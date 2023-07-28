Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.044

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 25th of September to £0.044. This makes the dividend yield 4.6%, which is above the industry average.

Bridgepoint Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Bridgepoint Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 38.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Bridgepoint Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past three years, it looks as though Bridgepoint Group's EPS has declined at around 77% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bridgepoint Group that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

