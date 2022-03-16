U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Bridgehouse Asset Managers Announces Changes to Certain Fund Purchase Options and Fund Series to Comply with Upcoming Regulatory Changes

·3 min read

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers ("Bridgehouse") today announces the termination of its deferred sale charge ("DSC") and low load sales charge purchase options, as well as the termination of trailing commission payments to order-execution-only ("OEO") dealers, ahead of the implementation of regulatory changes. In anticipation of the changes, Bridgehouse also announces its intention to switch certain units of the Bridgehouse Funds and to terminate Series D of the Bridgehouse Funds, on or about April 22, 2022.

Termination of Deferred Sales Charge and Low Load Sales Charge Purchase Options
Effective June 1, 2022, Bridgehouse will no longer offer purchases into the DSC series, including the low load series, for each of the Bridgehouse Funds in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' decision to ban all DSCs in Canada. Existing DSC redemption schedules for sales made prior to June 1, 2022 will be permitted to run their course.

Termination of Trailing Commission Payments to OEO Dealers
Effective on or before April 22, 2022, Bridgehouse will no longer pay trailing commissions to dealers that do not make a suitability determination, such as OEO dealers, in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' decision to end the payment of trailing commissions to OEO dealers that comes into effect on June 1, 2022. Accounts held at OEO dealers will only be permitted to purchase or hold securities of Series F of a Fund, which does not pay a trailing commission or sales charge.

Series D and Series A Units Held at Order-Execution-Only Dealers
Also, effective at the close of business on or about April 22, 2022, all Series A units of the Bridgehouse Funds held in accounts at OEO dealers and all Series D units of the Bridgehouse Funds will be switched into Series F of the respective Bridgehouse Fund at no cost to the unitholder and without a disposition for tax purposes. Series F of the respective Bridgehouse Fund, in all cases, has a management fee that is the same as, or lower than, the corresponding Series A units or Series D units.

Termination of Series D
Effective today, Series D units of the Bridgehouse Funds will no longer be available for purchase by new or existing unitholders, including purchases made through a pre-authorized purchase plan. Bridgehouse intends to terminate Series D of the Bridgehouse Funds on or about April 22, 2022. The Funds impacted include:

Brandes Canadian Equity Fund

Morningstar Strategic Canadian Equity Fund

Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund

Sionna Canadian Equity Fund

Brandes Global Small Cap Equity Fund

Brandes Global Equity Fund

Brandes International Equity Fund


About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., GQG Partners LLC, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc., Morningstar Associates Inc. and Sionna Investment Managers Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

For more about Bridgehouse, please visit bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Brandes Investment Partners & Co. is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This news release is for information purposes only.

SOURCE Bridgehouse Asset Managers

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/16/c1793.html

