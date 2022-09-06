U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

Bright Pattern Mobile Empowers Any Employee in the Enterprise to Improve CX

·5 min read

Bright Pattern Mobile allows remote and mobile employees, subject matter experts, and contact center agents to directly connect with customers on voice or digital channels. 

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software for innovative companies, announces Bright Pattern Mobile. Bright Pattern Mobile puts the power of an omnichannel contact center in the hands of every contact center agent and employee in the organization to allow anyone in the company to improve CX - from contact center agents to subject matter experts.  Bright Pattern Mobile also allows organization-wide CX productivity metrics for all employees to now be measured in real time. The solution has recently been deployed by a leading retailer in Australia in all of their nearly 200 stores.

Small Enough for a Mobile Phone, Big Enough for the Largest Enterprise

Bright Pattern Mobile puts omnichannel contact center software into the mobile phones of your employees and agents.

Bright Pattern Mobile is a mobile app that is the first and only omnichannel mobile solution that allows every employee to be connected to every customer, anywhere on voice and digital channels, including voice, text, chat, and messenger conversations. This is enabled through a slimmed down omnichannel desktop interface on an iPhone or Android smartphone.

Nancy Jamison, Senior Industry Director, Information Communication Technologies at Frost & Sullivan:  "Bright Pattern's focus on omnichannel digital transformation and mobile-first approach, has been further enhanced with mobile innovation, enabling omnichannel CX capabilities across the enterprise. This further validates that everyone in an organization is responsible for improving CX, and Bright Pattern Mobile helps them achieve it."

"Bright Pattern Mobile is the first and only contract center solution like this in the marketplace that allows both voice and digital conversations throughout the enterprise.  Customers can now connect to the best resource - whether in the contact center or anywhere in the organization - on their channel of choice via mobile devices," noted Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern.

Leading industry analyst firms, such as Frost & Sullivan, have noted that CX is a top 3 spending priority of most large and midsize companies.  However, most employees outside the contact center are not able to directly interact with customers when needed.  Departments, people and subject matter experts in companies are typically not able to be leveraged to help customers, as contact centers are the primary customer touchpoint.  Additionally, expert employees are increasingly remote or mobile and are not tied into existing CX processes. Bright Pattern Mobile allows any employee in the entire organization to play a role in improving CX - whether it is knowledge workers such as in-store personnel, mortgage bankers, field specialists, or contact center agents themselves. As a component within Bright Pattern's Contact Center Platform it also allows the CX productivity of every employee to be monitored.

Enterprise-wide CX Made Possible with Bright Pattern Mobile

Although Bright Pattern Mobile use-case examples include:

  • A customer calling/texting/chatting/messaging to a company can now be connected to the best subject matter expert anywhere in the company - inside the contact center or beyond.

  • Any employee in the company using their iPhone or Android device can talk or communicate via digital channels with customers, and share documents, photos or videos.

  • A customer reaching out to a retailer can be connected directly to in-store associates who are experts on a particular product. Customers can also reach out to the contact center and then be routed to the best expert in the stores.

  • A customer texting for status of a loan can be connected to their loan officer even if this specialist is outside the contact center and only reachable on a mobile device.

  • A patient can easily be connected to anyone in the healthcare enterprise such as a nurse, lab technician, pharmacy staff, or claims information specialists.

  • A customer needing to reach a subject matter expert after hours can be directly connected to the needed expert.

Features

Bright Pattern Mobile allows companies to bring all needed employees together to improve CX while providing digital mobile transformation:

  • Contact center type metrics of employee or CX productivity can now for the first time be applied to other employees, to better understand and improve company-wide productivity.

  • Voice, SMS, chat, and Messengers conversations can be enabled for any employee via a streamlined mobile app.

  • Company-wide communication on the app through the Bright Pattern platform, allowing all employees, including those outside the contact center, to communicate with customers and each other.

  • Single pane of glass visibility to customer journey history on the mobile app from previous interactions on voice and digital channels.

  • Ability to see user presence within the organization - agents can see if a colleague is online, away, or offline and bring in those colleagues to customer interactions.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

 

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern)
SOURCE Bright Pattern

