Bridgewater home that sold $950K is 'custom palace' that will have you in 'awe'

BROCKTON − A single-family house on Dover Street sold for $600,000, topping this week's list of real estate transactions for single-family houses in the city.

An Easton hoome on Sandy Pond Lane that sold for $928,250 is located on a corner-lot within a "coveted" neighborhood, according to the real estate listing. This Colonial-style home has over 2,000 square feet and boasts a main bedroom with a tray ceiling, recessed lighting, ensuite with a jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks, according to the real estate listing.

A Bridgewater home on Calthrop Drive that sold for $950,000 is “stunning, impressive and prestigious, with unparalleled beauty and elegance," according to real estate listing. This home is a "custom palace that will have you in awe." This property was sold by Kim West, Kim West Real Estate,

This single-family house at 30 Calthrop Drive in Bridgewater sold for $950,000 ib Oct. 31, 2023.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

Abington

61 Constitution Ave., Eileen F. Oconnor and John E. Moriarty to Abington Investments Limited Liability Co., $265,000, Oct. 31.

73 Thicket St., Laurence J. Duncan Jr. to Patrick Strumm, $321,000, Nov. 3, single family.

Berkley

775 Berkley St., James P. Pope Jr. to Kathleen A. and Ronald J. Cichowski, $500,000, Nov. 1, single family.

76 Point St., Gregory L. and Patricua A. Lucini to Alice M. and Christopher J. Gunther, $3,900,000, Nov. 2.

58-R Point St., Gregory L. and Patricua A. Lucini to Alice M. and Christopher J. Gunther, $3,900,000, Nov. 2.

1 Old Farm Road, Gregory L. and Patricua A. Lucini to Alice M. and Christopher J. Gunther, $3,900,000, Nov. 2.

15 Myricks St., Brenda and Jeffrey Adams to Daniel Decosta and Peter Henkel, $370,000, Nov. 2, single family.

Bridgewater

34 Beaver Dam Road, Gene F. and Sherry L. Guilbault to Holly M. Lopes, $622,000, Nov. 2, single family.

180 Main St. Unit E124, unit E-124 (nominal trust) and Priscilla A. Adams to Cassandra Chery, $255,000, Nov. 3, condo.

510 Hayward St., Tyler J. and Catherine A. Green to Morgan Ray and Jackson D. Witt, $555,811, Oct. 30, single family.

180 Main St. Unit 6109, Kristin Kelley to Emily D. Mercado, $302,000, Oct. 31, condo.

25 Titicut Ave., Duxburrow Estates Limited Liability Co. to Robert E. and Rebecca Kavanagh, $837,195, Oct. 31.

30 Calthrop Drive, Lawrence J. Berry to Paul and Bianca Perotti, $950,000, Oct. 31, single family.

31-33 Mount Prospect St., Option C. Properties Limited Liability Co. to 31 & 33 Mt Prospect Limited Liability Co., $640,000, Oct. 31.

1164 High St., Paul F. Murphy to Jeffrey and Kristin M. Freitas, $535,000, Oct. 30, single family.

39 Fremont St., Mortarelli Family Trust and Andrew C. Mortarelli Jr. to Aw Acquisitions Limited Liability Co., $405,000, Nov. 2, single family.

Brockton

91 Thatcher St., Victor Washington and M. E. Walker-Washington to Bernite Preval and Prince Nicolas, $425,000, Oct. 31, single family.

380 Quincy St., 380 Quincy Street Limited Liability Co. to Quincy St Limited Liability Co., $1,120,000, Nov. 1.

135 Anne Marie Drive, Rylee Rivera and Nancy E. Kaune to Marcelino Andrade and Denise G. Fontes, $491,500, Nov. 1, single family.

479 Pleasant St., 48 Crapo St Limited Liability Co. to Darline Cesar and Lucner Raphael, $560,000, Nov. 1, single family.

212 Southfield Drive, Wilson Jr. William A. Est and Darby L. Perkins to Mellissa A. and Jane A. Wilson, $405,000, Nov. 3, single family.

