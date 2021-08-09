U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

Bridgepointe Partners with Wave, Further Extending Reach in the Eastern US

2 min read

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies, a leading IT strategy firm, announced today that it has partnered with Wave, a New York-based technology solutions firm. This will further expand the company's reach in the Eastern US.

Since 2002, Bridgepointe has offered true freedom of choice to its clients who range from SMBs to the Fortune 500. In late 2020, Bridgepointe acquired New Jersey-based Clover Communications. The addition of Wave cements the company's presence on the East Coast.

"We are aggressively focused on expanding our footprint with growing companies who have a lot of gas left in the tank. Wave falls right into that category," said Brian Miller, Co-Founder, Bridgepointe Technologies. "The Wave team has the same go-to-market strategy that we have so it is a natural fit. Strategic investments like these will help us reach our already ambitious growth targets even faster."

Under the partnership, Wave will operate under the Bridgepointe brand and leverage the firm's extensive portfolio and resources.

"Teaming up with Bridgepointe offers our company, partners and clients the benefits of Bridgepointe's extensive supplier portfolio, engineering resources and tools," Jason Pucciarelli, Partner, Wave. "This is a win-win for everyone involved."

For over 15 years, Wave's experience and relationships in the telecom and technology industries have enabled them to help clients find the most effective communication solutions for all of their voice and data network needs. Much like Bridgepointe, Wave's mission is to simplify IT procurement and do so in a completely supplier-neutral way.

"Our team in the Northeast has been working with Wave for years, so we're confident this partnership is an ideal fit and excited to see what the future holds together," shared Dominick Callandriello, Managing Partner – East, Bridgepointe.

About Bridgepointe

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT Strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. Since 2002, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered clients from SMEs to the Fortune 500, true freedom of choice. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategy Experts, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost-effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit bpt3.net.

About Wave
For over 15 years, Wave's priceless experience and relationships in the telecom and technology industries have allowed them to help clients find the most effective communication solutions for all of their voice and data network needs. Wave strives to provide concrete value by intimately understanding their clients' environment, challenges, and ambitions before sourcing the best-suited network solution. For more information about Wave, please visit talktowave.com.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgepointe-partners-with-wave-further-extending-reach-in-the-eastern-us-301351334.html

SOURCE Bridgepointe Technologies

