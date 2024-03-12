Bright Hudson home with lots of natural light, several skylights sells for $615K. See inside

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Hudson as the top seller for week of Jan. 9, 2024, with a price of $821,063.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.

5650 Brookshire Dr, Hudson, $821,063

823 Inman St, Akron, $750,000

1041 & 1/2 Clark St, Akron, $750,000

985 Ridgeway Dr, Akron, $750,000

905 Kling St, Akron, $750,000

963 Penn Ave, Akron, $750,000

369 Windsor St, Akron, $750,000

914 Bisson Ave, Akron, $750,000

678 Inman St, Akron, $750,000

336 Upland Ave, Akron, $750,000

513 Talbot Ave, Akron, $750,000

968 Bellevue Ave, Akron, $750,000

7686 Brandywine Rd, Boston Heights Village, $615,000

36 Brandywine Dr, Hudson, $550,000

2712 Carriage Hill Dr, Akron, $579,900

According to Realtor.com, the Hudson home on Brandywine Road was built in 2001 on a 2.38-acre lot. At 4,057 square feet, the home has three bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The listing describes the home as having a "blend of elegance and modern comfort."

Upon entering through the foyer, the open great room is illuminated in natural light thanks to skylights and many windows. There's also a gas fireplace.

The open dining area is connected to the recently-renovated kitchen featuring new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and a large island.

Also on the main floor is the primary suite. The "generous" bedroom space has skylights, a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom the listing says "exudes sophistication" with black tile, black granite and a walk-in shower and soaking tub overlooking the wooded yard.

Two more bedrooms are upstairs along with a full bathroom.

The finished basement features a large rec room, and a separate room that could serve as an office or fourth bedroom. There's also another full bathroom.

Outside, there's a backyard deck that has access from both the dining area in the kitchen and the primary suite.

