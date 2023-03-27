U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

Bridal store owner arrested after customers never received their wedding dresses, police say

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A New Jersey bridal store owner has been arrested in connection to a wedding dress scam in which customers reportedly paid for wedding dresses but never received them.

Nidelka Mayers, 53, of East Orange, N.J. is charged with five counts of theft by deception after customers of her Maplewood Bridal store contacted police about their missing gowns, officials said.

The shop is located about nine miles west of Newark.

According to a press release from the Maplewood Police Department, customers told police they purchased and paid for wedding dresses dating back to August 2022, but never got the gowns and claimed they stopped receiving any communication with the business.

Detectives then identified Mayers as the shop's owner, arrested her and she was taken to the local jail.

According to local outlet NJ.com, Mayers pleaded not guilty to her respective charges.

She could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY on Monday.

Is the David statue porn? Come see yourself, Italian museum tells Florida school board

'You chose the wrong person': Oklahoma lawmaker arrested, claims officers can't detain him

The business' website displays five-star reviews of its service as well as a series of one-star Google reviews that allege dresses never arrived and messages were never answered.

"From the moment you walk through our doors, we are here to serve and celebrate you," the website reads.

One post on Google about the business reads, "I don’t know how the owner of this place sleeps at night. Takes people’s money and they get no dress in return."

Another reads, "I have been calling to get an update on my dress but when I do the mailbox is full and no one answers. I have sent multiple texts, emails and notes."

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NJ bridal store owner scammed brides who never got dresses, police say

