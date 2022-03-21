U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

Bridgestone takes minority stake in May Mobility

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Tire-making giant Bridgestone has taken a minority stake in May Mobility, a Michigan-based autonomous shuttle startup, marking yet another investment into an autonomous vehicle startup.

Bridgestone has previously collaborated with Swedish autonomous freight technology startup Einride to find sustainable mobility solutions for electrified, autonomous trucking and thrown its weight behind Kodiak Robotics, an autonomous trucking startup.

Bridgestone also recently announced partnerships with Yoshi, a last-mile delivery platform focused on car care services, and Tyrata, a tire sensor and data management company. Like its other recent strategic investments, Bridgestone did not share how much stake it holds in May Mobility.

Bridgestone's partnership with May Mobility will see the AV startup integrate Bridgestone's predictive tire wear modeling technology into its vehicles later this year. Bridgestone's in-wheel sensors and predictive algorithms monitor the health of tires, including tire pressure, temperature and tread wear, which will ultimately help May reduce the total cost of AV ownership and improve fleet safety, according to a May spokesperson. Through this integration, Bridgestone will also gain insights into AV operations to improve its core tire products.

“Our future plans to integrate the Bridgestone suite of predictive maintenance insights will help ensure that May Mobility vehicles operate even more safely, efficiently and sustainably,” Brian Goldstine, president of mobility solutions and fleet management for Bridgestone Americas, said in a statement.

May Mobility also expects to improve business performance through the use of Bridgestone's cloud-based fleet mobility solution, Azuga, which Bridgestone acquired last year. Azuga brings fleet management, camera intelligence and route planning features to May's capabilities.

May operates its low-speed AVs geared toward augmenting public transit, rather than the robotaxi model of Waymo and Cruise, in five cities, including Hiroshima, Japan. Last year, May launched an on-demand, autonomous shuttle service with transit tech company Via in Arlington, Texas; and Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The company, which plans to convert its fleet from hybrid Lexus SUVs to hybrid Toyota Sienna minivans, raised an $83 million Series C earlier this year, money May will use to help it scale across the U.S. and Japan in the hopes of becoming profitable.

To support May's planned expansion, Bridgestone also will provide the startup's AVs with service and maintenance support through its retail stores under the brand names Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works, as well as Firestone Direct, Bridgestone's mobile service provider.

“The ability to operate and service vehicles using Bridgestone’s 2,200 nationwide stores gives May Mobility an unmatched ability to scale across the country,” Edwin Olson, CEO of May Mobility, said in a statement. “This collaboration builds upon our shared mission of providing safe and sustainable mobility solutions on a global scale.”

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Nvidia, Moderna, Nike, Adobe, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Nike, Adobe, General Mills, and Darden Restaurants report this week. Nvidia and Moderna host investor days. Plus, economic data and Joe Biden meets with EU and NATO leaders.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, London shares rally

    Higher oil prices have failed to slow the momentum of the FTSE 100 index after its best week since November 2020. Today’s latest rise came as Brent crude prices lifted on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are this week also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • The World’s Biggest Oilfield Contractors Are Quitting Future Russia Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s three biggest oilfield service providers are halting future work in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, announcing their decisions separately and within 24 hours of each other. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters B

  • Oil price jumps after Houthi rebels attack Saudi Aramco energy sites

    Crude prices rose back above $100 a barrel after the attacks and as the EU mulls a ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Oil prices jump over $4 as EU considers Russian oil ban

    Oil prices jumped more than $4 on Monday, with Brent crude climbing above $111 a barrel, as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities. Brent crude futures were up $4.55, or 4.2%, at $112.48 a barrel by 1205 GMT, adding to a 1.2% rise last Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $4.35, or 4.2%, to $109.05, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday.

  • New push for EU embargo on Russian oil and gas - live updates

    Michael Gove attacks ‘cartel’ of big property developers FTSE 100 opens higher, as oil prices heat up US stocks expected to fall on open Lucy Burton: Crackdown on City ‘boys’ nights’ is also good for men Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bitcoin Slips in Crypto ‘No Man’s Land’—and What Else Is Happening in the Crypto Market Today

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were struggling to hold their ground Monday after pushing higher over the weekend.

  • Why Saudi Aramco doubling profits is good news for energy prices

    The Saudi Arabian state-controlled firm is targeting capital expenditure of between $40 billion and $50 billion this year, up from $32 billion in 2021.

  • Oil prices climb as Ukraine war nears one-month mark and supply worries fester

    Oil resumed its upward momentum on Monday, as investors looked ahead to a meeting of EU foreign ministers who are under pressure to ban Russian energy as punishment over that country's nearly monthlong invasion of Ukraine.

  • Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes suspend new investments in Russia

    Earlier this month, experts told Reuters that even if the top U.S. oil field services companies withdrew from Russia completely, they could easily make up the lost business as more wells are drilled around the world to meet the growing demand for oil.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Should Thrive on $100 Oil

    Oil producers are an obvious beneficiary of high oil prices. As crude prices rise, they can capture those higher prices and sell their output for more money. Midstream companies often receive a dual benefit from rising crude prices.

  • Lyft ties up with Payfare to hike fuel cashback in bid to retain drivers

    Chief Executive Officer Marco Margiotta said the higher cashback in partnership with fintech company Payfare will help drivers stay on the road and "ease the pain of rising gas prices." Prices for gasoline have soared more than 20% from last month, according to the American Automobile Association, driven by higher crude oil rates due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The company said Lyft Direct cardholders can save up to 21 cents per gallon on average with the increased cashback.

  • FTSE opens higher as oil prices heat up again

    European stocks were mixed on Monday as volatility levels slip back, with markets on both sides of the Atlantic posting their best week since 2020.

  • U.S. Stocks Extend Yearslong Winning Streak

    Investors are piling into U.S. stocks, betting that the world’s largest economy will hold up better than those in other regions where the outlook has dimmed amid war or rising Covid cases.

  • Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations

    Baker Hughes, a major U.S. oil services company, added its name Saturday to the growing list of U.S. companies that are pulling back from Russia in response to Moscow’s war against Ukraine. Baker Hughes made its announcement one day after similar moves by oil rivals Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger. The steps from the Houston-based businesses come as they respond to U.S. sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Aluminum Up After Australian Ban on Exports to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum jumped at the open in London after Australia banned alumina shipments to Russia, another threat to global supply of the so-called everywhere metal that will also fan global inflation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Wou

  • India in Talks With Top Wheat Buyer Egypt to Start Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- India is in final talks to begin wheat exports to Egypt, the biggest importer, while negotiations are also going on with countries such as China and Turkey, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global supplies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier

  • After Oil’s Surge, Saudi Aramco Hikes Spending to Boost Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco will increase spending and issue bonus shares as oil’s surge to more than $100 a barrel bolsters the company’s plan to boost production.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savi