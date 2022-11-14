U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.25
    -35.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,536.70
    -211.20 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,196.22
    -127.08 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.25
    -21.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.25
    -0.62 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.70
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0325
    -0.0031 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0081 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2060
    +1.4510 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,610.28
    +259.04 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.82
    +10.53 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.13 (-1.06%)
     

Bright Green Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Update and Milestone Progress

Bright Green Corporation
·8 min read
Bright Green Corporation
Bright Green Corporation

Bright Green reaches several key milestones, advancing progress against its strategic plan

Company remains on track to start cultivation by the end of the year

GRANTS, N.M., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Green Corporation (Nasdaq: BGXX) (“Bright Green” or “the Company”), one of few companies selected by the U.S. government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“This quarter, Bright Green reached several key operational and strategic milestones validating our plan to become the premier federally authorized provider of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the pharmaceutical industry,” said Bright Green Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Terry Rafih. “We are encouraged by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) visit to our state-of-the-art agricultural complex in Grants, New Mexico earlier this fall, and – pending their final validation and approval – we expect to start cultivation by the end of the year.”

Mr. Rafih continued, “Coupled with our strategic partnership and partial acquisition of Alterola Biotech and the expansion of our Scientific Advisory Board with leaders deeply rooted in both the biotech and cannabis industries, we are well-positioned with the right talent, expertise and facility to capitalize on the growing demand for federally approved cannabis. We look forward to sharing further updates on our progress in the coming months.”

Strategic Highlights for Third Quarter 2022

  • In August 2022, Bright Green signed a letter of intent with Alterola Biotech Inc., a U.K.-based pharmaceutical company focused on developing cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like medicines and products, to enter into a strategic partnership and for the initial 25% acquisition of Alterola’s issued and outstanding common stock for total consideration of $4 million.

    • Following the quarter close, Bright Green completed its initial 25% acquisition of Alterola, and shared that it may exercise its option to purchase Alterola’s remaining issued and outstanding common stock for an additional $6 million in cash and $40 million in stock, for a total enterprise value of $50 million.

    • Under the strategic partnership, Alterola gains access to Bright Green’s planned cannabis and cannabis extracts, derivatives, products and research services. In turn, Bright Green benefits from Alterola’s established industry relationships and sector expertise.

  • In September 2022, the U.S. DEA completed a site visit and audit of Bright Green’s world-class agricultural facility in Grants, New Mexico, including both completed greenhouses and manufacturing facilities, as well as those currently under construction.

    • During the visit, DEA officials requested that the Company satisfy a few remaining items, including installation of oil extraction equipment and elements to ensure security and production readiness. Following the DEA’s follow-up visit and anticipated approval of the facility this year, the Company is prepared to start cultivation by the end of the year.

    • Concurrent with the above efforts, Bright Green has signed equipment and service agreements with leading industry partners in preparation for cultivation and extraction.

  • In September 2022, Bright Green entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors in a private placement offering for the sale by the Company of approximately (i) 9.5 million shares of common stock and (ii) warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 9.5 million shares of common stock.

    • The offering closed on September 12, 2022. The Company received gross proceeds of approximately $10 million before deducting transaction related fees and expenses payable by the Company.

  • After the quarter close, Bright Green announced the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”) with the appointment of five biotech and pharmaceutical industry leaders with the expertise necessary to position the Company for long-term growth:

    • Colin Stott, Chief Operating Officer at Alterola Biotech, who will serve as SAB Chairman;

    • Guy Webber, founder of DPMK Services;

    • Dominic Schiller, founder and CEO of Equipped 4 Holdings Limited;

    • Tamás Bíró, MD, PhD, DSc and Professor of Physiology, Neurobiology, and Immunology; and

    • Brian Thomas, a former medical researcher with over 28 years of experience as a Principal Investigator on National Institute on Drug Abuse research.

  • After the quarter close, Bright Green submitted a letter to the U.S. DEA, affirming the Company’s support for President Biden’s October 6, 2022 statement on marijuana reform. In its letter, Bright Green offers the DEA its unique expertise as a resource to aid it in the potential reclassification of cannabis for medical use from Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act to Schedule II or Schedule III.

  • After the quarter close, Bright Green and LDS Capital LLC, a related party, increased the line of credit by $10.0 million, from $5.0 million to $15.0 million. There were no changes to any other terms. The increased amount allows Bright Green to operate and execute on its business plan.

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter 2022

  • The Company recorded no revenues for the quarter, as it continues to build facilities to grow, research and distribute cannabis, pending DEA inspection, registration, and quota approvals.