98 Westgate Drive, Westgate North Dev Realty Trust and Raymond A. Mucci Jr. to Plymouth County Prop Limited Liability Co., $2,155,000, Nov. 1.

60 12th Ave., 60 Twelfth Ave Realty Trust and Kenneth E. Cunningham to Anouce Merice and Irmice Joseph, $500,000, Oct. 31, single family.

30 W. Chestnut St., Valme Realty Trust and Serge C. Valme to Celia D. and Hector D. Monzon, $585,000, Nov. 3.

30 Sprague St., Domingas Rodrigues and Ricky C. Dasilva to Marie Obas, $525,000, Oct. 31, single family.

267 Spring St., D. C. Johnson-Mitchell to Edens and Yanick S. Elidor, $650,000, Nov. 3, single family.

135 Deanna Road, John S. and Patricia L. Bailey to Victor M. Taveras and Maria D. Cruz, $475,000, Oct. 30, single family.

77 Colonel Bell Drive Unit 1, Quyhn N. Tat to Priscilla and John Nwachukwu, $265,000, Oct. 30, condo.

88 Maplewood Circle, Timothy and Sheree Johnson to Gladys Morgan, $450,000, Oct. 30, single family.

51 Robert Road, David Beberman to Marie N. and Huygen Rosier, $450,000, Oct. 30, single family.

132 Dover St., Joao T. Andrade to Manuel A. Guaman, $600,000, Oct. 30, single family.

17 Denise Terrace, Ritucci Richard A. Est and Mark Skaparas to Gz Homes Limited Liability Co., $272,000, Nov. 3, single family.

437 Howard St., Dottie C. Lufkin to Derek Doherty, $344,900, Oct. 31, single family.

17 Ida Ave., Ida Avenue Realty Trust and Perry L. Tillotson to Equityplus Limited Liability Co., $310,000, Oct. 31, single family.

124 Dixon Road, Pioneer Investments Limited Liability Co. to Tanay M. Capellan and Axel G. Guerra, $530,000, Oct. 30, single family.

Carver

26 Cranberry Circle, Thomas E. and Lorraine F. Leahy to Leslie Heine, $605,000, Oct. 31, single family.

47 Wenham Road, Brandon R. Davis to Kyle Dunlea and Rylie Mckean, $489,000, Nov. 2, single family.

46 Pleasant St., Charles S. Jesse to Constitution Prop Limited Liability Co., $327,500, Nov. 1, single family.

15 Fairway Lndg Unit 15, Weathervane Limited Liability Co. to Paul J. and Cynthia E. Basile, $555,675, Nov. 3, condo.

27 Copper Lantern Lane Unit 27, Jill E. Smith to Diane Cordone, $395,000, Oct. 30, condo.

East Bridgewater

64 Brookbend Way W. Unit 64, Gostanian Elizabeth M. Est and Donna M. Cullinane to Paul D. and Janet L. Malone, $359,900, Nov. 3, condo.

382 Belmont St., Robert J. and Kathryn A. Skinner to Ciliane Guillaume and Marsha L. Etienne, $450,000, Nov. 3, single family.

Easton

45 Matthew Circle, Easton Land Com Limited Liability Co. to Monir and Marina Behery, $235,500, Oct. 31.

25 Greenwood Village St. Unit 25, James P. Deubler to Joseph M. Lopes and David J. Peardon, $279,900, Oct. 31, condo.

136 Black Brook Road, Lauren K. and Matthew A. Gray to Andrew and Taryn Beuttler, $792,000, Nov. 1, single family.

40 Sharron Drive Unit 40, Annie Jean-Baptiste to Sandrine E. Pires, $338,200, Oct. 31, condo.

262 Prospect St., Julie A. Coberly to Bethany L. Wolfert, $530,000, Oct. 31, single family.

5 Sandy Pond Lane, David L. and Dena H. Melnick to Berardi Realty Trust and Elaine R. Berardi, $928,250, Nov. 3, single family.

