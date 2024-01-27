Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 25, 2024

Justin Horstman: Thank you, Betsy, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Jerry Baack, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Joe Chybowski, Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Shellberg, Chief Credit Officer; and Nick Place, Chief Lending Officer. In just a few moments, we will provide an overview of our 2023 fourth quarter financial results. We will be referencing a slide presentation that is available on the Investor Relations section of Bridgewater's website investor.bridgewaterbankmn.com. Following our opening remarks, we will open the call for questions. During today's presentation, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company.

We caution that such statements are predictions and that actual results may differ materially. Please see the forward-looking statement disclosure in the slide presentation and our 2023 fourth quarter earnings release for more information about risks and uncertainties, which may affect us. The information we will provide today is as of and for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, and we undertake no duty to update the information. We may also disclose non-GAAP financial measures during this call. we believe certain non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures provide meaningful information to investors to help them understand the company's operating performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers.

We caution that these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Please see our slide presentation and 2023 fourth quarter earnings release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP disclosures to the comparable GAAP measures. I would now like to turn the call over to Bridgewater's Chairman, President and CEO, Jerry Baack.

Jerry Baack: Thank you, Justin, and thank you to everyone joining us today. As we wrap up 2023, I'm encouraged by the positive trends we began seeing in the third and fourth quarters. And how this momentum sets us up for what we anticipate to be a more favorable interest rate and macroeconomic environment in 2024. Net interest margin stabilization trends continued in the fourth quarter as loan yields expanded and the pace of rising funding costs slowed. Joe will talk more about the margin in a few minutes. But overall, we are pleased with the recent trends we have seen. With our liability-sensitive balance sheet, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from potential rate cuts and a more normalized yield curve in 2024. From a balance sheet perspective, deposit growth continued down pace or more muted pace of loan growth.

Given the environment in 2023, we have been slowing loan growth, building deposits and optimizing our funding base. As a result, our loan-to-deposit ratio declined to 100% in the fourth quarter from 108% just a few quarters ago. As we head into 2024, our core deposit pipeline remains strong, and we are seeing signs of loan demand picking up in the Twin Cities. Well-managed expenses have always been a trademark of Bridgewater, and that was no different in 2023. As expected, we saw expenses pick up in the back half of the year, but overall, whole year expense growth was just 4.8% in 2023, lower than our 6.1% pace of asset growth. We're able to do this even with continued investments in our people and technology. Asset quality continues to be superb with just 1 basis points of charge-offs and 2 basis points of nonperforming assets.

I continue to be impressed by our client-centric discipline of our lending and credit teams. Our underwriting is consistent and our outreach and partnership with clients have been very productive. In addition, our multifamily portfolio continues to perform well. I know we get lumped in with some of the more volatile coastal and high-growth markets. but the data shows that Twin Cities market is stable and much more favorable for multifamily. And after 18 years, we have extensive experience in this space. Another true highlight continues to be our consistent tangible book value growth. Tangible book value was up nearly 10% in 2023 and has increased each of the past 28 quarters. Turning to slide four, you can see our tangible book value is up 180% during those 28 quarters compared to a median of just 50% for banks with $3 billion to $10 billion in assets.

We continue to feel that this is a true differentiator for Bridgewater in a way that we can provide shareholder value going forward. Before I turn it over to Joe, I wanted to share updates on a few other initiatives that our teams have been working on. Our risk team continues to enhance our all-encompassing risk management framework to be scalable to support our longer-term growth plans. Our technology team has worked to implement enhancements to improve organization-wide efficiencies and install new data technology to create insights our teams can use to better serve our clients. For example, an upgrade to our commercial client-facing platform was completed in November providing state-of-the-art technology for our business clients. And at Bridgewater, people are key.

With our low turnover, we have worked hard to cultivate a growth mindset with our leadership and development program. Many of these are behind the scenes efforts, but they are all significant in executing our long-term strategy. With that, I'll turn it over to Joe.