Take a look inside.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

823 Inman St, to CRG Families LLC, $750,000

2942 Millbrook St, to Burton Tradale, $77,550

2834 Robindale Ave, to Ironclad Properties LLC, $160,000

678 Inman St, to CRG Families LLC, $750,000

336 Upland Ave, to CRG Families LLC, $750,000

902 Beardsley St, to Loucks Chad, $8,000

266 W Long St, to Essquare Homes LLC, $18,375

409 Silver St, to Freeman Ashantae U, $120,000

369 Windsor St, to CRG Families LLC, $750,000

914 Bisson Ave, to CRG Families LLC, $750,000

1688 & 1690 Tanglewood Dr, to Ryan Christian A, $198,000

751 Mercer Ave, to J & J Home Improvements LLC, $31,000

676 Crossings Ln, to Gibson Gregory Lee, $239,490

524 Meredith Ln, to Rocky River S&M LLC, $60,000

1058 Mercer Ave, to Hess Jessica, $85,000

160 Casterton Ave, to Merwin Frank, $490,000

475 Crouse St, to Hughes Andrew, $62,500

963 Penn Ave, to CRG Families LLC, $750,000

414 Matthews St, to Parker Jeff, $65,000

384 Doyle St, to the Sakhamuru Group Ltd, $36,000

896 Cliffside Dr, to Rubenstein Barry, $180,000

784 Brown St, to Thomas Ross, $40,000

985 Ridgeway Dr, to CRG Families LLC, $750,000

2509 Christensen Ave, to Fridley John Curtis, $48,000

815 Thayer St, to Mckeon Michael G, $118,500

1061 Dover Ave, to Pierce Trenton, $70,000

2249 SW 5th St, to Meriggiare LLC, $87,000

1420 Woodbirch Ave, to Beitko David J, $117,000

1921 Goodyear Blvd, to Snodgrass Brenda L, $150,000

665 Dorchester Rd, to Jennings Jerry, $145,000

421 Hillman Rd, to K & R Property Solutions LLC, $85,000

501 Douglas St, to Ayers Michael Sr, $200,500

549 Dayton St, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $63,000

856 Mayfair Rd, to Earnest Buyers LLC, $400,000

1041 & 1/2 Clark St, to CRG Families LLC, $750,000

2712 Carriage Hill Dr, to Stoner Joseph John, $579,900

1260 Tampa Ave, to Amb Property Management LLC, $39,000

513 Talbot Ave, to CRG Families LLC, $750,000

900 N Howard St, to Baten Anastacio Ramos, $42,000

278 Millcreek Dr, to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $90,000

987 Jean Ave, to Iona Russell B, $62,000

36 W Mapledale Ave, to Lane Shawna Star, $41,290

534 Douglas St, to Ayers Michael Sr, $200,500

672 Thoreau Ave, to Calhoun Jennifer, $53,000

823 Georgia Ave, to Real Juanramon Del, $110,000

901 Jean Ave, to K&R Property Solutions LLC, $70,700

2487 Eastgate Ave, to Hughes Andrew, $135,000

627 Allyn St, to Crosscountry Property Investments LLC, $16,500

30 Menlo Park Dr, to Vassel Michelle M, $130,000

968 Bellevue Ave, to CRG Families LLC, $750,000

399 Madison Ave, to Macqueen Rob C, $102,500

361 Cross St, to Akoh LLC, $93,000

1568 Wildon Ave, to Hoskin John Derick, $101,970

905 Hunt St, to Atlas 360 Prime LLC, $12,611

45 Oakdale Ave, to Ayers Michael Sr, $200,500

681 Dan St, to KKB Venture Properties LLC, $85,000

124 E Ralston Ave, to Roo Town Rentals LLC, $58,000

905 Kling St, to CRG Families LLC, $750,000

1857 Flint Ave, to Bodog Samuel, $45,000

333 Dean St, to Treetop LLC, $58,000

1883 Marigold Ave, to Rice Dora A, $73,280

346 Crestwood Ave, to Cooper Adelina S, $147,500

697 Villa Ave, to Mellott Samantha Ashley, $105,000

Barberton

244 E Cassell Ave, to Russell Thad Investments LLC, $62,000

5275 Frederick St, to NVR Inc, $32,500

398 Washington Ave, to Stender John Myron, $141,200

513 Washington Ave, to Stuhldreher Nicholas, $218,000

1193 Stratford St, to Backer Christian D, $120,000

145 Grace Ave, to Ruther Scott Howard, $150,000

249 24th St NW, to Barberton Realty One LLC, $53,000

195 19th St NW, to MHQ Services LLC, $28,500

687 Wooster Rd N, to Open Home Capital LLC, $68,000

Bath Township

3399 Tee Dr, to Brock Jacob Allen, $335,000

Boston Heights Village

7686 Brandywine Rd, to Jackson Douglas M Trustee, $615,000

Clinton Village

6626 Van Buren Rd, to Masters Glenn W Trustee, $393,058

6949 Van Buren Rd, to Gerber Victor M, $70,000

Coventry Township

70 Mallard Point Dr, to Kushner Samuel, $197,475

2909 S Main St, to Chakraborty Maureen, $177,000

109 W Ingleside, to Novak Zachary, $237,000

Cuyahoga Falls

317 Monroe Ave, to Hendrus Miranda, $190,000

1774 Sedro St, to Fasnacht Randy D, $193,000

1468 Curtis Ave, to Strong Cynthia, $175,000

800 Loomis Ave, to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $105,000

3291 & 3293 Oakwood Dr, to Murphy Timothy Michael Jr, $219,900

