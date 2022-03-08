U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.34
    +0.94 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3105
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4560
    +0.1470 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,305.70
    -11.76 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.05
    +6.43 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,061.89
    -159.52 (-0.63%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Bridge Biotherapeutics Enters into an Option-to-License Agreement with CellionBioMed to Develop BBT-301 for the Treatment of Multiple Fibrotic Diseases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 288330.KQ

  • The company reinforces its strategic focus on fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

  • Through the option-to-license agreement, Bridge will develop a novel anti-fibrotic ion channel modulator, which is a preclinical candidate

SEONGNAM, South Korea, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Biotherapeutics (KQ288330), a South Korean clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs for fibrosis, inflammation, and cancer, announced that the company has signed an exclusive option-to-license agreement for CellionBioMed's ion channel modulator (BBT-301), in order to develop a novel therapy for multiple fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

BBT-301, an innovative drug candidate discovered by CellionBiomed, demonstrated anti-fibrotic efficacy and a stable safety profile, by modulating activities of specific ion channels within human cell membranes.

By entering into the option-to-license agreement, Bridge will make an option payment of approximately USD 0.4 million (KRW 500 million). The companies will also conduct joint studies into new therapeutic indications.

The potential deal value equates to approximately USD 24 million (KRW 29 billion) including option, upfront, and milestone payments. CellionBioMed is also entitled to receive royalty payments upon the commercialization of BBT-301.

"We are highly excited to in-license BBT-301, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of fibrotic diseases," and "In addition to BBT-877, an autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of IPF, Bridge will strengthen its commitment to develop novel anti-fibrotic drugs and to address unmet medical needs within the fibrotic disease area, based on the solid collaboration with CellionBioMed," said James Lee, CEO of Bridge Biotherapeutics.

"We are pleased to enter into a partnership with Bridge Biotherapeutics, which has a proven track record in both global drug development and business development," and "as the originator, we will ensure the close cooperation and coordination with Bridge Biotherapeutics, in order to provide innovative treatments for various fibrotic diseases," said Seong Jin Kim, Ph.D., President and CEO of CellionBioMed.

Bridge Biotherapeutics retains the right to exercise the option to obtain an exclusive license for the candidate, dependent on the research conducted within the option period.

About Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc. is a publicly traded clinical-stage biotech company based in the Republic of Korea with offices in the U.S. and China. Founded in 2015, Bridge Biotherapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for disease indications with high unmet medical including cancer, ulcerative colitis, and fibrotic diseases. The company's pipeline includes BBT-401, a first-in-class Pellino-1 inhibitor for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; BBT-877, a novel autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and BBT-176, a potent targeted cancer therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with C797S triple EGFR mutations. For more information, visit https://www.bridgebiorx.com/en/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridge-biotherapeutics-enters-into-an-option-to-license-agreement-with-cellionbiomed-to-develop-bbt-301-for-the-treatment-of-multiple-fibrotic-diseases-301496470.html

SOURCE Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Gilead Sciences Dives As Investors Question Its Latest Cancer Buyout

    Gilead unveiled mixed results for its drug Trodelvy in women with breast cancer on Monday — and GILD stock sank at the close.

  • Spectrum Pharma Highlights Poziotinib Data In Treatment-Naïve Lung Cancer Setting

    Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPPI) announced the presentation of safety and efficacy results from Cohort 4 of the ZENITH20 trial evaluating poziotinib in various non-small cell lung cancer settings. The data comes from 70 first-line patients with non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations who received 16 mg daily, given as 16 mg once daily (48 patients) or 8 mg twice daily (22 patients) of oral poziotinib. The results showed a confirmed objective response rate (

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Can Make You Richer in March (and Beyond)

    Three Motley Fool contributors took at look at some biotech stocks that could make you richer in March (and beyond). Here's why they chose Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Axsome Therapeutics): With a market cap of about $1.2 billion, Axsome Therapeutics qualifies as a small-cap stock.

  • The Small Changes That Helped Me Lose 70 Pounds in 5 Months

    Tim Shanley, 32, from Sydney, shares with Men's Health how working out with Ultimate Performance helped him lose weight, get fit, and become healthier.

  • As President Biden proposed, Medicare needs the ability to negotiate drug prices

    President Biden, in his State of the Union speech, proposed giving Medicare the ability to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs. While Medicare’s decision to limit the coverage of Aduhelm to clinical trials will hold costs in check for a while, the bigger issue is the financial implications of an effective drug for early Alzheimer’s in an environment where Medicare has no ability to negotiate prices. While Biogen (BIIB) originally priced Aduhelm at $56,000, it reduced the price, in response to weak sales, to $28,200.

