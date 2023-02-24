U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.78
    -52.54 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,771.15
    -382.76 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,371.71
    -218.69 (-1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.93
    -20.16 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    +0.72 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.30
    -8.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    -0.44 (-2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9710
    +0.0920 (+2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1951
    -0.0068 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3830
    +1.7320 (+1.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,180.32
    -679.15 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.87
    -17.18 (-3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     
RIGHT NOW:

Hot PCE index hits tech stocks like Apple, Tesla

Bright Pattern Partners with Teleconnect & Service GmbH in Germany to Deliver Omnichannel Contact Center Solutions for the DACH Region

·3 min read

Bright Pattern partners with innovative omnichannel contact center consulting specialist to improve the customer experience for companies in Europe.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software for innovative companies, today announces its partnership with Teleconnect & Service GmbH, a leading provider of CX solutions in the DACH market, to provide innovative and advanced omnichannel communication solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Bright Pattern partners with Teleconnect &amp; Service GmbH
Bright Pattern partners with Teleconnect & Service GmbH

Teleconnect & Service GmbH is a technology provider based in Germany that provides contact center solutions to the DACH market, which includes Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Teleconnect & Service GmbH has been providing consulting for information and communication technologies to clients since 1998, and has worked to provide customized, yet powerful solutions that deliver on their client's specific needs when interacting with customers. This includes customizing the contact center platform to meet the specific needs of their clients and tailoring it to fit their needs when it comes to getting the most value out of their customer interactions. Teleconnect & Service GmbH's solutions and products are geared towards saving their customers time, money, and resources, all while helping customers deliver on their CX goals.

Bright Pattern's all-in-one omnichannel cloud contact center platform allows companies to easily communicate with customers on voice and digital channels. Bright Pattern also provides omnichannel quality management, allowing 100% of interactions on every channel to be monitored to improve the quality of every interaction. Bright Pattern also offers the industry's first and only mobile app that allows any employee in the company to connect with customers via voice, chat, messengers and SMS from their mobile phone – even employees outside the contact center. By partnering with Teleconnect, Bright Pattern can help deliver on Teleconnect's vision of providing tailored contact center solutions that can help drive innovative customer experience solutions in the DACH market.

Christian Sturz, CEO at Teleconnect & Service GmbH, described why they chose to partner with Bright Pattern. "The following criteria was decisive for the Teleconnect GmbH decision for a new contact center project partner. Bright Pattern has a configurable technical, functional, and state-of-the-art contact center platform with functionalities including true channel, bot and AI functionality with integrated quality management and WFM modules, out-of-the-box integrations with MS Teams, various CRM systems, and messenger/social media services, as well as an open and customizable interface." said Christian Sturz. "Bright Pattern is a provider that meets the European, specifically German, market requirements and is by far number 1 in terms of these requirements!"

"Teleconnect's focus on delivering smarter, innovative omnichannel contact center solutions for the DACH region perfectly aligns with Bright Patterns cloud contact center capabilities" noted Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Our simple yet powerful platform will allow Teleconnect to provide leading-edge CX capabilities to customers as we continue our expansion in Europe".

About Bright Pattern
Bright Pattern provides the simplest yet most powerful all-in-one  omnichannel contact center solution with over 500 customers in 26 countries, including Bank of America, Bell24, Cable and Wireless, City of Brampton, Community Medical, Detroit Water, Enercare, EY, First Bank, Hairclub, Hurtigruten, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Naver, Officeworks, Pepsi, Randstad, SEIU, Southern Cross Health Insurance, Sun Country Airlines, Sylvan Learning, United Power, VW Bentley, YMCA, and Zillow. Bright Pattern is the highest rated omnichannel platform by  customers and analysts , with the fastest ROI and time to deploy in the industry

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern)
Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-pattern-partners-with-teleconnect--service-gmbh-in-germany-to-deliver-omnichannel-contact-center-solutions-for-the-dach-region-301755338.html

