Bridgewater’s Flagship Pure Alpha Fund Lost 7.6% Last Year
(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates’s Pure Alpha II hedge fund lost 7.6% last year, with all of the drop coming in the last two months of 2023.
The losses corresponded to the biggest two-month gain in global bonds since at least 1990.
The firm’s long-only All Weather fund returned 10.6% last year.