1 Galahad Way, Mcauliffe Jr. Daniel Est and Daniel Mcauliffee 3rd to Kaitlyn Lheureux and Brett Stogryn, $740,000, Oct. 30, single family.

8 Island Court Unit 310, Water Pointe Limited Liability Co. to Angus Macpherson and Catherine Sabaitis, $635,000, Oct. 30, condo.

7 Bradford St., Faith V. and Keith D. Hanson to Bruce and Lisa Magit, $750,000, Oct. 30, single family.

8 Island Court Unit 314, Water Pointe Limited Liability Co. to Joyce Kerensky RET and Joyce Kerensky, $650,000, Oct. 30, condo.

Halifax

11 Hayward St., Daniel C. Ledwell to Brandon Davis, $800,000, Oct. 30, single family.

27 Cedar Lane, Home At 27 Cross Limited Liability Co. to Rtb Realty TLLC, $245,000, Nov. 1, single family.

501 Thompson St., Rachel L. Trosky and Jason Hochmuth to Justin Athanase, $460,000, Oct. 31, single family.

31 12th Ave., Jennifer M. German Limited Liability Co. to Jose L. Sanchez and Deysi L. Bonilla, $440,000, Nov. 2, single family.

32 4th Ave., Rachel H. Madden to Gregory M. Quinn, $400,000, Nov. 3, single family.

Hanover

56 Cedarcrest Road, Ronald L. and Geisha D. Ester Jr. to Colin P. Minich, $830,000, Nov. 3, single family.

Stone Meadow Lane, A. W. Perry Inc. to Emmanuel J. Dockter and Heidi E. Anderson-Dockter, $70,000, Oct. 30.

Hanson

122 Union Park St., Fritch Keith Est and Jolene Main to Christopher J. Maffeo, $231,234, Oct. 31, single family.

229 Reed St., Margaret M. Madsen RET and Margaret M. Madsen to Danielle M. Theroux and Kevin M. Fisher, $445,000, Nov. 1, single family.

401 Brook St., John H. and Donna M. Noonan to David Franey, $519,488, Oct. 30, single family.

Holbrook

55 High St., High St Cabinet Shop Limited Liability Co. to 55 High St Holbrook Limited Liability Co., $2,500,000, Nov. 1.

221 N. Franklin St., Emma Anderson and Lucas Rezac to Alana Esterman and Patrick Horrigan, $449,000, Nov. 1, single family.

1097 S. Franklin St., William Quigg and Lori A. Alhshoush to Brent Holdings Limited Liability Co., $300,000, Nov. 3, single family.

23 Dalton Road, Fort Point Mechanical Limited Liability Co. to Jean S. and Marie L. Pierre, $560,000, Oct. 31, single family.

10 Christies Way Unit 10, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Rebecca D. Demita and Matthew A. Gewlas, $455,000, Oct. 31, condo.

Kingston

38 Summer St., Bradford Lt and Cara K. Scotto to Kara Conway and Brian Patterson 2nd, $504,000, Nov. 2, single family.

7 West St., James T. and Victoria M. Dehner to David R. Mayer Jr. and Kathryn M. Fritz, $504,500, Oct. 30, single family.

35 Maple St., Colby Radomski to David Bailey and Mia Corsini, $557,500, Oct. 30, single family.

23 Charles Drive, Briarwood Const Corp. to Gregory and Linda Culhane, $879,900, Nov. 2.

153 Summer St., David J. and Jaime A. Shorten to Christopher P. and Samantha L. Perry, $580,000, Nov. 1, single family.

Lakeville

24 Stetson St., Godden Family Trust and William A. Godden to Peter D. and Bethanie J. Rice, $685,000, Nov. 3, single family.

60 Sherwood Lane, Stephen Hudson to Keith G. Bachand, $682,500, Oct. 31, single family.

39 Beechwood Ave., Oliveira Investment Inc. to Ashley Lavoie, $335,000, Oct. 31, single family.

3 Birdie Court Unit 3, Michael Ojjeh to Lisa A. Richards, $645,000, Oct. 31, condo.

Mansfield

10 Van Gemert Drive, Michael S. and Tammie L. Ehrlich to Eunji Cho and Nicholas James, $790,000, Oct. 31, single family.

1 Williams St., East Brockton Limited Liability Co. to Thomas Dennison and Katherine Todd, $526,000, Nov. 3, single family.

16 Shawmut Ave., Lynda A. Fisher and Andrei Vankov to James Sestito Jr., $620,000, Nov. 2.

320 Essex St., Amy Brunelle to Nicholas R. Moyer, $421,000, Oct. 30, single family.

52 Wexford Drive, Christine E. and Peter J. Holmes to Alpana and Ranjeet Patole, $825,000, Oct. 31, single family.

Middleboro

12 Gibbs Road, Mark B. Brooks to Rachel Madden, $625,000, Nov. 3, single family.

86 Saddleworth Way, Robert and Savannaha A. Lima to Alexander Teremkov and Alla Sylna, $782,000, Nov. 3, single family.

67 Forest St., Alexandra N. Molnar to Ncp 67 Forest Street Limited Liability Co., $920,000, Oct. 30.

4 Chalet Road, Middleboro Hotel Limited Liability Co. to Ashford Hills Limited Liability Co. and Jhm Middleboro Limited Liability Co., $9,009,500, Nov. 1.

8 Crowell St., Marra Family Trust and James J. Marra to Joshua P. Veloze, $435,000, Oct. 31, single family.

11 Grace St., Jlk Realty & Dev Limited Liability Co. to Kellie M. Lennon, $709,000, Oct. 30.

16 Silo Lane, Mark J. and Lisa M. Corriveau to Scott G. and Kathryn M. Burchfield, $605,000, Oct. 30, single family.

17 North St., Firstkey Master Fundi 202 and Us Bank TTr to Paul Otoole, $426,000, Oct. 31.

Norton

301 Reservoir St., Shade Leona A. Est and Glen Shade to Debra and Mark Lyda, $499,900, Nov. 3, single family.

143 Godfrey Drive Unit 143, Brenda D. Flood to Patricia M. Steenbruggeb, $519,900, Oct. 31, condo.

61 Codding Road Unit 61, Greeberg Family Trust and Eleanor J. Geenberg to L. P. Armstrong T. and Linda P. Armstrong, $862,500, Oct. 31, condo.

11 Sunset Road, Dauntless Path Limited Liability Co. to Donna M. and Samantha L. Rook, $360,000, Oct. 30, single family.

12 E. Hodges St., Diane M. Bellitti to Tyler and Elizabeth Durocher, $517,000, Oct. 31, single family.

14 Farm Lane, 14 Farm Ln Realty Trust and Joseph S. Dantona Jr. to Matthew T. Senior, $597,000, Oct. 31.

296 Reservoir St., Freeman Property Com Limited Liability Co. to Mostafa K. Choudhury, $630,000, Nov. 3.

131 N. Washington St. Unit 5, Ruth A. Huyler to Jovan Jean-Louis, $360,000, Nov. 1, condo.

6 Talbot Drive, Sam Labib to Michael S. and Tammie L. Ehrlich, $885,000, Nov. 1, single family.

Pembroke

71 Valley St., Peter W. and Jeanette M. Conroy to George K. and Susan M. Morse, $585,000, Nov. 1, single family.

66 Hemlock Drive, Sharon A. Kuketz 2015 RET and Walter R. Kuketz Jr. to Thomas J. and Jillian E. Guido, $995,000, Nov. 3, single family.

