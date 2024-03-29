After the bridge collapse, some ships will dock in Newark. What that means for you

With traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore paused for the foreseeable future, New York and New Jersey officials are telling global companies their ports are ready to handle their shipments, but experts say there could be temporary price increases on good that typically went though Baltimore.

The port is closed after the Dali container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, causing it to collapse and trap over 40 ships in the port, according to Reuters, and keep out another 30 ships en route to the port.

Shortly after the bridge collapsed, the Port of Baltimore suspended vessel traffic “until further notice,” its website said.

“This does not mean the Port of Baltimore is shut down. We are still processing trucks inside of our terminals,” the statement said.

The container ship Dali is shown amidst the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Six people are missing after the Dali lost power and crashed into one of the bridge's support columns.

Bloomberg reported that the port “looks to be out of commission indefinitely."

In a joint statement, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy assured that the bistate agency overseeing the region’s ports, known as the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, “can take on additional cargo.”

“We have seen over the past several years that indefinite port closures can impact national and global supply chains, which hurt everyday consumers the hardest,” the two Democratic governors said Thursday.

The Port Authority owns Port Elizabeth and Port Newark in their namesake cities and Port Jersey in Bayonne.

'Growing pains' for moving shipping routes

Experts said New York and New Jersey’s ports can handle added volume, but there may be growing pains along the way. Prices could temporarily increase on goods that have typically gone through the Baltimore port, ranging from automobiles to agricultural equipment, salt and gypsum.

“It’s just another shock to an already stressed system,” said Abe Eshkenazi, who heads the Association of Supply Chain Management.

Port Newark is the largest container port on the East Coast, handling nearly 4.3 million containers annually.

Beyond the bridge collapse, global shipping routes have been strained by the war in Ukraine, falling water levels in the Panama Canal and Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, Eshkenazi said.

Although it’s the ninth-busiest port in the country, Baltimore handles the highest volume of cars and light trucks in and out of the U.S.

“They will likely have to reroute shipping to other ports on the East Coast,” Kevin Linderman, a professor and supply chain expert at Pennsylvania State University, told Gannett partner USA TODAY.

“However, this will put additional demand on these ports, and shippers may not be able to access U.S. markets” as efficiently, he said.

In addition to New York-New Jersey, there are the Port of Savannah in Georgia, the Port of Virginia, and the Port of Charleston in South Carolina.

And Baltimore is largely the closest port to the Midwest region, said Kevin Lyons, a supply chain expert at the Rutgers Business School in Newark.

“So now you’ve got to bring it to a different location, which then … adds time, as well as money,” Lyons said. Price increases could stem from the bridge collapse and its impact on the ports, though some merchants may simply use the situation as an opportunity to price-gouge, Lyons added.

And that process of shipping is planned out weeks and months in advance, said Eshkenazi.

“It’s not that you’re calling up a week in advance and saying, ‘Hey, I got all these inventories; they need to be shipped,’” he said.

Trade capacity in the region

In 1962, the Port Authority opened the world’s first container port, Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal. Elizabeth became known as America’s Container Capital.

In New Jersey and New York, port volumes were 18% lower in 2023 compared with cargo moved in 2022, one of the record years after the start of the pandemic, when online purchasing increased. Because of this, the Port of New York and New Jersey, the busiest on the East Coast, has additional capacity to handle more volume that may be diverted from Baltimore.

“We are down from the record levels that we were setting in 2022 due to macroeconomic effect with respect to supply chain and still strong goods-driven economy, but we are up versus 2019 levels 3%,” Libby McCarthy, chief financial officer at the Port Authority, said this month during a presentation to the bistate agency’s board, March 21.

The Port of New York and New Jersey handled 9.4 million shipping containers in 2022, when Savannah handled nearly 5.9 million containers and the South Carolina ports handled nearly 2.8 million.

For comparison, the Baltimore port on average handles 265,000 shipping containers a year.

Lyons said the Baltimore port was well-situated for “roll-on, roll-off” cargo like automobiles, but the New York-New Jersey port should be up to the task.

But trade extends beyond just the port, and an entire infrastructure exists that includes warehousing, truckers and rail, said Eshkenazi.

Dan Kennedy, who heads the state’s commercial real estate trade group NAIOP, said the warehouse capacity exists for such an endeavor in New Jersey.

“You can go to any commercial broker right now and ask for space, and they would show you space,” he said.

How automakers are faring

And it operates the largest East Coast container port along Newark Bay and Brooklyn.

Last year, the Port of Baltimore handled a record 847,158 cars and light trucks, more than any other U.S. port, said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s office.

Jeff Wandell, a spokesperson for Nissan, said there’s no expectation of “a significant impact to our operation at this time.” Ed Hellwig, a spokesperson for Toyota, expressed similar sentiments.

Ford CFO John Lawler told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday that the incident will have a negative impact on deliveries of parts. He said Ford is looking to reroute car parts to other East Coast ports and it would draw on its experience with COVID-related supply chain disruptions, but that the supply chains will inevitably be lengthened.

“It’s a large port with a lot of flow through it, so it’s going to have an impact,” Lawler said on Bloomberg TV. “We’ll work on the workarounds.”

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Baltimore bridge collapse: More shipping traffic for Newark?