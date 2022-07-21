BridgeBio Pharma Announces Academic Collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine to Advance Potential Therapies to Treat Genetic Diseases

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today announced a new collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine to identify and translate cutting-edge research into potential therapies for patients with genetic diseases.



“In these challenging times we believe it is more important than ever to be a stalwart partner to academic institutions working to serve patient populations big and small. We look forward to developing a close partnership with scientists at Baylor College of Medicine, which is known for its productive research engine, in the hope of translating innovations into meaningful medicines for patients with unmet medical needs,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., BridgeBio founder and CEO.

Baylor College of Medicine’s unique approach to therapeutic development for genetic diseases and precision oncology integrates basic, translational and clinical sciences. Through this collaboration, BridgeBio will work with Baylor College of Medicine to identify and translate promising innovations into potential therapies for patients with genetically driven diseases.

“Together with BridgeBio’s drug development team, we are optimistic that our interdisciplinary team of scientists and physicians will be able to develop new therapeutics for patients in need and further our mission to identify and develop drugs for a wide variety of diseases,” said Joseph Petrosino, Ph.D., chief scientific innovation officer and chair and professor of molecular virology & microbiology at Baylor.

A core part of BridgeBio’s efforts to help patients is the identification of new discoveries in academia. Through its academic collaborations, BridgeBio seeks to revolutionize the relationships between the drug development industry and biomedical researchers by moving away from one-off interactions in favor of engaging and creative partnerships. For a list of some of BridgeBio’s academic partners, please visit Our Partners page.

Story continues

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements we make in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to expectations, plans, and prospects regarding our academic collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine, our ability to identify and translate cutting-edge research discoveries into potential therapies for patients with genetic diseases and genetically driven cancers through our academic collaborations, the success of current and future relationships with third-party collaborators and academic partners, and the potential ability of our product candidates to treat genetically driven diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, and are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made and are not forecasts, promises nor guarantees. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the success of our product candidates to treat genetically driven diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers and the success of our academic collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine, as well as those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of BridgeBio’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and BridgeBio’s other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BridgeBio Contact:

Grace Rauh

Grace.rauh@bridgebio.com

(917) 232-5478

BridgeBio Academic Research Contact:

academic.research@bridgebio.com



