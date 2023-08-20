Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Brickability Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 24th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.021 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.032 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Brickability Group has a trailing yield of approximately 5.9% on its current stock price of £0.537. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Brickability Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Brickability Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Brickability Group paying out a modest 34% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Brickability Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 35% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Brickability Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 145% per annum for the past five years. Brickability Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past four years, Brickability Group has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has Brickability Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Brickability Group has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Brickability Group looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Brickability Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Brickability Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

