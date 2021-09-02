U.S. markets open in 7 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,270.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,622.50
    +13.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,285.30
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.33
    -0.26 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3783
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9720
    -0.0510 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,677.40
    +2,357.85 (+4.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.78
    +82.62 (+6.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Briggs Equipment Celebrates 125 Years of Service

Sammons Enterprises, Inc.
·3 min read
Logo celebrating the 125th anniversary of Briggs Equipment.
Logo celebrating the 125th anniversary of Briggs Equipment.
Logo celebrating the 125th anniversary of Briggs Equipment.
Briggs Equipment team members make safety a priority.
Briggs Equipment team members make safety a priority.
Briggs Equipment team members make safety a priority.

Dallas, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs Equipment, an ESOP-owned, full-service material handling solutions company is celebrating its 125th anniversary across its footprint throughout the month of September.

Founded in 1896 by C.H. Briggs and J.C. Weaver in Dallas, Texas, Briggs-Weaver Machine Manufacturing company had a vision of becoming the nation’s best industrials supplier. From servicing parts and repairs in Texas to providing service across the country, Briggs Equipment has grown today to 29 locations and almost 1,000 team members.

In 1952 Charles A. Sammons, founder of Sammons Enterprises, acquired Briggs-Weaver with the desire to push the boundaries of the machine manufacturing industry and create strategic partnerships with key manufacturers. A pivotal moment in the company’s history took place in 1978 when Sammons launched the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), creating a new ownership model for the company. Today, the ESOP model continues to shape the way company leadership makes decisions as well as day-to-day operations.

“Briggs Equipment has been an integral part of the Sammons Enterprises portfolio since 1952,” said Darron Ash, Senior Vice President of Sammons Enterprises. “I applaud all of the team members whose dedication to customer solutions has been a cornerstone to success for the last 125 years.”

From its first partnership in 1953 with railcar mover company Trackmobile, to continued expansion with key material handling manufacturers, Kalmar Ottawa, Hyster, Yale, JCB, Polaris, Kärcher, and Princeton, Briggs Equipment has stayed focus on delivering expert service, parts, equipment, and rentals to their expanding customer base. With the quick growth of Briggs-Weaver, Sammons Enterprises formed Briggs Equipment in 1996 to expand the material handling side of the business.

“It is a privilege to carry the torch of a company that has navigated the ever-changing needs of business for the last 125 years. Every team member should be proud of the part they have played in this long-term success. Briggs Equipment is powered by the hard work of our team members and their dedication to continuing the tradition of providing complete solutions to our customers with a safety-first focus,” said Dan Lister, President of Briggs Equipment.

“Throughout the history of Briggs Equipment, it has been the team’s dedication to providing quality service that has driven new partnerships and continued growth. A front-line focus on providing best-in-class material handling solutions to our customers and having the most knowledgeable team in the industry will be the foundation for the future,” Lister added.

###

About Briggs Equipment

Briggs Equipment—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial—is a leading provider of premium materials-handling equipment with operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mexico. Briggs Equipment’s US operations are headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with 29 locations in the south and southeast US. Briggs Equipment is a full-line materials handling distributor, offering sale of new and used equipment, long and short-term rentals, parts and service solutions and fleet management programs. For more information, visit www.briggsequipment.us.

About Sammons Industrial

Sammons Industrial, a Sammons Enterprises, Inc. wholly-owned subsidiary, is the parent company of the Enterprises’ industrial investments and operating companies. This includes a group of global materials handling companies operating under the Briggs Equipment trade names in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Republic of Ireland. In addition, Sammons Industrial owns SitePro Rentals, a general equipment rental business in the US, and has investments in other industrial ventures in the hydrogen fuels and warehouse-designed racking sectors.

About Sammons Enterprises

Sammons Enterprises, Inc., is a diverse holding company composed of financial services, industrial equipment, real estate investments, and infrastructure businesses operating in five countries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Sammons was established in 1938. With almost $6 billion in annual revenues and over $120 billion in assets, Sammons is one of the largest privately-held companies in the United States. For more information, visit www.SammonsEnterprises.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Jen Bare Sammons Corporation 2142105064 jbare@sammonscorp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Okta slides after Q2 earnings release

    SAAS ID company Okta getting slammed after hours following its latest earnings release

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Just Like Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, from about 1.3% currently, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the category of “trash” should e

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • Apple’s stock peeked briefly into record territory after Wolfe Research boosted rating, price target

    Shares of Apple Inc. rallies briefly into record territory Wednesday, after Wolfe Research analyst Jeff Kvaal raised his rating, price target and earnings estimates, citing the belief that strong demand for the technology behemoth's iPhones will continue.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.