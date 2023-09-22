Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.1125

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.'s (TSE:BRE) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.1125 per share on 31st of October. This means the annual payment is 9.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 18.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 1,196%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$1.1, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.35. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.0% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' EPS has declined at around 19% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has 5 warning signs (and 4 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