2644 Sylvan Rd, to Penk Isabelle, $240,000

2506 9th Ct, to Dempsey Elizabeth Suzanne, $107,000

263 Victor Ave, to Palmer Andrew, $165,000

615 Brookpark Dr, to Riter Remodeling LLC, $194,000

4007 North Steels Cir, to Lemmon Eric D, $275,900

Fairlawn

2684 Durand Rd, to Reynolds Nina, $190,000

Green

3376 Molly Dr, to Johnson Bradley Astor, $180,000

3799 Goldenwood Way, to Shaffer Adam V, $424,035

185 Gunarh Dr, to Swonger Nicholas at, $245,000

4187 Belleau Woods Cir, to Deberte Nicholas, $271,000

6421 S Main St, to City of Green, $155,000

4711 Sherylton Hills, to Demercado Anthony, $235,500

315 Hemsley Ave, to Pittinger Jessica Lee, $149,900

2025 Wise Rd, to Green Steven M, $220,000

Hudson

227 W Streetsboro St, to Mitco Remodeling & Renovations Inc, $331,000

36 Brandywine Dr, to Billings Jim, $550,000

43 Hudson Commons Dr, to Stine Alison, $345,000

5650 Brookshire Dr, to Braun Kenneth, $821,063

Macedonia

8919 Chinaberry Cir N, to Semple Mark Anthony, $105,000

857 Millstream Run, to Cinalli Dominic, $315,500

931 Florence Dr, to Palladino August, $232,500

Munroe Falls

190 Lindsey Rd, to Tharp Justin H, $227,900

140 Bermont Ave, to Ciborek Joseph A, $205,000

New Franklin

6658 Van Buren Rd, to JTM Land Company LLC, $393,058

5760 Brookwood Dr, to Hanzel Jacob Matthew, $260,000

6610 Kepler Rd, to Ricjards Rory, $480,000

837 Yager Rd, to Belknap Excavation LLC, $23,000

Northfield Village

223 Steeple Chase Run, to Evans Lisa Marie Nicole, $168,500

9203 Lincoln Dr, to Sanders Robert, $205,000

71 May Ave, to Ballard Courtney N, $195,000

Norton

3715 Strawboard Ave, to NVR Inc, $65,838

2723 Baker Dr, to NVR Inc, $51,511

3740 Kirkham Dr, to NVR Inc, $364,980

3732 Kirkham Dr, to Lynde Drake, $308,160

4024 Reimer Rd, to Butzer Aaron D Sr Trustee, $85,000

Reminderville

10002 Pirates Trl, to Lombardo Michael R Jr, $295,000

Richfield Village

3200 Brushwood Rd, to Gronowski Sarah J, $405,000

3484 Scanwood Dr, to Teutsch Emily, $419,900

Sagamore Hills Township

641 Brittany Ct, to Glenn Joanne, $249,750

7301 Morning Star Trl, to Stadler Brent Michael, $281,000

6990 S Boyden Rd, to Kane Joseph, $237,045

Silver Lake Village

3074 Englewood Dr, to Mungillo Jennifer, $289,900

Springfield Township

309 Meadowridge Rd, to Gooding Chelsie P, $260,000

1211 Winter Fern Ave, to Smith Joseph Schubert, $335,000

1363 Beach Dr Ext, to Fisher Frederick Trustee, $369,000

2234 Dewport Dr, to Biscgoff Ellen, $153,000

Stow

3777 & 3781 Osage St, to Lesniak Sam, $290,000

620 Acorn Pl, to Doyle Justin, $345,700

2877 E Celeste View Dr, to Long Clay, $305,000

Tallmadge

998 Vicki Path, to Wittman Tyler, $320,000

597 Wring Dr, to Crockett Brent J, $270,000

Twinsburg

2422 Ashdale Dr, to Stefano Daniel A, $293,502

1285 Waldo Way, to Bearden Sherese N, $315,000

9996 Serene Ct, to Sudan Navtaj Singh, $265,000

9555 Shadywood Ln, to Hyde Britanny M, $280,000

9258 Liberty Rd, to Carpenter Stephen W, $345,000

9004 Twin Hills Pkwy, to Saltzman Daniel Alan, $279,000

2539 Walton Blvd, to Nickel Gail, $310,000

Twinsburg Township

8260 Ravenna Rd, to Bersee Brian Robert, $180,000

8446 Ravenna Rd, to Benich Elaine A, $330,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Alliance

3625 Porter, Ford Carol A to Irwin Bradley W & Tracie (J&S), $370,500

Atwater

1295 Aberagg Rd, Hughey Eric M & Angela D (J&S) to Constant Eric & Bridget (J&S), $405,000

Aurora

702 Club Dr W, BLW Properties LLC to Fayerman Peter S & Donna J (J&S), $225,000

680 Hardwick, Weathervane Builders LLC to Chapman Diane, $1,049,000

156 New Hudson Rd, Ambrose Matthew R & Elizabeth G (J&S) to Marko Joseph Anthony Jr & Ashley Marie (J&S), $425,000

567 Dover Dr, Vanstavel Valerie M to Labuda Mark A (Trustee), $420,000

640 Club Dr W, BLW Properties LLC to Fayerman Peter S & Donna J (J&S), $205,000

480 Pioneer Tl E, Monda Elizabeth M & Elizabeth to Tornow Andrew B & Ashley C (J&S), $390,000

Deerfield

9938 Wildflower BV, Baker Stacy & Paul Wagner to Gibbons Jon D, $20,000

Garrettsville

8978 St Rt 305, Byler Wallace D & Mary E (J&S) to Langevin Raymond P & Rita (J&S), $400,000

Hiram

11939 Garfield, Evers Johnathan Adam & Natalie Elise Kreuz (J&S) to Evers Kenneth J (Trustee), $250,000

Kent

221 Elm, Dubois Sierra N & Holley K (J&S) to Worthy Joseph, $228,000

4476 Ledge Ct, Pleasant Lakes of Ohio LLC to Bailey Barbara E, $74,000

7713 Hudson, Bell Joshoua Lee to Neale Ralph T Jr & Sonya R (J&S), $154,500

4169 Whitestone Rd, Kramer Daniel J & Katherine E (J&S) to Warren Randale Q, $325,000

4472 Ledge Ct, Pleasant Lakes of Ohio LLC to Burgoyne Paul & Stacy A Nedolast, $73,120

1340 Mockingbird, Slone Herbert R & Kelly S (J&S) to Bennett William & Sue (J&S), $625,000

Mantua

4437 St Rt 303, Mceldowney Keaton & Abigail (J&S) to Szabo Thomas & Kati Massaro (J&S), $216,500

9445 Limeridge, Leet Bridget M Aka Bridget Leet to Martin Keanu A S, $35,000

Mogadore

4028 Highland, Moneypenny Sandra L to Rodgers Kami D, $210,000

563 Crest, Knoderer Mary Kathryn-Tod @ (4) to Bailey Nicole, $271,000

2484 Johnnycake Rd, Hoover Kenneth F & Brandie S (J&S) to Hoover Matthew, $325,000

Oberlin

4491 Rock Spring, Sahli Robert W to Lange Alex B, $119,000

Ravenna

111 Avon, Stoerkel Abby to Home Handler LLC, $75,000

808 Riddle, Makarev Evgeny to Ebie David, $95,000

Rootstown

4103 Sabin, Dunfee Gary & Joan A (J&S) to Hilliard Joseph T & Darla (J&S), $188,000

Streetsboro

9001 St Rt 14, Koontz Properties LLC to Collins Land Acquisition LLC, $425,000

9374 St Rt 14, SRC Holdings VII LLC to Carrington Capital Investments IV LLC, $1,950,000

10005 Bates, Tinch Lisa to Martinez Miranda Mae, $95,000

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Csaki Danny Lee Jr & Rieger Jaclyn A from Keirn Ronald A & Susan J, 1030 Overlook Dr, $170,000.

Edwards Chase Jonathan from Jones James G, 2312 S Arch Ave, $117,000.

Lesh Properties LLC from Stanga Philip J & Amedeo Renee, 2481 W State St, $115,000.

LZ Alliance LLC from Lush Enterprises LLC, 2340 W State St, $700,000.

Ormiston Jaden Dean from Csaki Danny L, 2515 S Linden Ave, $125,000.

Sands Rentals LLC from Woodell Rick, 1615 Fairview PL, $99,900.

Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust from One 0 0 One Alliance LLC, 36 Rosenberry St, $82,500.

Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust from One 0 0 One Alliance LLC, 46 Rosenberry St, $82,500.

Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust from One 0 0 One Alliance LLC, 864 S Union Ave, $82,500.

Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust from One 0 0 One Alliance LLC, 880 S Union Ave, $82,500.

Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust from One 0 0 One Alliance LLC, parcel 102842 Union Ave S, $82,500.

Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust from One 0 0 One Alliance LLC, parcel 104899 Rosenberry St E, $82,500.

Sloat Brenden from Cunningham Stephanie, 1001 Noble St, $2,000.

Smith Christy from Edgar Leo Kenneth Jr, 1533 S Seneca Ave, $87,000.

Yoho Barbara from Mudrick Sheila F, 101 Catherine LN, $139,900.

Bethlehem Township

Rearick Zachary & Mallory from Gourley David A Jr, 417 Tuscarawas St NE, $190,000.

Rosencrance Ryan Lee & Christie Lynn from Reaves Gerald W, parcel 1100247 Safari Trl, $4,200.

Wimer Tia R from Huscusson Susan Ann, 6000 Beth Ave SW #45, $4,000.

Canal Fulton

Friedrichsen Jane & Thomas N Jr from Boak Teia R Ttee of the Boak Family, 728 Locust St S, $200,200.

Canton

15 Canton LLC from Griffiths Craid S Ttee & 15 Canton LLC, 3430 Westview Ave NW, $300,000.

15 Canton LLC from XP-6 Properties LLC, 3748 Woodford Ave NW, $340,000.

Blate Michele K from Simmons Ronald, 4525 Logan Ave NW, $230,000.

Brandon Pamala Kay from Heck Rachel, 1227 Poplar Ave SW, $139,900.

Canton1 LLC from Spar Jon Tte, parcel 10008999 Tuscarawas St W, $1,325,000.

Carpenter Real Estate Holdings LLC from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 2414 Grigsby PL SW, $48,000.

Cedillo Jeffrey Samir Diaz from Cedillo Eleizer O Diaz, 306 16th St NE, $41,600.

Chosen 1 Properties LLC from 1124 Mckinley LLC, 1124 Mckinley Ave NW, $175,000.

Chosen 1 Properties LLC from 1124 Mckinley LLC, 507 Richard PL NW, $175,000.

Coastal Line Homes LLC from Ozden Cihan, 1319 Walnut Ave NE Condo 35, $41,000.

Crisalli Nicholas A & Brooke N from Baross Nathan M, 4804 Parwich Cir NE, $276,000.

Davis Arthur L from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 1229 Bedford Ave SW, $81,000.

Diaz Cedillo Oslyn Joczan from Stanley David & Greenlee Carol Jean, 806 12th St NE, $40,900.

Esway Stephen A from Vaughn Jeffrey L, 1711 Harvard Ave NW, $24,000.

Flying Journalism LLC from Prime Home Investments LLC, 1256 Fulton Rd NW, $275,000.

Fuller Justin from Dave Dewayne Sr, 2301 9th St SW, $53,000.

Gonzalez Malonado Jason Antonio from Kenna Lee Holdings LLC, 1421 4th St NE, $17,000.

Griffiths Craid S Ttee & 15 Canton LLC from Griffiths Craid S Ttee & XP-5 Properties, 3430 Westview Ave NW, $300,000.

K&R Property Holdings LLC from Gamble Edward, 2222 17th St NE, $50,800.

Kab Growth LLC from Duckworth Zita A, 1014 Broad Ave NW, $50,000.

Kanam John M from Wenning Richard C &Janet, 1620 Wooster Ave NE, $34,000.

Kanam John Michael from Palladium-Broomwellholdings LLC, 1425 Struble Ave NE, $32,250.

Kell Michael T from Nguyen Thuy Tien T, 1609 Oxford Ave NW, $52,500.

Kenna Lee Holdings LLC from Brooks Jonathan, 1421 4th St NE, $8,500.

Kulczak Steve from Salmen Gregory, 2304 Center CT NW, $145,000.

Laliberte Patrick from Joseph Aaron B & Sarah Nicole, 337 Pheasant Run Cir NW, $305,000.

Livi Property LLC from Capstone 72 Properties LLC, 710 Prospect Ave SW, $118,000.

Manning Russell B Sr & Rhiannon L from Bittenbender Mark W, 2850 25th St NE, $30,000.

Melendez Garcia Jose Alexis from Sereno Crystal, 1116 Ressler CT SW, $90,000.

Michel Tristen & Burton Lucia Marie from Rudd Christopher R, 935 Ridge Rd NW, $153,000.

Middlebrooks Andre K from B&K Real Estate, 514 Newton Ave NW, $75,000.

Murray Lucas W from Angus Lanny R II & Justina L, 809 20th St NE, $90,000.

Osborne Robert G & Earawanna from Lightning Holdings LLC, 1149 Rockwood Ave SW, $158,000.

PGP Properties LLC from Cross Esther E, 627 Alexander PL NE, $17,900.

Pristine Real Estate Limited Liability from Tozzi Capital LLC, 1130 Auburn PL NW, $50,000.

Pristine Real Estate LLP from Rose John T Jr & Denise E, 1328 18th St NW, $59,900.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Dinko Richard & Jill, 1137 7th St NW, $170,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Dinko Richard L & Jill M, 1114 6th St NW, $170,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Dinko Richard L & Jill M, 804 7th St NW, $170,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Dinko Richard L & Jill M, 808 7th St NW, $170,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Dinko Richard L & Jill M, parcel 247367 Hert PL NW, $170,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Dulaney Janae Danielle, 1313 Spring Ave NE, $80,000.

Sunday Properties Ohio LLC from Neo Home Buyers Inc, 2711 11th St NW, $86,000.

Top Realty Enterprises LLC from Nero Rick A, 1821 Grace Ave NE, $43,600.

Wiegreff Alisha & Shaun from Rose Michael L, 650 Hannah Cir NW, $320,000.

Williams Dyanne K & Dawn J from Pfeiderer John T, 216 Ingram Ave SW, $121,500.

Yagiela Daniel & Jessica from Freeh Garrett Thomas, 1214 35th St NW, $115,000.

Canton Township

Peter Nicholas M from REO Trust 2021-NR3, 3101 Gambrinus Ave SW, $46,000.

Jackson Township

AJ0919 03 LLC from Soni Nitin R & Ritan, 6691 Blendon Ave NW, $265,000.

Caldwell Robin L & Rodney J from Mclain David T Ttee, 5455 Peninsula Dr NW, $525,000.

Carrante John Michael & Karen A & from Hall Christine A, 6133 Cedar LN NW, $150,000.

Flores Lauren A & Alberto F from Deering Joseph T, 5600 Astrojet St NW, $249,000.

Ford Amy Elizabeth from Bender Jeanne A Ttee, 6425 Palmer Dr NW, $269,000.

Gory Amy L from RG3 LLC, 7439 Greenview Ave NW, $96,000.

Graham Gail F from Comanitz Patricia Trustee, 3533 Deer Trace Ave NW, $380,000.

Jumrukovski Goran & Tanja from Welsh Fred P & Sarah E, parcel 1608460 Radcliff Ave NW, $26,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6895 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Kardohely Diane M from Pekar John P & Elizabeth C, 4483 Forest Glen NW, $255,000.

Kessler Patrick J from Moon Jeffrey G & Susan A, parcel 1602887 Fleetwood Ave NW, $25,000.

Phelps Carla & Jeffrey from Klein Martin C Jr &Elaine D Trustees, 8330 Overwood Ave NW, $300,000.

Prestige Worldwide Re LLC from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO David, 9465 Shady Oaks St NW, $150,000.

The Covenant Family Trust from Highsmith Joyce N, 5805 Woodhill Dr NW, $220,000.

