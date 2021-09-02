Briggs Equipment Celebrates 125 Years of Service

Logo celebrating the 125th anniversary of Briggs Equipment.

Dallas, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs Equipment, an ESOP-owned, full-service material handling solutions company is celebrating its 125th anniversary across its footprint throughout the month of September.

Founded in 1896 by C.H. Briggs and J.C. Weaver in Dallas, Texas, Briggs-Weaver Machine Manufacturing company had a vision of becoming the nation’s best industrials supplier. From servicing parts and repairs in Texas to providing service across the country, Briggs Equipment has grown today to 29 locations and almost 1,000 team members.

In 1952 Charles A. Sammons, founder of Sammons Enterprises, acquired Briggs-Weaver with the desire to push the boundaries of the machine manufacturing industry and create strategic partnerships with key manufacturers. A pivotal moment in the company’s history took place in 1978 when Sammons launched the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), creating a new ownership model for the company. Today, the ESOP model continues to shape the way company leadership makes decisions as well as day-to-day operations.

“Briggs Equipment has been an integral part of the Sammons Enterprises portfolio since 1952,” said Darron Ash, Senior Vice President of Sammons Enterprises. “I applaud all of the team members whose dedication to customer solutions has been a cornerstone to success for the last 125 years.”

From its first partnership in 1953 with railcar mover company Trackmobile, to continued expansion with key material handling manufacturers, Kalmar Ottawa, Hyster, Yale, JCB, Polaris, Kärcher, and Princeton, Briggs Equipment has stayed focus on delivering expert service, parts, equipment, and rentals to their expanding customer base. With the quick growth of Briggs-Weaver, Sammons Enterprises formed Briggs Equipment in 1996 to expand the material handling side of the business.

“It is a privilege to carry the torch of a company that has navigated the ever-changing needs of business for the last 125 years. Every team member should be proud of the part they have played in this long-term success. Briggs Equipment is powered by the hard work of our team members and their dedication to continuing the tradition of providing complete solutions to our customers with a safety-first focus,” said Dan Lister, President of Briggs Equipment.

“Throughout the history of Briggs Equipment, it has been the team’s dedication to providing quality service that has driven new partnerships and continued growth. A front-line focus on providing best-in-class material handling solutions to our customers and having the most knowledgeable team in the industry will be the foundation for the future,” Lister added.

About Briggs Equipment

Briggs Equipment—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial—is a leading provider of premium materials-handling equipment with operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mexico. Briggs Equipment’s US operations are headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with 29 locations in the south and southeast US. Briggs Equipment is a full-line materials handling distributor, offering sale of new and used equipment, long and short-term rentals, parts and service solutions and fleet management programs. For more information, visit www.briggsequipment.us.

About Sammons Industrial

Sammons Industrial, a Sammons Enterprises, Inc. wholly-owned subsidiary, is the parent company of the Enterprises’ industrial investments and operating companies. This includes a group of global materials handling companies operating under the Briggs Equipment trade names in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Republic of Ireland. In addition, Sammons Industrial owns SitePro Rentals, a general equipment rental business in the US, and has investments in other industrial ventures in the hydrogen fuels and warehouse-designed racking sectors.

About Sammons Enterprises

Sammons Enterprises, Inc., is a diverse holding company composed of financial services, industrial equipment, real estate investments, and infrastructure businesses operating in five countries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Sammons was established in 1938. With almost $6 billion in annual revenues and over $120 billion in assets, Sammons is one of the largest privately-held companies in the United States. For more information, visit www.SammonsEnterprises.com.

