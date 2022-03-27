U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,531.75
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,726.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,740.25
    -15.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.10
    -3.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.62
    -3.28 (-2.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.67
    +0.06 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3172
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2350
    +0.1750 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,680.15
    +2,210.03 (+4.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.44 (+0.14%)
     

Bridgepoint acquires marketing technology and services leader Team ITG from Equistone to accelerate its global growth

·3 min read

  • Team ITG has 1,000+ employees across the UK, Europe and America, with its sights set on global growth

  • Clients include some of the world's most recognisable brands such as GSK, Heineken, Jaguar Land Rover and PUMA

LONDON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgepoint has acquired a majority stake in fast-growing Inspired Thinking Group (Team ITG) from previous shareholder Equistone Partners Europe (Equistone) for an undisclosed sum. Bridgepoint's investment will support the existing management team to deliver the next phase of Team ITG's development internationally, focused on U.S. growth with its cloud-based marketing technology and marketing services.

Headquartered in Birmingham, UK, with over 1,000 employees across offices in Europe and America, Team ITG is transforming the way global brands operate their marketing. Founded in 2009, the company has already become the 'go-to' solution for many major corporations, including some of the world's most recognisable brands: GSK, Jaguar Land Rover, Heineken, PUMA, Currys and many more.

Team ITG is a technology-led, multichannel marketing activation business. Its disruptive marketing technology (martech) platform, CanopyCloud, is supported by its 24-hour creative production studio and award-winning client services ranging from strategy, creative and creative production, to delivery, performance marketing, TV, film and photography. This blended model of technology and services allows Team ITG to rapidly deploy bespoke solutions built around individual client needs; all aimed at delivering efficiencies and creating fast, agile marketing partnerships that produce impressive results across all channels.

Simon Ward, CEO of Team ITG, commented: "Our success has been built on revolutionising the way marketers work, liberating them from tedious administrative tasks through our integrated ecosystem of game-changing technology and world-class creative services. Designed by marketers for marketers, our martech platform is highly innovative, refreshingly intuitive, and extremely powerful. GSK, one of our many global clients, recently described our CanopyCloud platform as 'the future and heart of their content operations.'

"We would like to thank Equistone for its fantastic support in developing our business over the past four years. And now, our relationship with Bridgepoint is another brilliant milestone in our journey as we grow globally. We have the team and the resources to deliver even more powerful results for our clients across the world while also developing a host of exciting new partnerships."

Emma Watford, partner and co-head of Bridgepoint's investment activities in the UK, said: "Team ITG is a successful marketing operations services business with a compelling software offering, CanopyCloud. It operates in a very large, growing and fragmented market that benefits from the increasing need for automation driven by the shift to digital and personalised marketing. We're excited to be backing the team at a crucial time as they scale their technology offering and become increasingly global – areas where we can provide the necessary expertise to accompany them on this next stage in their journey."

Whilst Equistone has sold its majority stake, the firm has reinvested in Team ITG through its dedicated Reinvestment Fund. This reflects Equistone's ongoing support and confidence in the executive team, the driving force behind the next stage of Team ITG's growth.

Paul Harper, Partner at Equistone, said: "We are proud to have partnered with Simon and the team during this exceptional phase of the company's development, comprising strong organic and acquisitive growth. We are also delighted to be reinvesting in Team ITG as a minority shareholder and look forward to continuing to support the business's ambitious global growth strategy."

Bridgepoint was advised on the deal by Alantra, JEGI Clarity, Allen & Overy, EY and Bain & Company. Team ITG and Equistone were advised by GP Bullhound and Eversheds Sutherland.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgepoint-acquires-marketing-technology-and-services-leader-team-itg-from-equistone-to-accelerate-its-global-growth-301511242.html

SOURCE Team ITG

Recommended Stories

  • Russia will likely default with April 4 payment due of $2.2 billion, experts say

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief last week after the Russian government made a $117 million interest payment on its foreign debt. But a much bigger payment comes due April 4 — to the tune of $2.2 billion — and creditors are far less optimistic Russia will pony up this time.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • Beginner’s Guide to the Bloomberg Terminal

    The Bloomberg Terminal is one of the most popular tools for real-time financial information. Find out what it is and what it can do for you.

  • ESG Funds Are Having a Lousy Year. What to Do Now.

    Many funds have taken on "macro risk" by excluding energy and defense stocks, says Bernstein. What to do now.

  • Trend Up but AUD/USD Ripe for Closing Price Reversal Top

    Taking out Friday’s high at .7537 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a test of .7556.

  • 10 Reasons Why Renting Could Be Better Than Buying

    Owning a home isn’t right for everyone. Renting is better than buying for some people because it makes more financial sense.

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • War Sparks Wall Street’s Rush to Commodity-Rich Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- As the worst quarter for emerging-market dollar bonds in 24 years comes to an end, a deep divide is opening up as investors focus their hopes on commodity exporters in the Middle East and Latin America.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Kyiv Says In-Person Talks to Resume in TurkeyUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’German Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkrainePutin, Xi and the En

  • Just as Hal Finney Predicted, Bitcoin Is Being Purchased to Act as a Reserve Currency

    With a plan to buy up $10 billion of bitcoin, Do Kwon’s UST stablecoin project may be fulfilling a prophecy by the late recipient of the first BTC transaction.

  • Why the Postwar 1940s May Tell Us More About Our Inflation Than the ’70s

    Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd breaks with the crowd and argues that our postpandemic price surge is more akin to the manufacturing disruptions and supply and demand imbalances of the ’40s. If that’s the case, maybe the Fed should think about its balance sheet.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. Three Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.

  • U.S. Big Cap Stocks Turn Into World’s Top Haven as Risk Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are scrambling for safety as risks mount, from the war in Ukraine to rising interest rates and a global recession. They have found it in the U.S. stock market -- particularly the biggest American companies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Kyiv Says In-Person Talks to Resume in TurkeyUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’German Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkrainePutin,

  • Coinbase Said Near Deal to Buy Owner of Brazil’s Largest Crypto Exchange: Report

    A transaction could be announced by the end of April, according to local newspaper Estadão.

  • Biden’s Budget to Include Billionaire Tax Proposal

    The proposal would affect fewer than 20,000 households, and apply only to those who don’t pay at least 20% in tax on a combination of income as typically defined and their unrealized gains on unsold assets.

  • China Oil Giant Plans Record Spending on Energy Security Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinopec will spend record amounts this year to increase oil and gas drilling as China aims to bolster its energy security and insulate itself from volatile global commodity markets. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Kyiv Says In-Person Talks to Resume in TurkeyUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’German Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkrainePutin, Xi and the End of the World As We

  • Mounting Fed Bets, War Uncertainty Put Battered Yen in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen will be in focus this week as traders brace for turbulence amid ongoing uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine war and the path of global central bank policies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Kyiv Says In-Person Talks to Resume in TurkeyUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’German Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkrainePutin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItThe Jap

  • Yandex, Russia’s Internet Giant, Struggles to Dodge Geopolitics

    Dubbed “Russian Google,” the country’s largest search engine and ride-hailing service wants to shed media assets to avoid inevitable political questions following Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • The Art of Short-Selling

    The great appeal of short-selling is that it is the best way to produce significant market outperformance in a bear market. Simply not losing money is a good way to deal with a bear market, but the way hedge funds make big money is by producing additional performance via short-selling. Hedge funds typically will underperform in bull markets but will more than make up for it with outperformance in bear markets.

  • Star Entertainment CEO Matt Bekier resigns, takes 'responsibility' amid ongoing investigations

    Bekier’s decision to step down, effective immediately, followed issues public hearings in connection with a review of The Star Sydney hotel and casino that raised issues, the company added in a statement. The Star Sydney is Australia's second largest casino. Bekier informed the board that as managing director and CEO he is "accountable for the effectiveness and adequacy of the company’s processes, policies, people and culture," adding that the right thing to do was for him to take responsibility, the statement said.

  • Uber secures London license for two and half years

    "Uber has been granted a London private hire vehicle operator's license for a period of two and a half years," a spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) said in a statement to Reuters. In 2019, Uber lost its license to carry paying passengers in London for the second time, and a year later the ride-hailing firm was granted an 18-month London license after a legal battle to restore its operations.