BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver meaningful medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, today announced that on August 3, 2021, the compensation committee of BridgeBio's board of directors granted 17 new employees restricted stock units for an aggregate of 21,414 shares of the Company's common stock. All of the above-described awards were made under BridgeBio's 2019 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).

(PRNewsfoto/BridgeBio)
(PRNewsfoto/BridgeBio)

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by BridgeBio's board of directors in November 2019.

About BridgeBio
BridgeBio is a biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 30 development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials and its commercial organization is focused on delivering the Company's first approved therapy. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com.

Media Contact:
Grace Rauh
Grace.rauh@bridgebio.com
(917) 232-5478

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgebio-pharma-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301348831.html

SOURCE BridgeBio

