BRIC Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Report 2020-2025: Users, Reimbursement Policy, CGM Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter), Diabetes (Type 1 & 2) Population, & Forecasts
DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BRIC CGM Market, Users, Reimbursement Policy, CGM Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter), Diabetes (Type1 & 2) Population, & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
BRIC CGM market will be US$ 870 Million by the end of the year 2025.
The BRIC CGM market witnessed strong growth in recent decades and is further expected to grow primarily due to the increasing adaptation of continuous glucose monitoring devices in China and India.
This rising diabetic population in Brazil, Russia, India, and China and increasing the adoption of CGM devices and Continuous Positive Cost-Effective Analysis by BRIC Countries will propel the growth of the BRIC CGM market. China has the largest market share in 2019; while, India is foreseen to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.
The BRIC CGM market is driven mainly by the increasing numbers of people with diabetes across BRIC countries, growing diabetes research, and increasing international research collaborations.
The Continuous Positive Cost-Effective Analysis by BRICS Countries and rapid urbanization and CGM Technology Convenient for both Patients & Physicians are further expected to contribute to the growth of this CGM market.
However, Controversy regarding Clinical Benefits and the high cost of diabetes care devices are the remonstrance growth of this market.
In the year Feb 2019, Senseonics made a distribution agreement with Roche Diabetes Care for two years, giving exclusive rights to the Big Biotech for selling implantable glucose monitoring systems in Brazil, Russia, India, and China.
The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices market in BRIC countries are set to thrive regardless of the major upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The surging demand for CGM in BRIC countries are primarily driven by a growing awareness of the devices and companies' quick responses to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Continuous Positive Cost Effective Analysis by BRICS Countries
4.1.2 CGM Technology Convenient for both Patients & Physicians
4.1.3 Diabetes and an ageing population
4.1.4 Diabetes and urbanization
4.1.5 Diabetes and obesity
4.2 Challenges
4.2.1 Controversy regarding Clinical Benefits
5. BRIC - CGM User
6. BRIC - CGM Market & Forecast
7. By Components - BRIC CGM Market
7.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
7.2 BRIC CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
8. Country Share Analysis - BRIC CGM Market and CGM User
8.1 CGM Market Share by BRIC Country
8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market Share by Country
8.1.2 BRIC CGM Transmitter Market Share by country
8.2 BRIC CGM User Share by Country
9. Abbott Freestyle Libre vs CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring)
10. Brazil
10.1 Brazil Diabetes Population (2011 - 2025)
10.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)
10.2 Brazil - CGM Market & Forecast
10.3 Brazil - CGM Market by Components
10.3.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
10.3.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
10.4 Brazil - CGM User
10.5 CGM Reimbursement in Brazil
11. Russia
11.1 Russia Diabetes Population
11.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast
11.2 Russia - CGM Market & Forecast
11.3 Russia - CGM Market by Components
11.3.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
11.3.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
11.4 Russia - CGM User
11.5 CGM Reimbursement in Russia
12. India
12.1 India Diabetes Population
12.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast
12.2 India - CGM Market & Forecast
12.3 India - CGM Market by Components
12.3.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
12.3.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
12.4 India - CGM User
12.5 CGM Reimbursement in India
13. China
13.1 China Diabetes Population
13.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast
13.2 China - CGM Market & Forecast
13.3 China - CGM Market by Components
13.3.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
13.3.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
13.4 China - CGM User
13.5 CGM Reimbursement in China
14. CGM - Company Analysis
14.1 Dexcom Inc
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Recent Development
14.1.3 Revenue& Forecast
14.2 Abbott Laboratories
14.3 Roche
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kxtco