Joe Chybowski: Thank you, Jerry. Turning to slide five. Net interest margin compression slowed in the fourth quarter, down 5 basis points from the third quarter to 2.27 as stabilization trends continued. The compression was primarily due to ongoing industry-wide deposit cost pressures and the timing of loan fees, which were stronger in the third quarter due to higher payoff activity. However, overall margin stabilization continued as our December standalone margin was $2.30, which was flat compared to September standalone. The stabilization in the margin has also driven stability in our net interest income as loan growth has moderated. In fact, net interest income, excluding loan fees, which have been impacted by fewer payoffs in the current environment, increased quarter-over-quarter for the first time since the third quarter of 2022.

As Jerry mentioned, our balance sheet is well positioned to benefit from potential rate cuts, but more specifically, a more normalized yield curve. We have over $1 billion of adjustable funding explicitly tied to short-term interest rates, which should reprice lower when there is a potential rate cut. This includes immediately adjustable deposits, as well as derivative cash flow hedges. In addition, our loan portfolio, which is 70% fixed rate should continue to reprice higher even when interest rates come down, given the blended roll-off rate relative to new origination yields. Turning to slide six. You can see the portfolio loan yield steadily moving higher. Loan fees had just an 8 basis point impact on the portfolio yield in the fourth quarter.

This is down from roughly a 30 basis point impact in mid-2022 as payoffs have declined and new loan originations have moderated. The yield on our securities portfolio has also continued to increase, up 24 basis points from the third quarter to 4.63%. This is up 72 basis points year-over-year. While loan growth has moderated, we have continued to grow our AFS portfolio as opportunities present themselves. Deposit costs increased just 20 basis points in the fourth quarter, down from 33 basis points in the third quarter and 65 basis points in the second quarter. While this pace continues to slow, competition for deposits remains and is still driving deposit costs higher across the industry. Meanwhile, reduced levels of borrowings in the second half of the year have helped to slow overall funding costs.

In addition to the $1 billion of adjustable funding tied to short-term interest rates, which I mentioned earlier, we have an additional $479 million of funding, including Time Deposit Maturities over the next year and Callable Brokered Deposits, that while less immediate can be a benefit to funding costs over time as rates start to come down. Turning to slide seven. Total revenue has continued to stabilize with the margin and net interest income as well. You'll notice that noninterest income declined $317,000 in the fourth quarter, primarily due to $493,000 of FHLB prepayment income in the third quarter, not reoccurring in the fourth quarter. Turning to slide eight. Expenses remained very well controlled in 2023. As we've said in the past, our goal is to generally grow expenses in line with asset growth over time.

Full year noninterest expense in 2023 increased 4.8% below the pace of asset growth, which was 6.3% in 2023. In fact, the majority of the expense increase from 2022 to 2023 was due to higher FDIC Insurance Assessment costs, while salaries and benefits actually decreased from last year. As expected, we saw higher expenses in the second half of the year, primarily due to the accrual for bonuses paid to all of our team members as well as continued investments in technology. I would also mention that we early adopted a tax accounting rule that retroactively moves our amortization of tax credit investment and expense from NIE down to the income tax line. Overall, our efficiency ratio has continued to increase throughout the year to 58.8% in the fourth quarter due primarily to revenue headwinds.

We still maintain a highly efficient operating model relative to other banks and expect that to remain the case. We feel good about our ability to control expenses, while still making key investments in the business, technology and our people. With that, I'll turn it over to Nick.

Nick Place: Thanks, Joe. Turning to slide nine. Deposit growth continues to be a primary focus as balances increased 3.7% annualized and outpaced loan growth for the third consecutive quarter, reducing our loan deposit ratio to 100%. Since March, we have seen good deposit momentum with noninterest-bearing balances up each of the past 3 quarters and solid core deposit growth. After two consecutive quarters of core deposit growth, core balances declined 5.8% annualized in the fourth quarter. This was not unexpected as our core deposit growth tends not to be linear due to the higher balance client relationships, longer acquisition and onboarding times and timing of larger inflows and outflows. As we head into 2024, we look to continue growing core deposits over time, keeping in mind that quarterly balances may have some ups and downs along the way.

