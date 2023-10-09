Bridge of Americas port of entry reopening to cargo trucks as border traffic jams continue

The El Paso Bridge of the Americas port of entry is being reopened to commercial traffic after being closed for three weeks by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The port of entry will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday to northbound commercial trucks.

The temporary bridge closure and the Texas Department of Public Safety's (DPS) enhanced safety truck inspections at El Paso's two other truck ports of entry have drastically slowed cargo truck crossings in recent weeks between El Paso and Juárez, Mexico.

Reopening the Bridge of the Americas to commercial traffic will help, but the DPS enhanced inspections at the Ysleta-Zaragoza and Tornillo ports of entry in the El Paso area "are impeding trade and commerce" along the border, said Miriam Kotowski, president of Tecma Transportation Services, which crosses dozens of cargo trucks daily from Juárez to El Paso.

The Texas DPS inspections have drastically reduced the flow of cargo trucks across the border, she said.

Commercial trucks heading into the U.S. at the Zaragoza bridge backed up for miles Sept. 19 after the Bridge of the Americas was closed to commercial traffic.

"These TX DPS enhancements undermine state-of-the-art X-ray (cargo) inspections and (truck) safety inspections by both" Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, and the U.S. Department of Transportation, Kotowski said in a statement.

The Bridge of America's cargo processing will be reduced from normal operations when it reopens because CBP continues to support the Border Patrol's processing of the ongoing surge of migrants, CBP officials stated in an online trade information notice posted Monday. The port's cargo processing was temporarily suspended Sept. 18 so customs agents could help process migrants.

CBP officials did not specify how the cargo processing would be reduced. The port will be open to truck inspections from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., which is its usual operating hours.

Traiers line up on the side of the road outside of the Tornillo Port of Entry waiting inspection on Sept. 26, 2023.

Jon Barela, chief executive officer of the Borderplex Alliance regional economic development organization, in a statement, applauded the partial reopening of the Bridge of Americas, but he urged federal officials to increase resources and staffing at ports of entry along the United States-Mexico border.

The Bridge of Americas was processing about 500 northbound trucks daily prior to the temporary closure.

The Tornillo port of entry in El Paso's Lower Valley is experiencing a resurgence in cargo inspections by the CBP, handling hundreds of trucks daily. However, the DPS-enforced inspections were causing a considerable slowdown in truck crossings. That had El Paso County officials complaining about the inspections as they tried to bring attention to the county-managed port's cargo-processing capabilities.

