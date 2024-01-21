Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.1125

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) will pay a dividend of CA$0.1125 on the 29th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 10.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 116% of what it was earning. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 0.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 119%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

TSX:BRE Historic Dividend January 21st 2024

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$1.1 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$1.35. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.0% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (of which 4 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

