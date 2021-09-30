U.S. markets closed

BridGene Biosciences Announces Titles and Authors of Five Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentations at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a unique chemoproteomic technology to discover and develop small molecules for high value, traditionally undruggable targets, announced today the titles of the abstracts accepted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) for poster presentations during the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. BridGene submitted five abstracts detailing the company's proprietary small molecule discovery platform, IMTAC (Isobaric Mass Tagged Affinity Characterization), BridGene's latest discovery of therapeutic candidates, and the identification of new targets for approved small molecule drugs. The conference will take place virtually October 7–10, 2021.

BridGene Biosciences (PRNewsfoto/BridGene Biosciences)
BridGene Biosciences (PRNewsfoto/BridGene Biosciences)

The titles of the abstracts are currently available on the AACR web site, with full abstracts, including the dates and times of presentations, scheduled for publication at 9:00 a.m. ET on October 7, 2021. The titles of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: A chemoproteomic platform for identifying small-molecule modulators of protein-protein interactions, discovering new cancer targets, and revealing previously unknown targets for well-known drugs
Authors:
Cindy Huang, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist, BridGene Biosciences
Vivian Zhang, Ph.D., Research Scientist, BridGene Biosciences
Ning Deng, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist, BridGene Biosciences
Irene Yuan, Executive Vice President, BridGene Biosciences
Linda Pullan, Ph.D., Head of Business Development, BridGene Biosciences
C. Glenn Begley, Ph.D., Head of Biology, BridGene Biosciences
Ping Cao, Ph.D., CEO, BridGene Biosciences

Abstract Title: Identification of previously unknown targets for approved small-molecule drugs using chemoproteomic platform IMTAC™
Authors:
Vivian Zhang, Ph.D., Research Scientist, BridGene Biosciences
Cindy Huang, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist, BridGene Biosciences
Chao Zhang, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Chemistry, University of Southern California
Ping Cao, Ph.D., CEO, BridGene Biosciences

Abstract Title: Discovery of novel small-molecule inhibitors for an epigenetic modulator WDR5
Authors:
Cindy Huang, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist, BridGene Biosciences
Shirley Guo, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, BridGene Biosciences
Ping Cao, Ph.D., CEO, BridGene Biosciences

Abstract Title: Discovery and development of novel covalent inhibitors of the YAP-TEAD transcription activity
Authors:
Shirley Guo, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, BridGene Biosciences
Cindy Huang, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist, BridGene Biosciences
C. Glenn Begley, Ph.D., Head of Biology, BridGene Biosciences
Michael J. Bishop, Ph.D., Head of Chemistry, BridGene Biosciences
Ping Cao, Ph.D., CEO, BridGene Biosciences

Abstract Title: Discovery of a covalent inhibitor for an oncogenic mutant RhoAY42C
Authors:
Shirley Guo, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, BridGene Biosciences
Ping Cao, Ph.D., CEO, BridGene Biosciences

"We are excited to have all five of our abstracts accepted for poster presentations during this year's AACR-NCI-EORTC, which is among the most prominent scientific gatherings addressing drug discovery and molecular targets," stated Ping Cao, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of BridGene Biosciences. "Our posters will illustrate how the work at BridGene has the potential to address multiple therapeutic areas and bring game-changing capabilities to drug discovery and development. Overall, the posters describe our IMTAC platform technology and its capabilities, the discovery of novel small molecule inhibitors for undruggable targets, and the identification of previously unknown targets for approved small molecule drugs. We look forward to having this opportunity to showcase the potential of BridGene's technology."

Information about the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC conference may be accessed here.

About AACR
The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the first and largest cancer research organization dedicated to accelerating the conquest of cancer. Through its programs and services, the AACR fosters research in cancer and related biomedical science; accelerates the dissemination of new research findings among scientists and others dedicated to the conquest of cancer; promotes science education and training; and advances the understanding of cancer etiology, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment throughout the world.

About BridGene Biosciences
BridGene is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecules that drug traditionally undruggable targets, providing new paths to treat diseases. By using its proprietary chemoproteomic platform, IMTAC™, BridGene is able to screen small molecules against all proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value and previously undruggable targets. For this purpose, BridGene takes advantage of its proprietary, diverse library of tagged, drug-like small molecules. The ultimate goal is to enable breakthrough small-molecule drug discovery and to expand the mechanisms to treat diseases, with targets previously inaccessible to small molecules. BridGene can perform IMTAC screening for both covalent and non-covalent molecules and discover new targets for disease treatments by deconvoluting phenotypic screening hits, setting the company apart from its peers. The company is advancing a diversified pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas. For more information, visit http://bridgenebio.com/.

Contact
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Lisa Sher (investors)
970-987-2654
lsher@tiberend.com

Dave Schemelia (media)
609-468-9325
dschemelia@tiberend.com

SOURCE BridGene Biosciences

