Bribery indictment: Read the document charging Ohio's top utility regulator with bribery

Dec. 5—Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo pleaded not guilty Monday to bribery and embezzlement charges connected to the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history.

Randazzo, 74, surrendered in federal court in Cincinnati Monday following charges from an 11-count indictment returned by a grand jury on Nov. 29.

Randazzo, formerly Ohio's top energy regulator, is accused of accepting bribes from Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. in exchange for regulatory steps helping the company.

The FirstEnergy probe has already resulted in convictions against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and other powerful statehouse insiders for their roles in a $61 million corruption scheme.

An indictment is an allegation. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

READ THE INDICTMENT AGAINST RANDAZZO BELOW: