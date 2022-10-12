U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

Brigade Electronics to unveil its new sensor fusion system at Bauma 2022

·2 min read

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics will be unveiling its latest safety solution, Brigade Fusion, at Bauma 2022 in München from 24th to 30th October.

Brigade Electronics to unveil its new sensor fusion system at Bauma 2022
Brigade Electronics to unveil its new sensor fusion system at Bauma 2022

Brigade Fusion uses sensor fusion technology to combine Brigade's range of safety devices, including its 360-degree camera, radar obstacle detection and M2M RTLS technology, to predict collisions providing the operator with appropriate and timely alerts and, if required, signal the machine to prevent movement, slow down or stop entirely in the event its operator is unable to react in time.

The new system, which is currently being trialled by a customer, provides Level 7, Level 8 and Level 9 collision avoidance and will deliver the ultimate in worksite safety for off-road construction and mining mobile equipment.

Henry Morgan, Sales Development Manager of Brigade Electronics plc, said:

"We are extremely excited to be unveiling Brigade Fusion at Bauma. The solution is a result of extensive research and development bringing together third party technology with our range of high-quality safety devices to create the ultimate safety solution for worksites. For operators, it provides the most robust layer of protection and additional peace of mind. With Level 9, in the event the operator is unable to react in time, signals will be sent to slow and/or stop the machine. Importantly, the solution is not only modular, but it is also able to integrate with other customer hardware, so it can be designed to meet the customer's specification."

In addition to Brigade Fusion, Brigade will be showcasing its AI Intelligent Detection camera system, which features built-in pedestrian detection functionality. The device utilises AI to provide prompt warnings to drivers via audible and visual red alerts if the person is at risk of being hit.

Brigade will be joined by EYYES, who will be co-exhibiting with its new solution for off-road vehicles the Off-Highway Safety Assistant System, designed for OEMs and the aftermarket.

EYYES is a world leading expert and supplier of safety critical, AI-enabled camera sensor technology and monitor systems with highly efficient, embedded deep learning functionalities that enable a targeted assessment of danger in complex situations.

Brigade Electronics will be attending Bauma 2022 at Centre Messe in München from 24th to 30th October and exhibiting its range of plant and machinery safety systems. Find them at Hall A5, Stand 417.

https://brigade-electronics.com/de/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1918209/Brigade_Fusion_combined_image_for_Newswire.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brigade-electronics-to-unveil-its-new-sensor-fusion-system-at-bauma-2022-301646399.html

SOURCE Brigade Electronics

