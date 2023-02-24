Bright Pattern Partners with Teleconnect & Service GmbH in Germany to Deliver Omnichannel Contact Center Solutions for the DACH Region

Bright Pattern partners with innovative omnichannel contact center consulting specialist to improve the customer experience for companies in Europe.



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software for innovative companies, today announces its partnership with Teleconnect & Service GmbH, a leading provider of CX solutions in the DACH market, to provide innovative and advanced omnichannel communication solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Teleconnect & Service GmbH is a technology provider based in Germany that provides contact center solutions to the DACH market, which includes Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Teleconnect & Service GmbH has been providing consulting for information and communication technologies to clients since 1998, and has worked to provide customized, yet powerful solutions that deliver on their client's specific needs when interacting with customers. This includes customizing the contact center platform to meet the specific needs of their clients and tailoring it to fit their needs when it comes to getting the most value out of their customer interactions. Teleconnect & Service GmbH's solutions and products are geared towards saving their customers time, money, and resources, all while helping customers deliver on their CX goals.

Bright Pattern's all-in-one omnichannel cloud contact center platform allows companies to easily communicate with customers on voice and digital channels. Bright Pattern also provides omnichannel quality management, allowing 100% of interactions on every channel to be monitored to improve the quality of every interaction. Bright Pattern also offers the industry's first and only mobile app that allows any employee in the company to connect with customers via voice, chat, messengers and SMS from their mobile phone – even employees outside the contact center. By partnering with Teleconnect, Bright Pattern can help deliver on Teleconnect's vision of providing tailored contact center solutions that can help drive innovative customer experience solutions in the DACH market.

Christian Sturz, CEO at Teleconnect & Service GmbH, described why they chose to partner with Bright Pattern. "The following criteria was decisive for the Teleconnect GmbH decision for a new contact center project partner. Bright Pattern has a configurable technical, functional, and state-of-the-art contact center platform with functionalities including true channel, bot and AI functionality with integrated quality management and WFM modules, out-of-the-box integrations with MS Teams, various CRM systems, and messenger/social media services, as well as an open and customizable interface." said Christian Sturz. "Bright Pattern is a provider that meets the European, specifically German, market requirements and is by far number 1 in terms of these requirements!"

"Teleconnect's focus on delivering smarter, innovative omnichannel contact center solutions for the DACH region perfectly aligns with Bright Patterns cloud contact center capabilities" noted Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Our simple yet powerful platform will allow Teleconnect to provide leading-edge CX capabilities to customers as we continue our expansion in Europe".

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest yet most powerful all-in-one omnichannel contact center solution with over 500 customers in 26 countries, including Bank of America, Bell24, Cable and Wireless, City of Brampton, Community Medical, Detroit Water, Enercare, EY, First Bank, Hairclub, Hurtigruten, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Naver, Officeworks, Pepsi, Randstad, SEIU, Southern Cross Health Insurance, Sun Country Airlines, Sylvan Learning, United Power, VW Bentley, YMCA, and Zillow. Bright Pattern is the highest rated omnichannel platform by customers and analysts , with the fastest ROI and time to deploy in the industry

