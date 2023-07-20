Brickability Group's (LON:BRCK) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) will increase its dividend on the 21st of September to £0.0215, which is 5.4% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.0204. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.5%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Brickability Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Brickability Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 59.1%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 108%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Brickability Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from £0.0174 total annually to £0.0316. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. Brickability Group has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Brickability Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 145% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Brickability Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Brickability Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Brickability Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

