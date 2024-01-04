Bridgewater’s Flagship Pure Alpha Fund Lost 7.6% Last Year

(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates’s Pure Alpha II hedge fund lost 7.6% last year, with all of the drop coming in the last two months of 2023.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The losses corresponded to the biggest two-month gain in global bonds since at least 1990.

The firm’s long-only All Weather fund returned 10.6% last year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.