Bridge SaaS Insider Ups Holding During Year \

Insiders were net buyers of Bridge SaaS Limited's (ASX:BGE ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bridge SaaS Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by insider John Tarrant was not their only acquisition of Bridge SaaS shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$0.033 per share in a AU$114k purchase. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.035 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Bridge SaaS insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. John Tarrant was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

John Tarrant purchased 4.23m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.033. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Bridge SaaS

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Bridge SaaS insiders own 44% of the company, worth about AU$1.1m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bridge SaaS Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Bridge SaaS. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bridge SaaS. Be aware that Bridge SaaS is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