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • How a UWF professor's new invention may revolutionize the way we identify Alzheimer’s

    “It’s a big deal,” James Arruda said. “The approach is novel. The software and the methodology is novel, and it’s produced some pretty good results."

  • Ireland Baldwin shares photos of herself having an anxiety attack after drinking coffee

    The daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin says coffee 'is a major esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me, which leads to anxiety."

  • Pregnant 'Harry Potter' star Jessie Cave shares hospital photo after getting COVID-19 during her 3rd trimester

    The actress best known for playing Lavender Brown says COVID-19 has hit her "like a ton of bricks for weeks."

  • Researchers identify COVID-19-associated brain damage months after infection

    Contracting the COVID-19 virus may result in damage to brain tissue and cognitive decline, according to new study released on Monday.Researchers from the University of Oxford looked into brain changes in 785 participants, who each received two brain scans, in the long-term UK Biobank study. Among the participants, 401 contracted the coronavirus between the two scans, giving researchers an opportunity to see changes between the first and second...

  • COVID Symptoms to be Concerned About Most

    This week, Sen. Tim Kaine proposed a bill to aid people with Long COVID, the mysterious syndrome following a COVID infection that involves chronic, often debilitating symptoms. It's estimated that one-third to one-half of people who've had COVID go on to develop Long COVID. "That's going to put a burden on our health-care system," said Kaine, "and it's also going to require some research and some understanding, compassion, for people dealing with these symptoms — adjustments and accommodations i

  • Covid may cause the brain to degenerate three times faster than normal

    A Covid infection may shrink the brain, with degeneration happening three times faster than normal for middle-aged people, a new study suggests.

  • Vanessa Hudgens' Abs And Legs Are So Sculpted In A Sheer Mini Dress And Hot Pants

    Vanessa Hudgens shows off her sculpted legs and abs in a see-through mini dress and hot pants at PFW on Instagram. Pilates and ballet classes help her stay fit.

  • More Than 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Recalled Nationwide Due to Inadequate Sealing

    Check your fridge!

  • Florida's controversial surgeon general recommends against Covid-19 vaccination for kids

    Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo has been an outspoken critic of pandemic-era safety measures such as quarantines, wearing face masks and vaccines.

  • These Snacks Can Prevent Abdominal Fat As You Age, New Study Says

    If you're the kind of person who likes to stay full between meals or needs a little extra fuel from time to time, then you may also find yourself snacking throughout the day.While there are plenty of choices when it comes to snacks—from sweet to savory and creamy to crunchy—there are certainly some options that are better than others when it comes to how they impact your health.For instance, a recent study by an international group of researchers which was published in the International Journal

  • 7 kids injured in DUI crash in Fresno

    The seven children, ranging in ages from 10 months to 10 years, were transported to a local hospital. Fresno police have booked one driver on charges of felony DUI and felony child endangerment.

  • Scientists identify new gene differences in severe COVID patients

    Scientists have pinpointed 16 new genetic variants in people who developed severe COVID-19 in a large study published on Monday that could help researchers develop treatments for very sick patients. The results suggest that people with severe COVID have genes that predispose them to one of two problems: failure to limit the ability of the virus to make copies of itself, or excessive inflammation and blood clotting. "It is potentially possible in future that we will be able to make predictions about patients based on their genome at the point of presenting (for) critical care," said Kenneth Baillie, consultant in critical care medicine at the University of Edinburgh and one of the study authors, told reporters.

  • COVID antibody drug too often goes unused

    The COVID antibody drug Evusheld, which the FDA authorized in December to help protect immunocompromised people before they're exposed to the virus, is often going unused because of confusion among health care providers, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: The drug, made by AstraZeneca, is seen as a critical tool for some of the most vulnerable Americans or those who can't be vaccinated — but only if they can access it.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing

    Hong Kong reported 31,008 new COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths on Sunday as the city's chief secretary said residents should not worry about a looming mass testing scheme, with details to be announced and authorities ensuring a steady supply of food. The global financial hub is clinging to a "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy as a massive spike in infections pushed hospitals, isolation centres and funeral parlours beyond capacity. The comments by Chief Secretary John Lee on his blog, came as supermarket shelves were stripped for a seventh consecutive day, with anxious residents stocking up on products left on shelves from tofu and soy sauce to frozen vegetables.