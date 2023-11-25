Bridge SaaS Insider Ups Holding During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Bridge SaaS Limited's (ASX:BGE ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bridge SaaS

The insider John Tarrant made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$114k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.033 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.028). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. John Tarrant was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

John Tarrant purchased 4.23m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.033. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Bridge SaaS Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Bridge SaaS insiders own 49% of the company, currently worth about AU$1.1m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Bridge SaaS Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Bridge SaaS insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Bridge SaaS insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Bridge SaaS has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

