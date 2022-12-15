U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,959.00
    -39.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,749.00
    -244.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,606.25
    -144.50 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.50
    -16.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.31
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -30.90 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.80 (-3.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.47
    -1.08 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2297
    -0.0132 (-1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6600
    +1.2450 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,712.81
    -132.59 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.34
    -4.56 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.25
    -27.68 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Declares Dividend

·1 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced a cash dividend of $0.1125 per restricted voting share payable on January 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of more than 20,000 REALTORS®1. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale and Johnston & Daniel brands. For more information, go to bridgemarq.com.

Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com.

1 The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS® and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.


 

SOURCE Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c9500.html

Recommended Stories