Brickell Biotech to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DYRK1A and its Role in Autoimmunity

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of dermatologic, autoimmune and other debilitating diseases, today announced that it is scheduled to host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on DYRK1A (Dual Specificity Tyrosine-Phosphorylation-Regulated Kinase 1A), which is believed to play a key role in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Bernard Khor, M.D., Ph.D., Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason, who will discuss the latest findings on the novel target DYRK1A, its role in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and the broad therapeutic potential of restoring immune homeostasis by inhibiting DYRK1A. Dr. Khor will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation.

Brickell’s management team will also provide a brief update on the Company’s investigational DYRK1A inhibitor platform. This includes BBI-02, which is a Phase 1-ready, potential first-in-class oral DYRK1A inhibitor with promising preclinical validation and broad potential to treat autoimmune diseases including atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other debilitating inflammatory conditions.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

The webinar will be accessible via a webcast posted on the Events and Presentation page in the Investors section of Brickell’s website at https://ir.brickellbio.com/events-presentations. For those unable to watch this broadcasted event live, a replay will be available on the Brickell website following the event.

KOL Biography

Dr. Bernard Khor joined the Benaroya Research Institute as an Assistant Member in 2017. Dr. Khor’s laboratory is interested in identifying novel pathways that regulate tolerance and inflammation, focusing on druggable targets that are disrupted in the setting of human autoimmunity. The current emphasis is on identifying new pathways that regulate Treg differentiation and function. His group has identified DYRK1A as a novel regulator of Th17/Treg differentiation and is working to understand the mechanistic details of this regulation, as well as the translational relevance to precision medicine, for example in people with Down syndrome. Dr. Khor, received his bachelor’s degree in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his M.D. and Ph.D. in Immunology, from Washington University in St. Louis. He did his residency in Clinical Pathology at Massachusetts General Hospital and a fellowship in Transfusion Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Subsequently, he pursued postdoctoral research with Dr. Ramnik Xavier.

About Brickell

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of dermatologic, autoimmune and other debilitating diseases. Brickell’s pipeline combines a potential best-in-class, late clinical-stage program for hyperhidrosis with a novel, cutting-edge platform and development stage candidates with broad potential in autoimmune and neuroinflammatory disorders. Brickell’s executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta® and Juvederm®. Brickell’s strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop and commercialize innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical products that Brickell believes can meaningfully benefit patients who are suffering from chronic debilitating diseases that are underserved by available therapies. For more information, visit https://www.brickellbio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release relating to future financial, business and/or research and clinical performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other such matters, including without limitation, the anticipated timing, scope, design and/or results of ongoing and future pre-clinical and clinical trials, intellectual property rights, including the validity, term and enforceability of such, the expected timing and/or results of regulatory approvals and size and prospects for commercializing any of Brickell’s product candidates, or research collaborations with its partners, including in Japan, Korea, the United States or any other country, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “might,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “look forward” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Brickell, Kaken, Voronoi, or any of Brickell’s partners, may identify forward-looking statements. Brickell cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time, often quickly and in unanticipated ways. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, research results and data that do not meet targets or expectations, ability to obtain adequate financing to advance product development, ability to maintain and enforce intellectual property rights, potential delays for any reason in product development and clinical trial enrollment, regulatory changes, supply chain disruptions, unanticipated demands on cash resources, any disruption to its business caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic, interruptions, disruption or inability by Kaken or Voronoi to supply and commercialize research material and/or the product in Japan or Korea as applicable, or obtain or retain adequate pricing or reimbursement, the outcome of Brickell’s current and planned preclinical and clinical trials, and other risks associated with developing and obtaining regulatory approval for and commercializing product candidates.

Further information on the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements are contained in Brickell’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at https://www.sec.gov (or at https://www.brickellbio.com). The forward-looking statements represent the estimates of Brickell as of the date hereof only, and Brickell specifically disclaims any duty or obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Brickell Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
(617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com


