Bright Minds Biosciences Announces Closing of $25.9 Million Unit Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (CSE:DRUG) (“Bright Minds” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of units (the “Units”) of the Company. Eight Capital acted as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner in connection with the Offering on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Stifel GMP, Beacon Securities Limited and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).



Pursuant to the terms of the Offering, the Company issued 3,419,883 Units, including 116,883 Units issued pursuant to the exercise of the Underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price per Unit of $7.57 for aggregate gross proceeds of $25,888,514.31. Each Unit consists of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $9.46 per Warrant until March 17, 2024, subject to adjustment and acceleration in certain events. If the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is greater than $13.25 per Common Share for any 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is at least 30 trading days following the date of the Company issuing a press release disclosing such acceleration.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for research and development activities, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters were paid fees for their services in the amount of $916,317.13 plus expenses and received compensation warrants entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 132,666 Common Shares at a price of $7.57 per Common Share for a period of thirty-six months following closing. 39,000 of such compensation warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

About Bright Minds

Bright Minds is focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatry disorders, epilepsy and pain. Bright Minds has a portfolio of next generation serotonin agonists designed to precisely target abnormalities in neurocircuitry that lead to dysfunctional behaviors. The Company is developing targeted therapies with the potential to improve the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders through the use of serotonergic compounds leveraging its world class scientific and drug development expertise to bring forward the next generation of safe and efficacious drugs. Bright Minds drugs extenuate the therapeutic aspects of psychedelic and other serotonergic compounds while minimizing the side effects thereby creating superior drugs to first generation compounds, such as psilocybin.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to expectations about the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For further information:

Lisa M. Wilson

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

T: 212-452-2793



