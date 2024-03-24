Brickworks' (ASX:BKW) Dividend Will Be A$0.24

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) will pay a dividend of A$0.24 on the 1st of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Brickworks' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Brickworks is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 41.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 45%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Brickworks Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from A$0.405 total annually to A$0.65. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.8% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Brickworks has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. Brickworks definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Brickworks will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Brickworks (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

