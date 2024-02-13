New bridge near Northwood, N.D., earns national award

Feb. 13—GRAND FORKS — It may not look like much to the untrained eye, but the modest 80-foot steel bridge spanning the Goose River southwest of Northwood, North Dakota, just might be a masterpiece.

That's according to the National Steel Bridge Alliance, which named the county-owned structure one of its eight 2024 Prize Bridges last month, winning in its "short span" category.

The honor came to the surprise and bemusement of many of those involved with the project.

"Most of the other bridges that are selected are these massive bridges in the southern United States that are huge, beautiful suspension bridges spanning the Mississippi River," observed County Engineer Nick West. "And then you have this podunk North Dakota bridge."

Up North self-deprecation aside, the county bridge earned its place among soaring structures like the 1,444-foot Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C.

The structural steel industry award honors innovation in bridge-building across projects of all sizes. Grand Forks' bridge earned its title for the unique use of prefabricated materials to put up the bridge in North Dakota's famously hostile cold season.

Contractors installed the bridge between March and May of 2022, according to Wade Thompson of KLJ Engineering, whose firm designed the bridge, oversaw construction and submitted the bridge for the award.

The bridge was built on a tight schedule, using cash from

a settlement the county won

when a truck loaded with 42 tons of beans

collapsed a 114-year-old bridge just upriver

and replacing another load-posted bridge to the south of the collapsed bridge.

To save time, the firm constructed much of the bridge off-site and forwent using concrete for the bridge foundation or abutments, since concrete needs to be poured at specific temperatures to set properly.

That also meant when the Goose River flooded twice that April, the contractors simply packed up their equipment, moved to high ground, and then got back to work when the water receded.

Ultimately, construction was done in time for farmers to use the bridge in the spring.

"They put up this bridge faster than I could have imagined," said Grand Forks County Commissioner David Engen, a Northwood resident.

Thompson said construction like this can help take the pressure off contractors and engineers to build during North Dakota's limited period of warm weather.

"We have this short construction window in this part of the country and a limited number of contractors," Thompson said. "This can extend the amount of time contractors can work — maybe not to year-round, but they can do more work in the winter than they could before."

Thompson said he's working on putting up another prefabbed steel bridge in Pembina County.

The Grand Forks County bridge's merits initially went unsung when it was put up, with West recounting with amusement Engen's diffident response to the bridge at the time of its completion in 2022.

Engen maintains his point is valid.

"They really did a good job on it," he said. "But you drive down there, you really do not think, 'This is an award-winning bridge.'"

West, for his part, considers this a compliment.

"It's very basic and practical and functional," West said. "It's cheap, and it's built to last."