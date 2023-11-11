Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.1x Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Capital Markets companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 2.5x and even P/S higher than 7x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Bridge Investment Group Holdings' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Bridge Investment Group Holdings could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this poor revenue performance isn't going to get any better. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Bridge Investment Group Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 67%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 26% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 77% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.2% growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Bridge Investment Group Holdings' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future revenues could see a lot of volatility.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bridge Investment Group Holdings you should be aware of.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

