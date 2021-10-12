U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

Briggs & Stratton Announces Vanguard® 400 Propane Engine Is The First In Its Size Class To Earn EPA Certification

·3 min read

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton is pleased to announce the Vanguard® 400 single-cylinder engine, which has been converted to run on propane, has been certified by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as compliant with the Clean Air Act emission standards. This is the first and only engine in its size class with a manufacturer's warranty, to be converted to propane fuel and receive EPA certification, with California Air Resources Board (CARB) certification on the horizon in 2022.

The Vanguard&#xae; 400 single-cylinder engine, which has been converted to run on propane, has been certified by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as compliant with the Clean Air Act emission standards.
The Vanguard® 400 single-cylinder engine, which has been converted to run on propane, has been certified by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as compliant with the Clean Air Act emission standards.

When converted to propane, a less carbon-dense fuel source, the Vanguard 400 engine with a catalyst muffler provides a significant reduction in carbon emissions. Propane conversion kits allow customers to take advantage of the benefits of propane with their current Vanguard-powered commercial equipment. Available through Propane Power Systems, the kits were developed specifically for Vanguard, and have a 3-year limited commercial warranty*.

"This is the only engine in this size range that is EPA certified on propane. The engine is also equipped with a catalyst muffler rather than a standard muffler," says Chris Davison, senior marketing manager of commercial power at Briggs & Stratton. "Using a catalyst muffler and engine tuning, we are able to reduce carbon monoxide emissions by 80 to 95% and allow the engine to pass engine standards for hydrocarbons and oxides of nitrogen oxide standards. This level of emission reduction would be difficult with a carbureted gasoline engine."

The newly EPA-certified engine is on the market today with early customers testing the engine for their specific applications. While many commercial engines that are currently on the market can be successfully converted to propane, this does not mean they automatically meet the EPA certification and safety requirements. Vanguard engines feature safety devices on every propane conversion kit. These features include special lock-offs that block the fuel when the engine is idle, an engine data analyzer that records emissions levels, and CO monitors that record carbon monoxide levels.

"These are the cleanest, safest commercial engines on the market today," says Jim Coker, director of propane applications at Propane Power Systems. "After we retrofit the engines to propane, we take the important step of running and testing their emissions levels before we send them out the door. This extra step in quality control ensures the engine is running at the levels it needs to, and that it will provide optimal performance for the end-customer. This is really where we stand out."

The Vanguard 400 joins more than 57 different configurations of Briggs & Stratton's Vanguard engines. Almost all of the engines that are commercial Vanguard engines — the 203cc all the way up to the 993cc — have been EPA certified when converted to propane.

Looking toward the future, Briggs & Stratton is continuing its commitment to meeting the evolving emissions regulations to continue offering the cleanest, safest engines on the market. In 2022, the company is working toward certifying the 993 and the 810 EFI engines. These will be brand new applications — and the first commercial-sized EFI engines to be certified on propane.

For more information on products and innovations, visit vanguardpower.com.

*Visit vanguardpower.com/propane for complete warranty information

About Briggs & Stratton
 Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

Briggs &amp; Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs &amp; Stratton Corporation)
Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/briggs--stratton-announces-vanguard-400-propane-engine-is-the-first-in-its-size-class-to-earn-epa-certification-301398433.html

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton

