implants also have a 95% to 98% success rate when placed by a licensed specialist. It is usual for an implant to last a lifetime.

Still, it is important that patients have enough bone to hold their implant. If a patient is a heavy smoker or suffers from a chronic disorder such as diabetes, they may not be eligible for an implant. Such patients are advised to speak with their dentist first.

Dr. Munarov said, “There is this misconception that dental implants are very painful because I am drilling a hole in their bone, but patients can choose to be sedated or numbed for the procedure. From my experience, after everything is done, patients often tell me that it was very fast and not as scary as they thought.”

Interested parties can find more information at https://www.manoroms.com

Website: https://www.manoroms.com/

CONTACT: Name: Dr Eduard Munarov Organization: Manor Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Dr Eduard Munarov Address: 449 N State Rd suite 102/103, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510, United States Phone: +1-914-762-6611