29 W. Elm St., Thomas Ferris 4th to Lucas Thunberg and Gina M. Mccarthy, $500,000, Oct. 30, single family.

8 Willow Road, Patrick R. and Mutsumi S. Sullivan to Michelle L. Frits, $430,000, Oct. 30, single family.

182 Birch St., Paul D. and Kerry A. Hallisey to Patrick and Milynda Mullen, $485,000, Nov. 3, single family.

235 School St., Peter J. and Lauren M. Matthew to Julie E. Hembeck and David C. Tondorf-Dick, $631,000, Nov. 3, single family.

Plymouth

7 White Trellis, Teresa B. White Lt and Kevin T. White to John E. Sellier, $670,000, Oct. 31, single family.

910 Head Of The Bay Road, Andrew D. Seifert to Allyson F. Bell, $439,000, Nov. 3, single family.

8 Cypress St., William W. Croston Jr. and Nationstar Mortgage Limited Liability Co. to T. & M. Investments Limited Liability Co., $217,000, Oct. 31, single family.

7 Brackenfen Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Michael and Alona Palm, $622,900, Oct. 30.

3 Cracstone Road, John E. and Bertrand C. Sellier to Jerry and Laura Richardson, $775,000, Oct. 31, single family.

6 Adams St., John D. and Stacy L. Wylie to Edward Deluca, $610,000, Nov. 1, single family.

5 Brackenfen Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Jeffrey L. and Doreen Cincotta, $586,900, Nov. 3.

86 Esta Road, Nami F. Moussalli to Cleve and Courtney Daniels, $570,000, Nov. 3, single family.

80 Westcliff Drive Unit 80, Claudia M. Story to Terence and Kerry A. Sullivan, $330,000, Oct. 31, condo.

18 Oar And Line Road, Michael H. and Jeanne K. Worrick to Karen M. Parham, $730,000, Oct. 30, single family.

22 Goelette Drive, Steven E. and Bonnie E. Swiniarski to Krisandra D. Rowlette and Christopher W. White, $459,000, Oct. 30, single family.

14 Blossom Drive, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to David A. and Wendy E. Kisiday, $727,400, Nov. 1.

12 Blossom Drive, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Infascclli Family Trust and Steven A. Infascelli, $718,400, Oct. 30.

1 Mariners Way Unit 1201, Sandra V. Mocarski to Johnson Family Trust and Steven H. Johnson, $624,900, Nov. 3, condo.

4 Clifford Road, Georgina E. Chanatry to George C. Argyros and Frauke Seefeldt-Argyros, $625,000, Nov. 2, single family.

15 Wrens Nest Unit 15, Thomas and Dawn Griffin to Walter R. and Sharon A. Kuketz Jr., $882,500, Nov. 3, condo.

26 Shore Drive Lot 12, 26 Shore Drive Limited Liability Co. to Dana Anderson, $900,000, Oct. 30.

26 Shore Drive Lot 14, 26 Shore Drive Limited Liability Co. to Dana Anderson, $900,000, Oct. 30.

26 Shore Drive Lot 13, 26 Shore Drive Limited Liability Co. to Dana Anderson, $900,000, Oct. 30.

49 Tinkers Blf Unit 49, Ridge Developement Limited Liability Co. to Mark J. Vincent RET 2016 and Mark J. Vincent, $958,680, Nov. 2, condo.

26 Aberdeen Unit 26, Caroline Rabold T. and Caroline C. Rabold to John S. and Susan W. Troppmann, $995,000, Oct. 30, condo.

21 Fore Court Unit 21, Walter Family Trust and Anita E. Walter to Josephine A. Hoff RET and Josephine A. Hoff, $1,000,000, Oct. 30, condo.

18 Red Leaf, William S. and Linda J. Calder to 18 Red Leaf Realty Trust and Gladys E. Minaya, $755,000, Nov. 3, single family.

5 Peterson Road, David W. Feurtado Jr. and Alison F. Butler-Feurtado to Durkin T. and Janet A. Durkin, $470,000, Oct. 30, single family.

Penick Knl Lot 10-481, Os Golf Homes Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $295,000, Oct. 30.

