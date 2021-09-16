U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,473.75
    -6.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,751.32
    -63.07 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,181.92
    +20.39 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.91
    -1.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.65
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.80
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7330
    +0.3730 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,651.22
    -485.27 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.85
    -23.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Bridge Biotherapeutics Presents Pre-Clinical Data of BBT-176 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Pre-clinical data exploring the in vitro and in vivo efficacy of BBT-176 will be disclosed via an ePoster at the ESMO Congress 2021

  • Patient dosing for the phase 1/2 clinical study of BBT-176 was initiated in April 2021…the topline data of the first-in-human, dose escalation study is expected to be announced in 2022

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Biotherapeutics (KQ288330), a clinical-stage biotech company, announced that an ePoster presenting pre-clinical data of BBT-176,[1] will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 (ePoster identifier:1365TiP).

At the virtual event, the pre-clinical data and the trial design of the ongoing phase 1/2 clinical study for BBT-176 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients will be presented via an ePoster.

BBT-176, which is currently in the dose escalation phase of the phase 1/2 study, was designed to inhibit the signaling pathway of epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR) with C797S triple mutations acquired after progression on third-generation EGFR inhibitors such as osimertinib.

The in vitro data from engineered Ba/F3 cells and the in vivo data from patient-derived xenografts confirmed that BBT-176 is efficacious in NSCLC with C797S EGFR mutations. As can be seen from the presented in vitro assay, compared to osimertinib, BBT-176 is potent against EGFR double mutations such as Del19/C797S (DC) and L858R/C797S (LC) as well as triple mutations such as Del19/T790M/C797S (DTC) and L858R/T790M/C797S (LTC). Also, a dose-dependent anti-tumor effect has been confirmed in patient-derived cell (PDC)-xenograft mice models harboring Del19/T790M/C797S (DTC) triple mutations.

In addition, BBT-176 showed in vivo efficacy leading to brain metastases inhibition in triple-mutant mice models, using the IVIS® imaging platform. The brain metastases are found in approximately 20% of patients with stage IV NSCLC.

Encouraged by the non-clinical data demonstrating tumor regression efficacy in NSCLC with EGFR mutations, the first-in-human (FIH) study of BBT-176 was designed and patient dosing began in April 2021 under the IND of the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. Additional clinical trial sites in the U.S. to evaluate the efficacy and safety in diversified racial and ethnic groups particularly Caucasian patients are expected to open by the end of this year.

Once the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) are determined, the company will initiate enrollment for the dose expansion cohort in the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. In parallel with the clinical development of BBT-176, the company will also continue to expand its NSCLC solutions, utilizing precision medicine accompanied by companion diagnostic devices.

"We are proud to present the exploratory efficacy data from our pre-clinical studies for BBT-176, our first-ever oncology pipeline, to both European and international oncologists," and "by accelerating our development of 4th generation EGFR TKIs, we will try our best to address the unmet medical needs of patients with NSCLC," stated Dr. Sang Yoon Lee, Chief Medical Officer of Bridge biotherapeutics.

The copy of the ePoster presented at the ESMO 2021 is available at: https://bit.ly/2YLgsw4.

About Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., based in the Republic of Korea, US, and China, is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotech company founded in 2015. Bridge Biotherapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, focusing on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs such as ulcerative colitis, fibrotic diseases, and cancers. The company is developing BBT-401, a first-in-class Pellino-1 inhibitor for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, BBT-877, a novel autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and BBT-176, a potent targeted cancer therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with C797S triple EGFR mutations.

About Non-small Cell Lung Cancer:

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, accounting for about one-fifth of all cancer deaths. Lung cancer is classified into two main groups: non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancers (SCLC), where NSCLC accounts for approximately 85% of all lung cancer diagnoses. In 2019, there were a combined 0.79 million diagnosed cases of NSCLC in men and women, aged 18 years and older, across the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and urban China. The incidence of NSCLC is expected to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 3.01% from 2019 to 2029, reaching 1.03 million cases in 2029[2].

[1] Lim S.M., Kim D.W., Jung J.E., et al. A phase I/II, open-label study of BBT-176, a triple mutation targeting EGFR TKI, in patients with NSCLC who progressed after prior EGFR TKI therapy, poster presented at ESMO Congress 2021

[2] GlobalData, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – Epidemiology Forecast Report to 2029, December 2020

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridge-biotherapeutics-presents-pre-clinical-data-of-bbt-176-at-the-european-society-for-medical-oncology-esmo-virtual-congress-2021-301378533.html

SOURCE Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why MacroGenics Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were tanking 26.4% lower as of 11:39 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the company announced data from a cohort in a phase 3 study evaluating margetuximab in combination with retifanlimab in treating gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, cancer of the stomach and esophageal junction with the stomach. MacroGenics also announced preliminary data from a phase 1 clinical study evaluating MGC018 in treating advanced solid tumors.