SOURCE Bright Pattern

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Once Again Suspends Deliveries Of 787 Dreamliners: What You Need To Know

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) suspended deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners following a new issue that was found in a component used near the front of the plane, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. Boeing said that in reviewing certification records, it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation." Deliveries of the long-haul plane hav

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Boeing shares fall after new Dreamliner delivery halt

    (Reuters) -Shares of Boeing Co fell 3.9% on Friday after the U.S. planemaker temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets over a documentation issue related to a fuselage component. Boeing, while reviewing certification records, on Thursday said it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead," leading to a pause in deliveries months after they were allowed to resume in August. The current issue is unrelated to a previous quality problem involving gaps around the forward pressure bulkhead that was discovered by the FAA in 2021 and contributed to the delivery stoppage.

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • How much money did India save in a year by buying Russian fuel?

    The West-led sanctions on Russia’s oil trade following the Ukraine invasion benefited India the most. In less than a year, the country has saved an estimated $4 billion (30,000 crore rupees) by importing Russian crude oil.

  • Here's some bad news for employees looking for raises, remote work and shorter work weeks

    This week, Payscale released the results of its bellwether survey, the 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report. It’s not wonderful news for employees: fewer employers are offering pay raises and those that will aren’t exactly being generous. As for folks who love the idea of more flexibility in their working lives? The survey reveals there’s a growing kibosh on remote work arrangements. Senator Bernie Sanders’ four-day work week? Forget about it.

  • We’re in our 60s and have lost $250,000 in our 401(k) plans — can we still retire?

    See: At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age? It is wonderful to hear how much you and your husband have saved for retirement, though I am so sorry to hear about your 401(k) losses. You certainly are not alone — many retirement savers have seen losses in their investment accounts in the last year, and it is a very hard sight to see.

  • Real estate slump hits home as Wells Fargo axes hundreds of mortgage bankers days after taking some to a California resort

    Several Wells Fargo mortgage bankers were at a retreat at Palm Desert just a few weeks ago. Now, many of them have lost their jobs.

  • Flexible work prompts CVS Health to sell Woonsocket office space

    An office building with parking for 125 cars is on the market, and 90 CVS workers will be reassigned to other corporate locations.

  • Google asks workers to share desks amid mass layoffs

    Employees at the search giant will be matched with a partner and alternate days for reporting into the office.

  • Rolls-Royce Surges After CEO Vows Higher Returns in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc surged the most in more than two years after new Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic embarked on a strategic review, saying the UK engineering firm has underperformed financially for years.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Russian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPutin Says

  • BASF to Cut 2,600 Jobs as Energy Crisis Hits German Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- BASF SE plans to cut 2,600 jobs and reduce production in Germany as Europe’s biggest chemical producer braces itself for a future without cheap Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally En

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks

    T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • How Can I Estimate My Retirement Expenses?

    Anticipating your retirement expenses is key to saving the right amount in 401(k)s, IRAs and more. Although getting exact figures might not be possible, projecting costs for healthcare, housing and lifestyle can help you create a realistic savings goal during … Continue reading → The post How to Estimate Your Expenses in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Airlines Are Posting Big Profits After Raising Fares, Cutting Costs

    The post-Covid recovery has taken hold as travelers take advantage of reopened borders, while carriers benefit from cost-cutting efforts.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Starbucks eludes U.S. agency's bid to shield pro-union workers from firings

    A federal judge in Detroit on Thursday dealt a blow to a U.S. labor agency by drastically narrowing his recent order that had barred Starbucks Corp from retaliating against pro-union workers nationwide to cover only one Michigan store. U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith ordered Starbucks to cease and desist from firing or disciplining employees at the Ann Arbor, Michigan cafe because of their union activity, but rejected the National Labor Relations Board's bid for a much broader ruling covering all the company's U.S. locations. Goldsmith on Feb. 17 had issued a nationwide cease-and-desist order against Starbucks and told the company to re-hire a shift manager at the Ann Arbor store who was fired after publicly advocating for a union.