2 Mountain Laurel Way, Whitman Homes Inc. to Patricia Duggan-Pauls, $609,977, Nov. 3.

32 Lake Ave., Arthur L. and Paula P. Kuketz to Michael Cocomazzi, $1,138,000, Nov. 3.

33 Lake Ave., Arthur L. and Paula P. Kuketz to Michael Cocomazzi, $1,138,000, Nov. 3, single family.

34 Lake Ave., Arthur L. and Paula P. Kuketz to Michael Cocomazzi, $1,138,000, Nov. 3, single family.

54 Pearl St., Amy Mcmahan to Beth A. Grossman, $435,000, Nov. 3, single family.

16 Whitney Lane, William G. and Karyn H. Bradford to Michael J. and Laura P. Manion, $740,000, Nov. 2, single family.

25 Sandwich St., Brewster Park Bldg Inc. to Dtvi Hq Limited Liability Co., $700,000, Nov. 2.

5 Pepperbush, Philip M. Fragasso RET and Philip M. Fragasso to John S. Simonelli and Taylor B. Melville, $640,000, Nov. 1, single family.

34 Dunham Road, Wendy F. Siwik to David W. Feurtado Jr. and Alison F. Butler-Feurtado, $632,500, Oct. 30, single family.

53 Wagon Wheel Road, Richard J. and Susan T. Labrecque to Daniel and Lauren Barzottini, $615,000, Oct. 31, single family.

6 Oriole Way, Ellen Duff to Marc A. and Priscilla Everman, $420,000, Oct. 31, single family.

15 Clipper Road Unit 15, Robert D. and Susan J. Reno to Sandra V. Mocarski, $739,000, Oct. 31, condo.

6 Marc Drive Unit 6B6, Wetherall Thomas A. Est and Katrina G. Sutcliffe to Robert N. Dimartino 3rd, $260,000, Oct. 31, condo.

Plympton

199 Brook St., Ryan T. and Kaitlyn A. Brosnan to Stephen H. and Nicole M. Colt Jr., $775,000, Oct. 31, single family.

Randolph

21 Toscano Way Unit 21, 502 South Main Hldg Limited Liability Co. to Max Isidor, $550,000, Oct. 31, condo.

66 Silver St., Rota Henry J. Est and Marianne J. Rizzitano to David C. Harrison Jr. and Micaela Puche, $840,000, Oct. 30, single family.

32 Gold St., Alan D. Hunt and Cheryl A. Santos-Hunt to Patrick G. Lee, $435,000, Oct. 31, single family.

106 Meadow Lane Unit 106, Nancy A. Mclellan RET and Nancy A. Mclellan to James F. and Joanne M. Kelley Jr., $439,900, Oct. 31, condo.

8 Michael Road, Guerschuny Family Trust and Carlos Guerschuny to Huong Trinh, $725,000, Oct. 30.

232 Canton St. Unit 205, Myriam Bejarano T. and Myriam Bejarano to Ligia Alcantara, $315,000, Oct. 30, condo.

Raynham

68 Bristol Circle Unit 38, Yeswanth R. Poolikunta to Manish B. and Smit M. Patel, $620,000, Nov. 1, condo.

10 Ariana Way, Doe Run Development Limited Liability Co. to Brandon and Jacklyn Leach, $927,280, Nov. 2.

Rockland

207 Crescent St., Joseph P. and Karen M. Gambon to Brian Fitzgerald and Jordan Tower, $530,000, Oct. 30, single family.

13 Bay Path Lane, Cleve G. and Courtney L. Daniels to Kelsey and Peter Sendzik, $660,000, Nov. 3, single family.

31 Robin Lane Unit 31, Susan M. Gaines to Kimberly A. Nawoichik, $490,000, Nov. 3, condo.

18 North Ave., Mark W. Raimondi RET and Mark W. Raimondi to Option C. Properties Limited Liability Co., $1,250,000, Nov. 1.

