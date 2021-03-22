U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

Brigadier Discovers and Samples Several Historic Underground Mines at its Picachos High Grade Gold-Silver Property

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce the discovery, and systematic sampling of over two dozen historic underground workings at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property").

Brigadier has rehabilitated, mapped and sampled 29 newly discovered historic mine workings in the central part of the Property near the intersection of the ENE trending Cocolmeca Vein system (CVS) and northwesterly trending El Placer system. The underground workings are concentrated in two areas named El Cobre and El Placer Norte (Figure 1).

Having discovered, accessed and sampled these underground workings was an efficient and inexpensive way to improve the Company's knowledge of the mineralizing systems at Picachos. The pending assay results together with related surface trenching and nearby diamond drilling will assist in understanding the mineralization on the property and greatly assist in identifying our next drill targets.

"There is a lot of geological action in the Cobre Area", commented Geologist and Qualified Person, Michelle Robinson. "We have northerly trending veins represented by El Cobre, Las Calzadas and 27047. These appear cross-cut and offset by the northwesterly trending El Herrero Vein. More recent strike-slip movement on La Cocolmeca is regionally important and apparently offsets some vein segments. Further, the intrusive rocks into the volcanic pile contain orbicules, a feature indicative of volatile-rich melts capable of generating robust hydrothermal systems in the porphyry environment. For now, we are exploring the vein potential, but this Project has an exposed porphyry system in the northwest, and buried parts may be discovered by drilling under veins such as El Cobre".

El Cobre Area

At El Cobre, five principal veins have been identified: (i) El Cobre, (ii) El Herrero, (iii) Las Calzadas, (iv) La Cocolmeca and (v) Vein 27047. The veins are hosted in ignimbrites correlated to the Socavon member of the Late Cretaceous Tarahumara Volcanic Arc. These ignimbrites unconformably overlie submarine andesitic volcanic rocks tentatively assigned to the Jurassic Guerrero Terrane. The strata are intruded by orbicular monzonite porphyry that is younger than the 74-million-year-old Socavon Ignimbrite. Brigadier has assay results for Level 755, a crosscut 10.1 metres long oriented 070° NE across El Herrero Vein (Fig. 2). The first 8 metres intercepted 0.12% copper in a quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite stockwork hosted in pervasively silicified ignimbrite. The last 2.1 metres intercepted 3.3% copper and 0.56% lead with 108 g/t silver, 0.1 g/t gold, 177 ppm bismuth and 23 ppm tungsten. Most of the assays for El Cobre are pending.

El Placer Norte Area

At least six veins comprise the northern part of the El Placer Vein system (i) Las Tacuachas, (ii) Los Lentes, (iii) Coralillo, (iv) La Chivera, (v) El Huarache y (vi) Pantufla. These veins are hosted in rhyolitic ignimbrite of probable Paleocene age that unconformably overlie the Socavon Ignimbrite. These veins were defined by mapping and sampling historic workings between 1000 and 1180 metres elevation. The historic workings are mainly short adits that follow narrow higher-grade intervals within the larger El Placer Vein system. Individual sample results for Las Tacuachas, Los Lentes and Corallio are in Table 1. The best result from the underground work was 31.4 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.5% Pb and 2% Zn across 0.3 m in sample BRG-25139. To better understand the potential of the larger system Brigadier did 80 metres of trenching across El Placer in three segments starting northeast of Los Lentes. Results include 8 metres of 2.14 g/t gold and 0.12% lead across the Tacuachas Vein (BRG-117146) and 4 metres of 1.95 g/t gold, 0.1% lead and 0.3% zinc across the surface of Los Lentes (BRG-117154). In addition to verifying the structures mapped underground, the surface trenches have identified gold anomalies between known veins that indicate the presence of several additional veins (Fig. 3). Assays for La Chivera, El Huarache and Pantufla are pending.

Fig. 1 Location map showing the Cobre and El Placer Norte areas. La Cocolmeca Vein System (CVS) transects the map in the ENE direction.

Fig. 2 Cross-section looking north-northwest showing copper results from El Herrero Crosscut.

