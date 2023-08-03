Brickability Group's (LON:BRCK) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) has announced that the dividend on 21st of September will be increased to £0.0215, which will be 5.4% higher than last year's payment of £0.0204 which covered the same period. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Brickability Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Brickability Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 59.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 108%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Brickability Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was £0.0174, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.0316. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. Brickability Group has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Brickability Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 145% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Brickability Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Brickability Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Brickability Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