106 Webster St., Maria Mainini to Lucas Nigro, $620,000, Oct. 30.

84 Hartsuff St., Deborah E. Lynch to Constitution Prop Limited Liability Co., $341,000, Oct. 30, single family.

161 W. Water St., Samantha L. Brandolini to Charles A. Dybaud and Katherine E. Walsh, $400,000, Oct. 31, single family.

266 Plain St., Edward E. Myllmaki Jr. and HSBC Bank USA NA Tr to Holders Of Ace Securities and HSBC Bank USA NA Tr, $266,938, Oct. 30, single family.

Concord St., Mary Elizabeth Rourke Int and Edward J. Rourke Jr. to Daniel Delprete, $50,000, Oct. 31.

Stoughton

31 Jones Terrace Unit 25, Sam Ho and Soo Yee-Ho to Yuchin Liao and Victoria Lee, $280,000, Nov. 1, condo.

645 Pleasant St., Mullen Family Trust and Joanne R. Lerette to Xiaogin Zeng, $310,000, Nov. 2, single family.

21 Rosewood Drive Unit 21, Tockman Ronald C. Est and Neil Tockman to Jordana Wluka, $325,000, Oct. 30, condo.

Phoenix Lane Lot 3, Peter Smith to East Coast Const Mgmt Limited Liability Co., $350,000, Oct. 31.

95 Corbett Road, Yury and Anna Yakushevich to Bleuty O. Mejia and Tiaralis Ayala, $665,000, Oct. 30, single family.

613 Pleasant St., Laurindo S. and Teresa C. Henriques to Levy Merisme and Fabiola Dupre, $555,000, Oct. 30, single family.

614 Park St., Rml Realty Trust and Richard C. Loonie to Turnpike Forest Limited Liability Co., $3,600,000, Oct. 30.

9 Orangewood Drive Unit 9, G. G. and Susan E. Sahagian to Jill E. Smith, $382,000, Oct. 31, condo.

2046 Bay Road, Schuyler Stevens to Shaun C. Hartery and Kara M. Silva, $510,000, Oct. 31, single family.

1990 Central St., John and Mark Ventresco to Thomas R. Rogers, $489,900, Nov. 3, single family.

4 Phoenix Lane, East Coast Const Mgmt Limited Liability Co. to Michael D. and Valerie E. Ware, $400,000, Oct. 31.

342 Plain St., Andrea M. Carroll and Joanne A. Barlow to Karen I. and Jose A. Vides, $435,000, Oct. 30, single family.

312 Erin Road Unit 312, Peng Jin and Zhongling Li to Alicia R. Arthur, $407,000, Oct. 30, condo.

Taunton

22 Bliss St., Scott A. and Maura J. Nieuwenhuis to Dwight J. and Kartie Gomes, $515,000, Nov. 3, single family.

1 Dornoch Road, Laura M. Crowder and William F. Francis to Berlene Valcin and Senoral Desinord, $625,000, Nov. 2, single family.

203 High St., Ludgero and Zita D. Rocha to Sara E. Mccarthy, $430,000, Oct. 31, single family.

70 Davis St., Grant and Joan Mcquillan to Kendra Cerce and Scott Hebert, $415,000, Oct. 30, single family.

12 Liberty St., Donna M. Mcinnes to Troy M. Butler Jr. and Carly L. Smith, $420,000, Nov. 1, single family.

34 Newcomb Place, William M. Greene to 132-220 Tallphillips Limited Liability Co., $285,000, Oct. 31.

399 Washington St., Lester A. and Colleen Hooben to Kristin L. Kelley, $400,000, Oct. 31.

40 Leonas Lane, A. L. E. Realty Trust and Antonio S. Bairos to Aaron and Maddison Shumway, $675,000, Oct. 31.

31 Church Grn Unit 110, Lindsay L. Jones to Beverly Rose, $310,000, Oct. 31, condo.

647 Somerset Ave., Claudia L. Clay RET and Catherine E. Powers to 809 Central St Limited Liability Co., $325,000, Oct. 31.

31 Worcester St., Smith Family Trust and Joan F. Smith to Frederick E. and Lindsay L. Jones, $422,300, Oct. 31, single family.