Fig. 3 Cross-section looking north-northwest across the El Placer Veins. Surface trench BRG-117146 is southeast of this section plane. It was cut off-section to go around an open pit that exploited the Tacuachas Vein. These surface data suggest that Tacuachas is the most important structure and that there are several unidentified structures between the veins known from historic underground mining. Surface trench samples are 1 metre wide.

Table 1. Results of rock chip-channel samples across underground workings and surface trenches on the El Placer Vein System.

Sample Line

From (m)

To (m)

True Width (m)

Gold (g/t)

Silver (g/t)

Copper (ppm)

Lead (ppm)

Zinc (ppm)

Area

BRG-27048

0

0.5

0.5

0.58

1

564

1358

893

Tacuachas L. 1000

BRG-27049

0

0.4

0.4

10.73

6

815

994

881

Tacuachas L. 1000

BRG-27050

0

0.5

0.5

3.23

1

198

930

958

Tacuachas L. 1000

BRG-27023

0

1.1

1.1

0.07

1

338

677

551

Tacuachas L. 1011

BRG-27060

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.26

5

1880

7569

2475

Tacuachas L. 1011

BRG-27053

0

0.1

0.1

20.19

16

1667

1407

4835

Tacuachas L. 1016

BRG-27020

0

1.1

1.1

0.45

2

304

1205

226

Tacuachas L. 1016

BRG-27016

0.1

0.2

0.1

1.03

6

1615

8317

917

Tacuachas L. 1025

BRG-25149

0

0.7

0.7

4.40

1

290

1336

4123

Tacuachas L. 1030

BRG-27018

0.2

1

0.8

3.40

5

852

5938

11700

Tacuachas L. 1030

BRG-25139

0.6

0.3

0.3

31.40

11

1818

4690

19600

Tacuachas L. 1030

BRG-25140

0

1.8

1.8

0.13

1

152

1245

4304

Tacuachas L. 1030 FW

BRG-25142

0

0.4

0.4

2.43

3

937

4919

2719

Tacuachas L. 1029

BRG-25145

0

0.8

0.8

0.93

2

201

1260

2311

Tacuachas L. 1029

BRG-25144

0

2

2

0.52

3

344

1324

816

Tacuachas L. 1029

BRG-24364

0

0.5

0.5

8.50

1

79

435

904

Coralillo L. 1035

BRG-24365

1

1.1

0.1

24.66

1

111

401

1133

Coralillo L. 1035

BRG-24366

0

1.5

1.5

1.04

8

1634

5713

3629

Coralillo L. 1035

BRG-24368

0

0.9

0.9

4.64

1

266

1206

816

Coralillo L. 1035

BRG-24369

0

0.3

0.3

1.34

3

942

5405

2061

Coralillo L. 1035

BRG-24370

0

0.8

0.8

2.02

2

1178

7250

1744

Coralillo L. 1035

BRG-25158

0

0.1

0.1

6.25

17

6157

22700

6626

Los Lentes L. 1026

BRG-25159

0

0.9

0.9

2.38

6

1941

6165

10900

Los Lentes L. 1026

BRG-25160

0

1

1

2.24

5

1382

21000

3579

Los Lentes L. 1026

BRG-24362

0

0.1

0.1

1.49

2

993

7089

4870

Los Lentes L. 1026

BRG-24363

0

0.15

0.15

3.56

7

1784

6985

980

Los Lentes L. 1026

BRG-27076

0

0.5

0.5

6.32

3

67

225

466

Between Lentes and Tacuachas

BRG-117154

0

65

65

0.52

1

93

815

1532

Trench

Including

47

51

4

1.95

2

203

1061

2917

Across Los Lentes

BRG-117135

0

10

10

0.81

1

107

822

574

Southwest of Tacuachas

BRG-117146

0

8

8

2.14

1

151

1170

646

Tacuachas Surface 1058 m

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer
corporate@brigadiergold.ca
Leah Hodges, Corporate Secretary
(604) 377-0403

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635753/Brigadier-Discovers-and-Samples-Several-Historic-Underground-Mines-at-its-Picachos-High-Grade-Gold-Silver-Property

