Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,712.09
    +7.28 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,579.29
    +149.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,580.23
    -11.98 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,961.87
    +2.67 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.18
    -1.52 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    2,051.40
    +8.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0953
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9890
    +0.0820 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2687
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5220
    +1.4070 (+0.98%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    44,213.78
    +1,465.23 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,723.07
    +40.74 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,288.29
    -175.88 (-0.53%)
     

Bridgewater’s Flagship Pure Alpha Fund Lost 7.6% Last Year

Katherine Burton

(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates’s Pure Alpha II hedge fund lost 7.6% last year, with all of the drop coming in the last two months of 2023.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The losses corresponded to the biggest two-month gain in global bonds since at least 1990.

The firm’s long-only All Weather fund returned 10.6% last year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement