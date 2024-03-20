Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BAER) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 19, 2024

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. Common Stock isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to today's Bridger Aerospace Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Also, today's call is being recorded and I will be standing by if anyone should need any assistance. Now, at this time, I would like to turn the call over to the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Eric Gerratt. Please go ahead, sir.

Eric Gerratt: Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon is Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director, Tim Sheehy. Before we begin, please note that certain statements contained in this conference call that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed include, but are not limited to those discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including expectations regarding financial results for 2024.

A close-up view of a firefighter handling a large hose, symbolizing the strength and fortitude of these individuals.

Management cannot control or predict many factors that ultimately impact future results. Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of today. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessment to change. However, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement or to make any other forward-looking statements. Throughout this afternoon's earnings release and our call today, we refer to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted EBITDA. The definition, calculation and reconciliation to the financial statements of adjusted EBITDA can be found in Exhibit A of our earnings release, which is available on our website. We believe adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our reported results as a supplement to and not our substitute for our results reported under GAAP.

Story continues

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Tim.

Tim Sheehy: Thank you, Eric. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining today. Bridger accomplished a great deal in the fourth quarter and in 2023 as a whole. We achieved record revenue of nearly $67 million and record adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million for the full year. This record performance was despite one of the slowest fire seasons in 25 years in the United States. While these fire season has its own seasonal and regional fluctuations and complexions, the overall trend of larger wildfires and longer fire seasons continues. This drives continued long term demand for our aerial surveillance suppression, services and technology capabilities. In fact, 2023 saw a record contract awards for Bridger including a five year $60 million exclusive use fire surveillance and technology contract in support of the Department of the Interior and a 10-year Air Attack contract for up to $166 million from the U.S. Forest Service awarded in the third quarter.

See also 11 Best Ethanol Stocks To Invest In Now and 20 Most Underrated Travel Destinations in Asia.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.