Lake Township

Brintzenhofe Aaron Ross & Rose Marie from Belaney Corey N & Ewart Shannon R, 3800 Broad Vista St NW, $290,000.

Converse Jason R from Nannah Timothy G & Linda M, 10623 Charney Ave NW, $205,000.

Elliott Jeremy from Tuck Carolyn D, 13170 Lake Ave NE, $174,000.

Fenske Jurgen Dieter & Virigina from Boyd Susie Etal, 400 Jerome Ave SW, $100,000.

Haddad Melissa G & Jeffrey J from Hershey Gerald W, 12097 Lisa St NW, $187,500.

Haddad Melissa G & Jeffrey J from Hershey Gerald W, parcel 1901021 Lisa Ave NW, $187,500.

Mckiernan Susan Paolano from Myles David M Ttee, 8271 Pheasant Ave NW, $212,000.

Lawrence Township

Earnsberger Alex Robert & Megan Nicole from Spurrell Jason & Amanda, 12329 Stover Farm Dr NW, $350,000.

Good Elliot C & Karla J from Miller Henry E, 15451 Wooster St NW, $120,000.

Rylea Realty LLC from Cumpston John R, 3945 Easter Ave NW, $67,100.

Lexington Township

Davis-Clark Kendell & Orzo Jessica from Knepp Ronald G & Lucinda S Trustees of T, 10955 Julie St NE, $252,500.

Fitzelle Shawn & Ginger from Hoops Lavina K, 12515 Beula St NE, $213,400.

Louisville

HK Advance LLC from Eckert Kendra, 705 W Main St, $79,900.

Kling Jashua & Brooke from Lehmiller Samuel & Tracy, 1002 Crosswyck Cir, $333,941.

Ofp Properties LLC from Buccasso Anthony L, parcel 10009842 Enterprise Cir, $130,000.

Selene Finance LP from Bryant Steve & Alesha, 813 E Gorgas St, $48,772.

Massillon

Hartman Chad M & Michelle K from Gibbs Brothers Construction, 436 6th St NE, $42,000.

Menches Thomas E IV & Adkins Stevie from North Star Investors LLC, 156 26th St NW, $169,900.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1828 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Patterson Andrew Craig & Charity Faith from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3478 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $321,330.

Simma Inc Property Solutions LLC from Schweizer Max, 1765 Huron Rd SE, $28,000.

Wallace Renee M from Meggyesy Matthew S and Megan E, 722 Franklin Rd NE, $115,000.

Whittington Donald L II from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3433 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $274,345.

North Canton

Boda Katie from Kardohely Diane M, 924 Pittsburg Ave NW, $309,900.

Boda Katie from Kardohely Diane M, parcel 9203580 Carosel Cir NW, $309,900.

Martin Richard Vernon & Cathie Denise from Linsenbigler Ronald L & Mcdonald Lucinda, 1633 Bennington Cir SW, $289,000.

Mihelich Dean from Fry Sara J, 200 Wise Ave NE, $169,900.

Reinhart Property Group LLC from Shaw Thomas L, 802 Edgewood St SE, $175,000.

Osnaburg Township

Knight Austin W & Winter Miranda H from Winter Kenneth D & Teresa L, 7373 Orchardview Dr SE, $177,000.

Paris Township

HPH Energy LLC from Poole Donald R Sr, parcel 4106001 Lincoln St SE, $12,500.

HPH Energy LLC from Wade Gregory L & Rose M, 368 Pleasant Valley Dr SE, $20,160.

Rowland Kimberley Trustee from Bolevich Michael J & Conrad Jessica, 1168 Fox Ave SE, $440,000.

Perry Township

Anderson Mitchell & Nicole E from Baker Carolyn S, 227 Freeman Rd NW, $60,000.

Bellstedt-Boscoe Pamala J from Duell Karl Jay IV & Karen A, 8228 Navarre Rd SW, $75,000.

Bradley Bryan R & Helen Y from Smith Timothy & Melody, 301 Perry Dr NW, $215,000.

Brownsword Zachary & Alison from Brownsword Gary T &Michelle R, 2591 Ashwell Ave SW, $295,000.

Humes Richard from Simmonds George, 158 Saratoga Ave NW, $207,000.

Hutchinson Laura & Thomas from Everetts Cynthia, 1428 Saratoga Ave SW, $85,250.

Keister Wallace F Jr from Troyer Raymond N & Ruth E, parcel 10017934 Hilton St NW, $34,604.

King Kimberly A from Pack Bobby L, 2285 Delaware Ave SW, $185,555.

Meyer James & Julia from Troyer Raymond N & Ruth E, parcel 10017930 Pheasant Grove Ave NW, $54,490.

