U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.50 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,493.03
    +572.75 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Bright Green Announces CEO Transition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bright Green Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BGXX
Bright Green Corporation
Bright Green Corporation

Ed Robinson to step down; Terry Rafih, Bright Green’s Chairman of the Board, to assume interim position as CEO

Board initiates comprehensive search for permanent successor

GRANTS, N.M., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Green Corporation (Nasdaq: BGXX) (“Bright Green” or “the Company”), one of the very few companies selected by the U.S. government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export, today announced that Ed Robinson is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a member of the Board of Directors (Board), to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Robinson will remain with the Company as a Capital Markets Advisor through 2023.

The Board has initiated a comprehensive search to identify a permanent CEO. Until a successor is named, the Board has appointed Chairman of the Board, Terry Rafih, as Interim CEO.

“We thank Ed for his dedication and work to guide Bright Green through an important period of growth. Under his leadership, the Company completed a direct listing on Nasdaq in May 2022, made notable progress as it prepares to grow, manufacture and market federally-compliant cannabis, and is positioned to advance its development of innovative, advanced agricultural ecosystems for medicinal plants,” said Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO, Terry Rafih. “The Board looks forward to selecting a successor who will oversee the Company’s next phase of growth.”

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company’s control. The company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 11, 2022 and in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on June 7, 2022, as well as other documents that may be filed by the company from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date of this press release. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. The company undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect the company’s results is included in the company’s SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Bright Green
Bright Green is one of the very few companies selected by the US government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export. Our conditional approval based on already agreed terms from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration gives us the opportunity to advance our vision of improving quality of life through the opportunities presented by cannabis-derived therapies. To learn more, visit www.brightgreen.us.

Media Contact
BrightGreen@edelman.com

Investor Relations Contact
BrightGreenIR@edelman.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still raging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Initially, Then Fell Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle company, rose in early trading this morning after it reported strong vehicle deliveries both in June and the most recent quarter. The EV stock was down by 3.4% as of 2:12 p.m. ET. The good news for Nio shareholders today was the fact that the company delivered 12,961 vehicles in June, an impressive 60% increase from the year-ago quarter.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Why Shopify Crashed 18% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) plummeted 18.2% this week on several bits of news. First, shares fell earlier in the week when revised GDP figures were released, showing that the economy was slowing down slightly more than expected. Additionally, a new report released yesterday, showing that inflation remains stubbornly high despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring it down, is likely weighing down on the stock this week.

  • Crypto: FTX reaches deal to buy BlockFi for $680 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith breaks down FTX's deal with BlockFi, in addition to Voyager Digital's stock trading halt.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    Last late-week rally in the markets quickly faded and this week is ending with declines in the major stock indexes. It’s the classic patter on the dead cat bounce, a brief recovery that is followed by more losses, and it has investors worried that there is no bottom in sight. Writing from the global markets strategy team, where he takes a broader look at the worldwide market situation, JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic lays out the headwinds running against US investors: “First and foremost, an unprece

  • First Mover Americas: It’s Ugly in Crypto With $200M of Margin Calls, Founders Selling Homes and Comparisons to 2008

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for July 1, 2022.

  • Is the stock market open on July 4?

    The bond market closed early on July 1 ahead of July 4th weekend. Stocks had a rough second quarter driven by inflation and recession fears.

  • Richest Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in Worst Half Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion. Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapAll told, th

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    Few investors have a nose for making money quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $610 billion in value for shareholders and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. As we push into the second half of what's been an exceptionally volatile and challenging year for investors, several Berkshire Hathaway holdings stand out as amazing values.

  • Opana® ER Antitrust Trial Concludes With Jury Verdict in Endo's Favor

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that a federal jury in Chicago, Illinois, has returned a verdict in favor of the Company's subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Endo Health Solutions Inc. (collectively Endo), in an antitrust trial.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.5% to 12.5%, are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq plunging up to 34%.

  • Is Shopify a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in this e-commerce company are now significantly cheaper (in price, not valuation). What does this mean for investors?

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock (After the Stock Split)

    The e-commerce giant just completed an exciting stock split. But that's not the only reason to hop on board.

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • China snubs Boeing to strike huge new deal with Airbus

    China has snubbed troubled aircraft maker Boeing after three of its national flag carriers placed orders worth $37bn (£31bn) with rival Airbus.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Crypto Broker Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals

    The brokerage says it is exploring strategic alternatives, after issuing a notice of default on Wednesday to crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

  • Forget the 1970s — this market is drawing comparisons to the 1870s

    The current high inflation environment is often compared to the 1970s. But perhaps a more apt comparison would be to the 1870s.

  • Micron’s Weak Outlook Crushes Chip Stocks. There’s More Trouble Coming for Tech.

    Almost every analyst on Wall Street knew that the memory chip company Micron Technology was likely to provide quarterly guidance below previous Street estimates. Micron’s revenue outlook for the August quarter came in almost $2 billion below the old consensus level. Micron shares are trading sharply lower on Friday, down 6% to $52.02 after hitting a 52-week low earlier in the session.