Brigade Electronics launches new digital video recorder: MDR 644

PORTLAND, Ind., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics – a market-leading provider of vehicle safety systems – has launched a new and enhanced version of its digital video recorder.

The MDR 644 offers the same high-quality recording functionality as its predecessors, but with a range of new and additional features and benefits. These include:

4 channel analogue AHD and 4 channel IP camera inputs

AHD compatible with Brigade's 360-degree camera system, the Backeye®360

4G and WiFi options for remote connectivity while the vehicle is traveling or automatic downloading at the depot without having to go to the vehicle

h.265 video compression, helping to reduce file sizes and create more than 30% additional storage space

New and improved MDR dashboard and mobile app

0.5, 1 and 2TB models in SSD and hard disk drive formats

Stuart Davis, MDR expert at Brigade Electronics PLC, said:

"Incidents involving vehicles are difficult for those involved and time-consuming to resolve. A lack of solid evidence can often mean companies automatically accept liability. However, these easy settlements have led to an increase in cases against operators who are considered a soft target."

False claims, crash-for-cash and shrinkage are now costing businesses millions each year. By capturing footage from vehicle-mounted cameras, Brigade's MDR (Mobile Digital Recorder) system offers the ideal solution, providing an accurate witness and irrefutable evidence in the event of an incident.

Stuart added:

"Our newest MDR incorporates the very latest technology to provide enhanced functionality and absolute peace of mind for operators and their drivers."

Brigade's MDR 644 can be combined with its range of other products to create the ideal CCTV system for commercial vehicles, including Brigade's BRIDGE - a fully managed Cloud service for 4G enabled systems. This allows fleet managers to live track vehicles, view live-streamed and recorded video, set up geo-fencing capabilities, and receive instant trigger warnings in the event of an incident.

To find out more about Brigade's MDR 644, please visit https://brigade-electronics.com/en-us/products/mobile-digital-recording/.

