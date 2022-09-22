U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,756.47
    -33.46 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,083.97
    -99.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,037.13
    -183.06 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,717.83
    -44.33 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.40
    +0.46 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.40
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9836
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6980
    +0.1880 (+5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1254
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3960
    -1.6400 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,102.98
    -459.48 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.47
    +8.94 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Bridgestone Invests $60 Million to Expand Abilene Bandag Retread Tire Plant

0
·3 min read

  • Bridgestone's investment is targeted to meet demand of rapid growth of retread business.

  • The expansion in space provides room for additional equipment and allows operations to move from five days a week to six.

  • Abilene plant to build upon the existing 200,000 square-foot blueprint and provide capacity needed for future production.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced today an investment of $60 million to expand its Bridgestone Bandag, LLC manufacturing plant in Abilene, Texas. The 50,000-square-foot expansion of the Abilene plant is aimed at the growing demand for the company's tread rubber products, driven by the rapid growth of its retread business. The expansion includes an immediate increase in operational activity by running on six and seven-day production schedules, as well as the construction of new mixing operations at the facility. The mixing operations are expected to be completed and in operation by January 2025. The investment in the facility and the additional days of operations increase the plant's output by 16 percent, furthering Bridgestone's commitment to sustainable solutions.

Bridgestone announces $60 million expansion to their Bandag Retread Tire Plant in Abilene, Texas.
Bridgestone announces $60 million expansion to their Bandag Retread Tire Plant in Abilene, Texas.

"Today we celebrate the growth and commitment of this plant and this community, with new investment and a physical expansion driven by growing demand for our products and, just as fundamentally, by this team's commitment to delivering innovation and superior quality for our customers here and around the world," said Barry Owens, senior vice president, Bridgestone Americas Manufacturing Group. "Our company and our Abilene team have a vital role to play in the transformation of mobility brought forth by a desire of building greener retreads, while helping maximize fuel efficiency for fleets."

Bandag is an industry leading supplier of retread tires for fleets. Retread tires not only provide fleets an economic benefit, but also are an environmentally responsible way to extend the life of tires in any fleet. Since 1957, Bandag has been responsible for keeping approximately 300 million tires out of the waste system, which helps reduce material emissions, water and energy use associated with the production of a new tire. The Bandag retreading process has also saved four billion gallons of oil since it began 50 years ago.

The Abilene plant expansion supports Bridgestone's E8 Commitment that consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) to realize a sustainable society. Expanding Bandag operations aligns with the company's "Efficiency," "Ecology" and "Energy" commitments.

Celebrating 50 years of operations in 2021, the Bandag retread plant in Abilene continues to be a steady fixture in production of high-quality pre-cured truck tread, rubber cement and solvent packaging. Bridgestone's investment will build upon the plant's existing 200,000 square-foot blueprint and provide capacity needed for future production.

For more company news, visit www.BridgestoneAmericas.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:
Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

(PRNewsfoto/Bridgestone Americas, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Bridgestone Americas, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgestone-invests-60-million-to-expand-abilene-bandag-retread-tire-plant-301631463.html

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Should Shopify Investors Bail Alongside Key Management?

    Having excellent management is vital for both a successful company and its stock. It's rare to see both positions depart simultaneously, and with Shopify's recent struggles, investors may think the ship is beginning to sink. Or is Shopify still a great stock to own?

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks to buy now according to billionaire D.E. Shaw. To skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David Elliot Shaw, an American […]

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Down This Morning

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were sliding today as the travel stock reacted to yesterday's interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and hawkish commentary on ongoing rate hikes as the central bank seeks to rein in inflation. As an expensive travel stock, Airbnb has greater sensitivity to interest rates than most of the market. Travel, especially the vacation/personal travel that Airbnb specializes in, is one of the more discretionary categories of consumer spending.

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Losing Altitude Today

    The latest Federal Reserve rate hike and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's vow to do whatever is necessary to fight inflation are rippling through markets, sending shares down due to investor fears that the Fed's actions will push the economy into a recession. Travel is perhaps the ultimate big-ticket discretionary purchase, and airline stocks are tumbling as part of the broader sell-off. Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) are all down as much as 5%, with shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) all down 3% or more.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks Poised for Epic Comebacks

    Berkshire Hathaway holdings RH and Snowflake have been crushed under the weight of the 2022 bear market.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares are significantly outperforming other technology stocks to the downside today. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down about 1.3% as of 2:45 p.m. ET, QuantumScape stock was lower by 6%. If successfully commercialized, solid-state battery technology should provide faster charging times with a more efficient and safer battery.

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Stocks slip following Fed-induced sell-off

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving after the Fed's interest rate hike on Wednesday.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $25.52, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Definite Buy Right Now?

    In this video, I will be talking about the current state of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), which was recently ranked the No. 1 artificial intelligence software platform in 2021 market share and revenue, beating the likes of Microsoft, IBM, Amazon's AWS, and Alphabet.

  • Market Could be “Flat” for 10 Years: Druckenmiller’s Prediction and His 10 Defensive Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Druckenmiller’s latest market prediction and his 10 defensive stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Druckenmiller’s Prediction and His 5 Defensive Stock Picks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is one of the most famous investors on Wall Street, having […]

  • Novavax stock dives after JPMorgan downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses Novavax stock performance after JPMorgan downgrades its shares to Underweight from Neutral.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before September Ends

    The Federal Reserve is trying to get inflation under control by ramping up interest rates and that's weighing on stock prices, which pushes up dividend yields. One sector that has gotten hit particularly hard due to its sensitivity to rates is the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry. Three Fool.com contributors think Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Macerich (NYSE: MAC), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) look like compelling buys at this moment.