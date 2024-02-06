Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) insiders have significant skin in the game with 51% ownership

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings' growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

54% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

11% of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings is held by Institutions

Every investor in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings. The company's largest shareholder is Blackstone Inc., with ownership of 20%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 17% and 17% of the stock. Two of the top three shareholders happen to be Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. That is, insiders feature higher up in the heirarchy of the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of US$290m, that means they have US$147m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 20%, private equity firms could influence the Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 3.9%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