  • Total operating expenses of $5.8 million, up from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021, in line with expectations and resulting mainly from payments to support the continued scaling of Bright Green’s operations, including professional fees paid for the partial acquisition of Alterola, salaries and equity compensation, and ramp-up expenses incurred towards commercialization.

  • Net loss of $5.8 million, in line with expectations.

  • Basic and diluted loss per share of $0.04 for the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

  • As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash of $4.06 million, an increase from its cash position of $178,973 at the end of June 30, 2022.

  • Total liquidity of $17.08 million, including the remaining balance on the credit facility executed with a related party, LDS Capital LLC, as amended, of approximately $13.02 million.

  • During the third quarter of 2022, Bright Green received cash proceeds of $9.1 million from the sales of common stock and warrants, as well as drew and paid down approximately $1.5 million on the LDS Capital LLC line of credit. This increase was partly offset by the use of funds for the construction in progress, deposits for equipment, and costs associated with regulatory filings.

Bright Green’s balance sheet and statement of operations are provided below. Additional information is included in the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which can be accessed at: https://investors.brightgreen.us/news-events/news-releases

About Bright Green
Bright Green is one of the very few companies selected by the US government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export. Our conditional approval based on already agreed terms from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration gives us the opportunity to advance our vision of improving quality of life through the opportunities presented by cannabis-derived therapies. To learn more, visit www.brightgreen.us.

Media Contact
BrightGreen@edelman.com

Investor Relations Contact
BrightGreenIR@edelman.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of such date. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control, including those related to the consummation of transactions with Alterola, the final terms of proposed financing arrangements and receipt of final regulatory approvals. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 29, 2022 and declared effective May 13, 2022, and in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. The Company undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect the Company’s results is included in the Company’s SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.


Recommended Stories

  • Italy outlaws facial recognition tech, except to fight crime

    Italy prohibited the use of facial recognition and 'smart glasses' on Monday as its Data Protection Agency issued a rebuke to two municipalities experimenting with the technologies. Facial recognition systems using biometric data will not be allowed until a specific law is adopted or at least until the end of next year, the privacy watchdog said. The exception is when such technologies play a role in judicial investigations or the fight against crime.

  • Elon Musk Upended Twitter Verification. It’s a Big Problem for Brands.

    A swarm of impostors forced the social media company to temporarily pull back on its rollout of verified badges for anyone that pays $8 a month.

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best 5G stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy Now. As per Allied Market Research, the global 5G technology market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2020, and it is expected to be worth $797.7 […]

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • ‘Embarrassed’ Tyson Foods CFO apologizes to investors for arrest

    Tyson Foods Inc. reported mixed fourth-quarter results Monday as chicken prices soared while beef slumped, but perhaps the most interesting part of the post-earnings conference call was Chief Financial Officer John Tyson's comments about being arrested barely a month after getting the job.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Sliding Today

    The share price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company, was tumbling today after a new report was published saying that the company has laid off 10% of its workforce over the past six months. A report published by The Information today said that Sea has laid off more than 7,000 of its employees over the past six months. The news comes after Sea reported disappointing second-quarter results back in August, which has contributed to the company's share price decline of 39% since then.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis and Tilray -- but Not Curaleaf -- Wilted on Monday

    Marijuana stocks as a class rallied strongly last week as investors found good news in the earnings reports of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) -- and perhaps a bit of hope for federal marijuana reform after Democrats' stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. While they initially rose strongly -- by as much as 5% in early trading Monday -- marijuana stocks have given back most of those gains. For example, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, Canopy was still up 0.7%, but Aurora was trading down 0.7%.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation, making their beaten-down share prices indicators that this is a fantastic time to snap up high-yielding income stocks at a discount. A $5,000 investment in key dividend stocks could lead to hundreds of dollars in income each year with growth opportunities ahead.

  • 10 Most Promising Gene Therapy Companies to Watch

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten most promising gene therapy companies to watch. For more companies, take a look at 5 Most Promising Gene Therapy Companies to Watch. Gene therapy is a revolutionary new technology that has followed the growing advances in computing power. The human body is estimated to […]

  • B&G Foods is Down 60% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    This unique food maker's stock fell out of favor, for good reason. After a dividend cut, is the risk worth taking here?

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9 Billion in Stock in Third Quarter

    Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

  • AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    AbbVie (ABBV) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Walmart expected to release earnings ahead of Tuesday’s open

    Walmart will report its third-quarter earnings results on Tuesday morning before the opening bell.