Sponseller Darren from White Joshua E, 4611 8th St NW, $138,500.

Warstler Simon from Troyer Raymond N & Ruth E, parcel 10017931 Pheasant Grove Ave NW, $47,045.

Wolf Haley N & Hoskins Carter W from Catazaro Ronald L, 1425 Ellwood Ave SW, $160,000.

Pike Township

HPH Energy LLC from Campbell James R & April, 3424 Greenhill Cabin Rd SE, $8,400.

Plain Township

Brake Brandon Tyler from Spay Jr Robert J, 2525 Brookdale St NW, $204,500.

Cretella Nancy J from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 6756 Harrington Court Ave NE, $347,320.

Koerner Frederick from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation DBA, 6889 Harrington Court Ave NE, $380,510.

Livingston James v from Naturale Sharon A, 3100 Whitewood St NW, $237,500.

Pastor Pablo Sica from Mayle Wanda & Melanie, 3020 Long Ave NE, $130,000.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC from Brown Anthony D II, 4124 Tannybrooke LN NW #16A, $116,000.

Scheibe Cole from Smith Jr David Emilio, 8008 Garnet Ave NE, $195,000.

Turner Jason & Amy from Pond Michael, 2012 Easton St NE, $205,000.

Wyatt Michael J & Patricia A from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 6804 Harrington Court Ave NE, $395,065.

Zambrano Carrion Jeronimo & Gutierrez from Campian Tracey L, 3020 Bollinger Ave NE, $115,000.

Sandy Township

Yoder Chris D from Baum Chris & Michele, 7440 Wiandt St SE, $10,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Brewster Estates LLC from Schmidgall Ethan Wayne & Cynthia Ann, 460 First St SW #55, $1,000.

Moomaw Gregory R from Gamba Gonzalo H & Cira D Co Ttees, 110 Washington St SW, $255,000.

MEDINA COUNTY

Brunswick

4434 Chaseline Ridge, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $93,000

4459 Edgeview Trl, Drees Company to O'hare Kit M & Tim J, $444,539

4841 Treeline Dr, Lemon Homer R to Abdelaal Ahmed & Ayia Gomaa, $312,000

4539 Chaseline Ridge, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $93,000

3711 Ruth Dr, Smith Marjorie R to Hopkins Daniel D, $269,900

580 Topaz Ln, Plataniotis Spiro G & Harisios to Cujba Iuliana & Florian, $170,000

3911 Miner Dr, Fifth Third Bank to Wells Adam R, $178,000

2887 Westway Dr, Gen 3 Enterprises LLC to 2887 Westway Drive LLC, $625,000

550 Substation Rd, Henson John H & Nancy L to Taylor Nathaniel, $160,100

Chippewa Lake

parcel 020-10D-36-020 Chippewa Rd, Fox Timothy & Kristen to Lapinski Jason T & Rebecca Lynn, $73,000