This includes the first quarter, which is typically a seasonally lower quarter for core deposits due to the tax season and industry cyclicality. As has been the case throughout our history, we will continue to supplement core deposit growth with wholesale funding as needed to support loan growth. Overall, we continue to steadily onboard new deposit client relationships and with several key hires to our Treasury Management team in 2023, we feel good about our deposit pipeline and the opportunities we continue to get in front of as we enter 2024. From a broader funding perspective, as Joe mentioned earlier, we have ample repricing opportunities if rates move lower. Turning to slide 10. Loan balances remained relatively flat during the fourth quarter.

As we indicated last quarter, we expected more limited near-term loan growth given reduced demand and fewer deals penciling out due to the interest rate environment as well as elevated levels of payoffs. Overall, we saw loan growth of 4.3% in 2023. For 2024, we expect loan growth in the low to mid-single-digit range for the full-year, with growth being more heavily weighted toward the back half of the year. Keep in mind that new loan yields are coming on around 7%, which is accretive to our overall portfolio yield of 5.33%. Market loan demand will be the biggest driver of growth in 2024, and we are starting to see signs of this picking up in the Twin Cities. In fact, our loan pipeline has increased to levels on par with year-end 2022. The rate environment and levels of payoffs and paydowns will also affect our pace of loan growth in 2024.

Slide 11 highlights the repricing of our loan portfolio, which we expect to continue to move higher, even if interest rates decline. This is primarily due to our large fixed-rate portfolio, which makes up 70% of total loans, and our small variable-rate portfolio, which makes up just 15% of total loans. We have $575 million of fixed and adjustable rate loans maturing or repricing over the next 12 months at weighted average yields of 5.11% or 4.15%, respectively. We would be able to redeploy these funds into with meaningfully higher yields, even if we see rate cuts in 2024. The repricing impact of our larger fixed and adjustable rate portfolios should outweigh the repricing of our smaller variable rate portfolio as rates come down. On slide 12, you can see there was not a lot of movement in the various loan portfolios given relatively stable loan balances during the fourth quarter.

The movement we saw was primarily related to balances migrating out of construction as these deals complete their construction phase. Our multifamily portfolio generated the most growth in 2023, up $82 million or 6%. I'll now turn it over to Jeff.

Jeff Shellberg: Thanks, Nick. On slide 13, we wanted to provide some more detail on our multifamily portfolio. First, our total CRE concentrations as a percent of capital have always been elevated. However, we think it's important to note that over half of this concentration is in multifamily, an asset class we view as lower risk due to our proven track record, substantial experience and expertise and favorable market conditions. The Twin Cities market is more stable than the more volatile coastal and high-growth markets, which often dominate the headlines. Simply put, there are less booms and bust. In fact, the Twin Cities market ranked second among top markets in multifamily demand due in part to the shortage of single-family housing and rank second in affordability as rent-to-income levels are at all-time lows.

Thanks to our deep relationships with local multifamily owners and developers and her strong lending and credit teams we have been able to generate strong growth in this portfolio by experiencing only $62,000 in net charge-offs since inception in 2005. We remain comfortable about our multifamily exposure and will look to continue growing the book in the future. Slide 14 provides some more additional information on our CRE and Office portfolios. Not much has changed over the past couple of quarters. The majority of our nonowner-occupied CRE book is fixed rate, which helps from a repricing risk standpoint. We continue to engage with our clients that have maturing loans and resetting rates over the next 12 months to identify possible cash flow strain and recommend solutions early in the process, if necessary.

We have limited nonowner-occupied CRE office exposure, making up about 5% of total loans. This includes only four loans located in the central business districts totaling $35 million. We continue to monitor this portfolio closely, and we feel good about the outlook given the lower average loan amount diversified client base and primarily Midwestern suburban office exposure. Turning to slide 15. We continue to see strong performance across our entire portfolio as nonperforming assets and net charge-offs both remained at consistently low levels. This is a result of our measured risk selection, consistent underwriting standards, active credit oversight and experienced lending and credit teams. We remain well reserved at 1.36% of gross loans. We had no provision for credit losses during the quarter given the stable loan balances, but we did have a $250,000 negative provision for unfunded commitments which are primarily construction loans.

