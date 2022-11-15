U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

Bridge the Talent Gap in Organizations with Impressico's Staff Augmentation Services

·2 min read

'Staff Augmentation Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Report' Reveals that this Market will have a Growth of USD 81.87 Billion by 2025.

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff Augmentation Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

Impressico Logo
Impressico Logo

The Staff Augmentation Services Sourcing and Procurement Market will grow at a CAGR of 3.53% by 2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence information to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Staff Augmentation Services Sourcing and Procurement Report requirements.

The Staff Augmentation Services Sourcing and Procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 81.87 billion during the forecast period. However, only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. Moreover, on the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most influence owing to their large supplier bases. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions.

How Impressico's Staff Augmentation Can Help Bridge the Talent Gap in Organizations

Impressico's IT staffing solutions provide the speed, professionalism, and flexibility that any team requires to grow quickly and complete development on time. Impressico's IT staffing solutions are available for all kinds of projects. Whatever the project may be, from prototyping through full-scale creation of mobile, desktop, or web applications and testing and management of systems.

Impressico Business Solutions' staff augmentation services are a tried-and-true, effective, dependable, and cost-effective way for clients to increase the size and efficiency of their development teams in the shortest amount of time. It's dedicated software engineers are the best option for quickly assembling a team of Tech professionals who are conveniently located, well-qualified, creative, and experienced.

About Impressico

Impressico is a result-driven digital transformation company, which aims at providing state-of-the-art technology solutions to its global clients for over two decades now. As a CMMI Maturity Level 3 company, Impressico has the best-in-class technology development and maintenance processes in place to ensure flawless service experience for clients. The company reaps a large, delighted clientele spread across the world in the USA, UK, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, India and South-east Asia. The organization employs talented and dynamic professionals in India, the UK, the USA and Canada.

Visit www.impressico.com to learn more about its staff augmentation services.

Contact:

Ankur Vidyarthi
Impressico Business Solutions Inc.
info@impressico.com
+1-310-230-5008

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947559/Impressico_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridge-the-talent-gap-in-organizations-with-impressicos-staff-augmentation-services-301678649.html

SOURCE Impressico