Hinckley

1220 Center Rd, Quest Property Holdings LLC to Lewicki Anthony D, $330,000

2693 W 130th St, Evert Lawrence Gage & Tina K to Evert Lawrence Gage, $68,105

164 Valley Brook Blvd, MTP to Kordahi Andrew Yacoub & Stephanie Zeidan, $546,000

1148 Ridge Rd, Klein Michial M to Fashempour Daniel Adam, $283,500

779 Center Rd, Hinckley Hills Investments LLC to Shaffer Katie Elizabeth & Eric Walter Pesto, $120,000

2534 Forest Dr, Gantos Group Inc the to Rysh Jason, $218,200

Homerville

11178 Simcox Rd, Deere Green Acres LLC to Hollek Lauren Ann, $235,000

Litchfield

3465 Yost Rd, Rakes James D & Marilyn to Widdowson Jason Christopher & Joy Lynn, $354,900

8445 Crow Rd, Balog Anne G to 8445 Crow Road LLC, $430,000

Lodi

737 Whisper Creek Ln, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $52,500

735 Whisper Creek Ln, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $52,500

311 Medina St, Faircloth Deborah L to Cleveland Asset Recovery LLC, $17,000

Medina

651 Sturbridge Dr Unit 18, Pipher Jeanie to Wade Nicole Lyn & Brett Martin, $170,250

3935 Burgundy Bay West, Tippie Daniel M & Georgia Fath to Tippie Daniel M & Travis C Wagner, $179,500

5737 Paula Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $87,550

327 Baxter St, Brock Mary Louise Trustee to Volcan-Lough Properties LLC, $130,000

4174 Sierra CL, Walter Kenneth R & Laura A to Rotocast Technologies Inc, $350,000

1341 Wilbur Rd, Kaunas Darius J to Pizzuti Brandon & Jennifer, $475,000

6133 Triple Crown Dr, Buchtinec Joseph J Jr to Buchtinec Thomas Christopher & Abigail Rose, $410,000

5722 Elmer Way, Henson James R II & Jody M to Ford Jeanie T & Kirwin L Trustees, $562,500

1168 N Jefferson St U-34, Hannah Harold D Trustee to Jelenic Kathleen A, $255,000

6621 River Styx Rd, Mason Daniel J & Heather M to Gal George A & Christina M, $310,000

6339 Livia Ln, Shaffer Katie E & Eric W Pesto to Spore Nicholas & Rebekah Beran, $575,000

128 Bishop Alley, Behun Michael R to Rosenbaum Agigail M, $198,000

1062 Brookfield Dr, Sorci Joseph R to Greene Michelle, $237,900

4902 Foote Rd #10, Somerville April L to Drdek Catherine A, $275,000

6919 Wadsworth Rd, Prince Kary Anne to Hughes Sarah, $250,000

5335 Wedgewood Rd, Schuster Ryan S & Sharon L to Muniz Gabriela Escudero & Luis Escudero Diez De Bonilla, $343,000

Seville

10307 Prospect St, Steiner Brent R Trustee to Kipfer Joel R & Allison J, $345,000

580 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750

233 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Marinic Jeffrey, $275,000

132 Royal Crest Dr Unit F, Duperow Ronald K to Meager Eileen, $70,000

241 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Daugharthy Bradley & Megan, $295,300

572 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750

9160 Westfield Rd, Lubanovich Nancy J to Anderson Richard J & Copley Lisa J, $300,000

522 Swan Dr, NVR Inc to Bazilius Michael R, $348,980

Spencer

7421 Firestone Rd, Tatgenhorst Christopher R & Michelle Ralyea to Lewarchick Jack & Madison Arent, $340,000

Wadsworth

510 Oak St, Meadows Kelsey E to Nye Phillip M Jr & Stacey L, $260,000

102 Fairview Ave, Hathaway Robert D to Hgke Properties LLC, $76,400

658 Archwood Rd, Reynolds Michael D & Lisa M to Gambaccini Susan A, $460,000

172 Country Meadow Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Baker Russell F & Susan M Vellettay-Baker, $521,075

367 West St, Adams Thomas W Trustee to Gatsios Paul W, $210,000

210 Meadowcreek Dr, Rodgers Kami Denise to Tanner Joshua & Jessica, $310,000

1392 High St, KCW Real Estate LLC to Johnny Wadsworth Real Estate LLC, $1,800,000

Westfield Center

8578 Virginia Dr, Piscitello John & Kathleen to Leluika Paul & Lisa, $82,000

WAYNE COUNTY

Burbank

131 Mill St, Daugherty Gary & Bruce to Vasic Alexandra M, $93,000

Creston

110 Wayne Ave, Huffman Jared M & Marjorie L S/T to Schott Erica, $212,000

Doylestown

15320 Galehouse Rd, Steen Karen E & Elizabeth A Lewis Trustees to Pollard Christopher V & Lauren E, $550,000

Fredericksburg

7222 Harrison Rd, Mast Leroy D & Emery S/T to Miller Roy W & Sara J & Willis R, $350,000

Orrville

615 N Vine St, Wiles Gerald A to Messenger Polly A, $78,400

1846 Tammy Ct, Carter Todd W & Rebecca A S/T to Troyer Brendan J & Theresa Ann, $250,000

Rittman

189 E Sunset Dr, Ho Chah C & Jinnii Z S/T to Sausedo Miguel & Elonit Yasmeen Saucedo, $185,000

22 Murdock Dr, Murphy Ron to Houchins Benjiman E, $132,000

308 Nautilus Ln, Jordan Jeff & Mary S/T to Barker Sean, $180,000

West Salem

11184 Stratton Rd, George Martha to Pfeiffer Michael Scott & Stephanie Ann, $52,500

Wooster

1094 W Hutton Rd, Zimmerman Troy D & Venus to Miller Raymond N & John Jr, $155,000

115 Cherry Ln, BCS Holdings LLC to Prince Kary Anne, $245,000

4229 E Messner Rd, Hershberger Daniel E & Esther S/T to Keim Marty, $450,000

2020 Christmas Run Blvd, Stansifer William F & Kelleenm S/T to Miller Brady D & Kayla A Geiser, $275,000

1150 Pittsburgh Ave, RRS Holdings LLC to Raudebaugh Cade & Lauren, $185,000

1060 Point of View Dr, Koch Shanette E to Berlin Property Group LLC, $125,000

947 E Milltown Rd, Shelly Beulah I Aka Beulah Irene Shelly to Cannon Restorations Ltd, $240,000

1485 Jesse Owens Dr, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $82,470

722 Lincoln St, Geiser Kayla A & Brady D Miller to Jones Brandi R, $143,500