9 Sparrow Circle, Stephanie M. Morales and Daniel M. Offutt to Licinia M. Sheffield, $480,000, Nov. 2, single family.

592 Caswell St., Steven and Dina D. Medeiros to Margaret J. Kasse-Fernand, $550,000, Nov. 1, single family.

42 Oak St., Licinia Sheffield to Johane S. Loth, $680,000, Nov. 1.

99 Harvest Wood Drive, Eric A. and Mary T. Soderberg to Francisca and Joao Andrade, $655,000, Nov. 1, single family.

445 Myles Standish Blvd, Zman Properties Limited Liability Co. to Boston Pinnacle Prop Limited Liability Co., $700,000, Nov. 3.

3 Coyle St., 3 Coyler St T. and Deborah L. Mclean to Jeffrey J. and Joann Woods, $400,500, Nov. 3, single family.

22 Madison St., Adelard Guillemete to David F. and Amy Lundin, $350,000, Nov. 3, single family.

39 Cedar St., 39 Cedar St Realty Trust and Michael E. Sweebey to Monica and Sorina D. Farcas, $645,000, Oct. 30.

52 Harrison Ave., Rodrigues (irrevocable trust) and Sergio P. Bento to Philip B. Voong, $585,000, Oct. 31.

56 Quail Drive, J. Murphy Declaration Of T. and Joel P. Murphy to Richard B. Forman Jr., $620,000, Oct. 30, single family.

16 Clifton St. Unit I., Patrick M. and John J. Landy to Compliance Testing Services I., $315,000, Nov. 1, condo.

31 Church Grn Unit 105, Hewey Martha E. Est and Marguerite M. Howard to Gwendolyn Battiste, $304,000, Oct. 30, condo.

Wareham

11 Osborne Ave., Besse Family Trust and Karl E. Besse to Linsley Coyle and Harold W. Tyning 3rd, $305,000, Oct. 31, single family.

150 Cromesett Road, R. J. Motto Inc. to Michelle and Thomas Goetz, $250,000, Nov. 2.

28 Cromesett Road, Nancy J. Owen to Sheila Pocknett, $422,000, Oct. 30, single family.

18 Starboard Drive Unit 68, Windward Pines II Limited Liability Co. to Ann M. Ezepik Lt and Ann M. Ezepik, $529,900, Oct. 30, condo.

11 Sandpiper Terrace, John M. Stanwood to Kristen Felton, $341,650, Oct. 30, single family.

5 Peaceful Lane, Bay Flow Limited Liability Co. to Taylor C. Dean and Mary M. Sexton, $431,000, Nov. 2, single family.

76 Puritan Ave., Ap & Ch Smolski Family Trust and Barbara Vieira to Paul Driscoll, $282,000, Nov. 3, single family.

62 Nanumett St., Robert and Marina Margolis to Robert N. and Lisa A. Gay, $1,380,000, Nov. 1, single family.

22 Hunter Ave., Edward and Laura Malinosky to Robert E. Treichel 3rd, $304,534, Nov. 1, single family.

58 Glen Charlie Road, Giannini Bros Prop Limited Liability Co. to Joshua M. Fryer and Kaylee N. Mallette, $370,000, Nov. 3, single family.

13 Old Glen Charlie Road, John E. White Jr. to Micah and Alexandra Nason, $275,000, Nov. 1, single family.

West Bridgewater

77 Columbus Ave., Wilson E. and Susan M. Perry to Tyler and Catherine Green, $795,000, Oct. 30, single family.

4-6 Plain St., Swed Realty Limited Liability Co. to Aislyn C. Arnono, $599,000, Nov. 1.

Whitman

175 Temple St., Barbara A. Tuttle to Kristen Bierwert and Robert Sicuranza, $420,000, Oct. 30, single family.

1005 Auburn St. Unit G1, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Andriana M. Minasi and Robert A. Sklar, $464,900, Oct. 31, condo.