This is similar to what we have seen over the past few quarters. One item to call out is the addition of $15 million to our 30 to 89 days past due loans. This was just an administrative delinquency due to the timing of a closing on one matured loan, the loan closed after year-end and continues to perform as a pass-rated credit. Overall, we are still not seeing early signs of credit weakness and we feel good about our book. That said, as the interest rate -- the higher interest rate environment continues to put pressure on businesses we do expect to see some credit loss normalization over time. On slide 16, you can see that our Watch and Substandard loans again remained relatively stable during the quarter. We feel good about the risk profile of the portfolio and believe it is well positioned moving forward.

I'll now turn it back over to Joe.

Joe Chybowski: Thanks, Jeff. Slide 17 highlights the continued building of our capital ratios, including tangible common equity, which increased from 7.61% to 7.73% and CET1, which increased from 9.07% to 9.16%. In addition, we took advantage of lower valuations during the fourth quarter to resume share repurchases. During the quarter, we bought back over 423,000 shares at a weighted average price of $10.72 per share for a total of $4.5 million. We still have $20.5 million remaining under our current repurchase plan. We will continue to evaluate future repurchases based on a variety of factors, including capital levels, growth opportunities and market conditions. Share repurchases are just one of our capital priorities. Our primary capital priority remains organic growth.

Beyond that, we continue to review and monitor potential M&A opportunities. Turning to slide 18. I'll summarize our thoughts on our outlook for 2024. We expect loan growth in the low to mid-single-digit range, with drivers, including loan demand, market conditions, the pace of payoffs and core deposit growth. While we are seeing signs of increased demand and a larger pipeline, it takes time for those opportunities to work their way through the process and to get to closing. As a result, we expect the slower pace of loan growth we saw in the second half of 2023, and to continue into early 2024 with more of our growth likely weighted toward the back half of the year. We expect the net interest margin to remain relatively stable near current levels in this rate environment.

There are still several variables that may cause us to fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter, but we expect to continue seeing stability from here. Our margin is well positioned to benefit when we see rate cuts and an upward sloping yield curve. We look for full year expense growth to again track in line with asset growth in 2024. Similar to 2023, this will likely be weighted more toward the back half of the year with expenses remaining relatively flat early in 2024. Our quarterly provision expense has been very low through much of 2023. However, the provision in 2024 will likely be tied to our pace of loan growth, the overall asset quality of the portfolio and the broader macroeconomic picture. Finally, we believe we can continue to build capital ratios in 2024 with earnings retention and a more moderated pace of loan growth than prior years.

I'll now turn it back over to Jerry.

Jerry Baack: Thanks, Joe. Finishing up on slide 19, I'll cover our strategic priorities for 2024. First, as we've discussed already, we want to optimize our balance sheet for longer-term profitable growth. to be ready to deploy capital into growth opportunities as interest rate environment normalizes and the market becomes more favorable. Second, we want to continue taking market share in the Twin Cities. This includes several initiatives such as expanding our niche in affordable housing, which has high demand in the Twin Cities given the lack of single-family housing. We'll also continue to execute further on our C&I initiatives specifically in certain verticals such as our network of women business leaders and implementers of entrepreneurial operating system.

In addition, we will continue to monitor and evaluate potential M&A opportunities that could enhance our business. Third is to generate new efficiencies across the business while continuing to invest. Each department is tasked with identifying ways they can incrementally improve operational efficiencies within their groups. In addition, we will be making ongoing investments in technology, including leveraging a new CRM platform for the organization in launching an upgraded retail and small business online banking solution. Finally, continuing to scale our risk management function and monitor asset quality risk will be top of mind again in 2024. With that, we will open it up for questions.

