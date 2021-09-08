U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

BridGene Biosciences to Present at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

·3 min read

Conference to take place virtually, September 13-15

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a unique chemoproteomic technology to discover and develop small molecules for traditionally undruggable targets, today announced that Irene Yuan, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of BridGene Biosciences, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021. The prerecorded presentation will be available starting at 7 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021, and can be accessed via the conference's virtual platform by registered conference attendees.

BridGene Biosciences (PRNewsfoto/BridGene Biosciences)
BridGene Biosciences (PRNewsfoto/BridGene Biosciences)

During the presentation, Ms. Yuan will provide an overview of BridGene's proprietary chemoproteomics platform technology, IMTAC™ (Isobaric Mass Tagged Affinity Characterization), and highlight recent corporate achievements. Currently, about 90% of disease-causing proteins cannot be targeted by traditional therapies due to the lack of a known addressable binding site. BridGene intends to change this by using its IMTAC™ platform. IMTAC™ enables the screening of small molecules against all the proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value and hard-to-drug targets that cause disease. BridGene can perform IMTAC™ screening for both covalent and non-covalent molecules, setting the company apart from its peers. By combining IMTAC™ with phenotypic screening, BridGene can also discover previously unknown mechanisms for disease treatments by identifying new targets responsible for disease characteristics in cell models, a unique differentiator from its peers.

Ms. Yuan, Dr. Ping Cao (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BridGene), and other members of the BridGene management team will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date:

September 13-15, 2021

Time:

Presentation available beginning at 7 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021

Registration:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About BridGene Biosciences
BridGene is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecules that drug traditionally undruggable targets, providing new paths to treat diseases. By using its proprietary chemoproteomic platform, IMTAC™, BridGene is able to screen small molecules against all proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value, hard-to-drug targets. For this purpose, BridGene takes advantage of its proprietary, diverse library of tagged, drug-like small molecules. The ultimate goal is to enable breakthrough small-molecule drug discovery and to expand the mechanisms to treat diseases, with targets previously inaccessible to small molecules. BridGene can perform IMTAC screening for both covalent and non-covalent molecules and discover new targets for disease treatments by deconvoluting phenotypic screening hits, setting the company apart from its peers. The company is advancing a diversified pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas. For more information, visit bridgenebio.com.

Contact
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Lisa Sher (investors)
970-987-2654
lsher@tiberend.com

Dave Schemelia (media)
609-468-9325
dschemelia@tiberend.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgene-biosciences-to-present-at-the-virtual-hc-wainwright-23rd-annual-global-investment-conference-301370895.html

SOURCE BridGene Biosciences

