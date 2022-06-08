U.S. markets close in 4 hours

BRIGGS & STRATTON NAMES KRISTINA CERNIGLIA AS NEW SVP & CFO

·2 min read

MILWAUKEE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton today announced that Kristina Cerniglia has joined the Company as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

Briggs &amp; Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs &amp; Stratton Corporation)
Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation)

Cerniglia joins Briggs & Stratton after serving eight years at Hillenbrand, Inc. as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Hillenbrand, Inc., she spent 23 years in the financial organizations at Stanley Black & Decker and United Technologies Corporation. Cerniglia currently serves on the Board of Directors for Littelfuse, Inc. and Margaret Mary Health.

"Kristina has demonstrated that she is a transformational leader with the ability to influence results across an entire enterprise," says Steve Andrews, President & CEO at Briggs & Stratton. "As Briggs & Stratton continues to transform and grow, her extensive background and strong leadership capabilities will drive continuous improvement. I look forward to the experience and fresh perspectives Kristina will bring to the organization."

Cerniglia is succeeding Mark Schwertfeger who served as the SVP & CFO. The Company is thankful for his contributions and leadership throughout the years.

In September 2020, KPS Capital Partners, through a newly formed affiliate, acquired substantially all of the assets of Briggs & Stratton and appointed Steve Andrews as President & CEO. Since that time, the Company has welcomed David Dooley, Vice President and General Manager of the Company's Allmand business; Chris Mapes, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Brian Hazelton, Senior Vice President & President of the Company's Power business, and Michelle Kumbier, Senior Vice President & President of the Company's Turf & Consumer Products business as new direct reports of Andrews. The addition of Cerniglia further strengthens the Briggs & Stratton executive leadership team and reinforces a commitment to redefining Briggs & Stratton as a new company with a strong future.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/briggs--stratton-names-kristina-cerniglia-as-new-svp--cfo-301564153.html

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton

