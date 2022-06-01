U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,108.51
    -23.64 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,810.38
    -179.74 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,053.92
    -27.47 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.22
    -13.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.58
    +1.91 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.90
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    -0.0076 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8990
    +0.0550 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2488
    -0.0114 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9360
    +1.2600 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,387.30
    -118.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.68
    +0.47 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.75
    -37.91 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

BridgeFT Partners with Eaglebrook Advisors to Provide Integrated Crypto Solution for Financial Advisors

·4 min read

Wealth management software and infrastructure leader expands client reporting and data aggregation to include digital assets from Eaglebrook's crypto SMA platform

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Financial Technology ("BridgeFT"), a data-centric wealth management technology platform for registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial institutions, and FinTech innovators, announced today that it has partnered with Eaglebrook Advisors, Inc. ("Eaglebrook"), the largest SEC registered digital asset separately managed account ("SMA") platform, to expand its data aggregation, insights, and client reporting solution to include bitcoin and crypto SMAs from Eaglebrook.

This partnership provides joint clients of BridgeFT and Eaglebrook with an integrated solution that makes it easier to invest, manage, report, and bill on their clients' bitcoin and digital asset holdings within a secure, unified technology ecosystem. Through a direct integration that is live and fully operational, Eaglebrook's client and crypto SMA account data is seamlessly connected with BridgeFT's data aggregation platform and advisor-facing portal, AtlasTM. This integration enables financial advisors, TAMPs, and wealthtech partners to gain a better understanding of their clients' complete financial picture which now includes digital assets, paving the way for better investment advice and more accurate management, reporting, and billing on crypto positions.

As part of the integration, historical and ongoing digital asset investment data from Eaglebrook is automatically normalized, reconciled, and enriched by BridgeFT to calculate daily performance history and power advanced analytics, in conjunction with traditional custodian and held-away assets. The addition of Eaglebrook's crypto SMA data further extends the rich, consolidated, trade-ready data sources already available to BridgeFT clients via our open Developer API and/or directly through Atlas, our integrated advisor platform.

"We are excited to welcome Eaglebrook to our partner ecosystem and our growing roster of data resources available to our RIA and wealthtech clients. As retail investors continue to demand increased exposure to cryptocurrencies, Eaglebrook has led the way for wealth management professionals by making it easier for them to access digital assets directly using groundbreaking technology and the time-tested SMA platform advisors are used to," said Joe Stensland, CEO of BridgeFT. "At BridgeFT, we are continuously looking for partners, like Eaglebrook, who have a shared vision for using technology to help our clients deliver better, data-driven outcomes and more personalized experiences."

"We are thrilled to partner with Bridge to provide a seamless and secure digital asset solution for their RIAs and financial advisors," said Christopher King, CEO of Eaglebrook Advisors. "The partnership will continue to support the adoption and acceleration of digital asset SMAs as well as Eaglebrook's platform, positioning it as the premier solution for financial advisors investing in the digital asset market."

Digital assets held in Eaglebrook's SMAs are secured in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at Gemini Trust Company, a New York state trust company and digital asset custodian. Eaglebrook also provides educational resources through Eaglebrook IQ which delivers digital asset education and training for financial advisors to help them better understand the merits and risks of the emerging asset class, as well as answer client questions confidently.

Advisors interested in learning more about the integration between BridgeFT and Eaglebrook are invited to stream an informational webinar scheduled for June 2nd at 1:00PM EST.

About BridgeFT

BridgeFT is a cloud-native, API-first software and data platform that enables registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial institutions, and FinTech innovators to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients. More than 300 leading firms trust BridgeFT to automate critical back office operations and power their digital wealth management ecosystems—seamlessly aligning essential wealth data, proactive client insights and reporting, and portfolio management automation to deliver a truly personalized client experience. From an integrated advisor platform to flexible, open APIs, BridgeFT delivers the infrastructure needed for success. Reimagine your approach to wealth infrastructure at bridgeft.com.

About Eaglebrook

Eaglebrook Advisors, Inc. is a SEC-registered investment adviser that operates the largest SEC registered SMA Platform in the crypto market. The firm has created the first bitcoin and crypto separately managed accounts (SMAs), which are designed to seamlessly integrate with an advisor's current portfolio management systems and workflows. The company is backed by leading wealth management executives and financial institutions.

For more information about Eaglebrook, its products, services and for important disclosures, please visit www.eaglebrookadvisors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Dave Hagen
dave@bridgeft.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgeft-partners-with-eaglebrook-advisors-to-provide-integrated-crypto-solution-for-financial-advisors-301559141.html

SOURCE Bridge Financial Technology

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Salesforce beats on earnings, plans to slow hiring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Salesforce.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of th

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Is Altria's Future Up in Smoke?

    The tobacco company could be left scrambling as a recent merger has the potential to elevate its competition.

  • Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Amazon?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) knew exactly how to fire up investors earlier this year. Both tech giants announced 20-for-1 stock splits a few months ago -- Alphabet in February and Amazon in March. Amazon's stock split will happen first, with trading on a split-adjusted basis expected to begin on June 6, 2022.

  • Fed to begin quantitative tightening: What that means for financial markets

    While the precise impact of “quantitative tightening” is still up for debate, analysts tend to agree that it's likely to present a further headwind to stocks.

  • Cannabis CEOs ‘tempered the enthusiasm’ around weed legalization, analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Vivien Azer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the cannabis industry as weed stocks decline.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Slipping Despite a Big Sales Beat. Here’s What Went Wrong.

    Sales at the electric-vehicle charging-equipment company were much better than both management and Wall Street expected.

  • Tonix's stock jumps 43% on patent for experimental pox vaccines

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. gained 43.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent to the company's poxvirus vaccine and its recombinant poxvirus platform. The horsepox-based live virus vaccine is being developed against monkeypox and smallpox. The patent gives the company market exclusivity until 2037. Tonix's stock has tumbled 78.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is down 13.3%.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) posted its first-quarter earnings report on May 25. Nvidia's stock price advanced slightly after that big earnings beat, but it's still down about 36% for the year. Is it too late to buy Nvidia as a turnaround play in this turbulent market?