  • The FDA Is Likely To Sign Off On Covid Boosters — With Some Caveats For Pfizer, Moderna

    Booster shots could expand the opportunity for Covid vaccine stocks like Pfizer and Moderna by $3 billion to $4 billion in the U.S. alone.

  • Silverback Therapeutics Presents Initial Safety Data From Solid Tumor Combo Therapy Trial

    Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SBTX) has presented interim data from a Phase 1/1b study of SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Data were shared at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21). As of August, 40 patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors were enrolled in the trial. The most frequent treatment-related adverse events included injection site reactions, fev

  • Why The Future Is Cloudy For This Aerie Pharmaceuticals Drug As Shares Plummet

    Aerie Pharmaceuticals missed the mark in a dry-eye disease test, leading AERI stock to plummet to a 10-month low Thursday.

  • Why Moderna and BioNTech Topped the Market Today

    Shares of coronavirus stocks Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose on Thursday by 1.4% and 4.9%, respectively, in contrast to the stock market's dip on the day. This followed news that the two companies had their coronavirus vaccines fully approved by a national regulator. On Thursday morning, it switched on the green light for both Moderna's mRNA-1273 (brand-named SpikeVax) and Comirnaty from BioNTech and its development partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Should Pfizer Investors Worry About Tomorrow's FDA Meeting?

    Tomorrow is a big day for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will review its latest request. The coronavirus vaccine leader is asking for the authorization of its booster shot.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

    Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch Delta. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to

  • FDA Advisors to Weigh In on Covid Booster Shots Friday. Investors Expect a Yes.

    A Food and Drug Administration expert panel will consider whether to recommend a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Americans older than 15.

  • Athenex Shares Are Trading Higher On Positive Oral Paclitaxel Data From Solid Tumor Trial

    Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) announced data presentation from a Phase 1 study evaluating encequidar (Oral Paclitaxel) in combination with Merck Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in advanced solid malignancies. Paclitaxel is one of the most commonly used chemotherapies. Related Link: Athenex Issues Update On Oral Paclitaxel Application In Metastatic Breast Cancer. Data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021. The dose-escalation phase of

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy for $100 or Less

    For those of you with brokerages that do allow fractional share ownership, the basket of eligible stocks doesn't always contain the ones you're most interested in at the moment. Doximity's (NYSE: DOCS) stock price has soared around 89% since the company made its stock market debut this June, and lately it's been hovering around $100 per share. Doximity is a highly curated social network for licensed medical professionals, and it already claims 80% of U.S. physicians as members.

  • Moderna seeks to join Pfizer in U.S. booster push

    Pfizer gears up for booster dose debate as Moderna pushes for its own booster approval.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Jumped 7% on Wednesday

    Shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) closed 7.1% higher today following news of a new partnership with Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), one of the first names to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna has been given much of the credit for coming up with its vaccine. AbCellera Biologics was developing other know-how needed to make effective treatments since well before COVID.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    Holding stocks for years and years is one of the best ways to get massive returns. But when you're planning to buy for a long hold, you'll need to pick companies that are capable of persistently thriving in an ever-changing world.

  • ALZN: An Elemental Approach to Alzheimer’s Disease

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:ALZN | NASDAQ:BIIB Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The Tampa, Florida-based company is developing multiple candidates primarily targeting Alzheimer’s disease but also bipolar disorder, depression and

  • 2 Pharma Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In the past 10 years, the pharmaceutical industry's performance has lagged well behind that of the broader market. The SPDR S&P Pharmaceutical Index ETF, an industry benchmark, is up by 107% in the past decade, less than half what the S&P 500 has returned in the same period. It could be that investors are worried about a complete overhaul of the entire healthcare industry, which has been the goal of several prominent U.S. politicians.

  • Experts Say Nipah Virus Has Potential To Be Another Pandemic — With A Higher Death Toll

    Earlier this month, a twelve-year-old boy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district in India died from the Nipah virus, a virus that most people probably never heard of. A virus that, according to experts, has the potential to become another global pandemic with a significantly higher death toll. Approximately 70 percent of people who are infected with []

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in September

    The market's caution when it comes to the healthcare sector presents a buying opportunity for these two solid businesses.

  • Moderna Now Says Vaccine Protection Goes Down After This Long

    As more time passes since the majority of vaccinated people in the U.S. got their COVID shots, experts have been keeping an eye on how immunity fares in the months thereafter. Moderna recently said data shows that those who were vaccinated this year had more protection against COVID than those who got their shots last year. According to the vaccine manufacturer, the shot's protective power is lower about a year after you've been vaccinated.RELATED:Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About

  • Moderna Says Higher Infection Risk After One Year Supports Covid Boosters

    “The increased risk of breakthrough infections” in people vaccinated last year “illustrates the impact of waning immunity and supports the need for a booster,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

  • Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

    In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard